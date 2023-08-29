What's Wrong With Rystad Energy's Global Oil Reserve Estimate?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.17 +1.07 +1.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.43 +1.01 +1.20%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.558 -0.021 -0.81%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 79.75 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.790 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.61 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.49 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 638 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 5 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 91 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 62.60 +0.27 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 82.25 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 80.50 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 76.85 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 77.00 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 82.35 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.33 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.38 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

U.S. Treasury Increases Flexibility For Energy Tax Credit Program

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand

The oil and gas industry…

Iran Oil Exports Surge above 2 Million Bpd

Iran Oil Exports Surge above 2 Million Bpd

Iran’s crude oil exports have…

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor Boosts Oil And Gas Production With New Expansion Project

Equinor has started production at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Roger Bentley

Roger Bentley

Dr. Roger Bentley holds a BSc in Physics and Chemistry (University of Manchester), an MASc in Industrial Engineering (University of Toronto) and a PhD in…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What's Wrong With Rystad Energy's Global Oil Reserve Estimate?

By Roger Bentley - Aug 29, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • In a recent press release, energy consultancy Rystad Energy pegs the world's proved oil reserves at 285 billion barrels.
  • Rystad Energy’s proved oil reserves estimate is much lower than estimates of organizations such as the EIA, OPEC, BP etc.
  • There are very large quantities of non-conventional oils and other liquids that can be potentially exploited in the future, including those in Canada and Venezuela.
Join Our Community
Tanker

Rystad Energy in a June 29th press release reported that its most recent assessment of the true size of the world’s proved oil reserves stands at 285 billion barrels, a value only one-sixth of the widely accepted value of around 1700 billion barrels. Insiders have long known of this extraordinary discrepancy, but it may come as a surprise to many.

The widely accepted global proved oil reserves are those published by organisations such as the US EIA, OPEC, Oil and Gas JournalWorld Oil and BP’s Statistical Review of World Energy; and then copied into websites including Our World in DataWorldometer and Statista. These reserves data are those generally provided by the governments of the oil-producing countries concerned, and so are considered ‘official data’.

By contrast, Rystad Energy’s proved oil reserves estimate is very much lower for two main reasons: In the 1980s, the proved oil reserves declared by some OPEC producers became significantly overstated as they competed for production quotas based partly on the size proved reserves. More recently, large quantities of the non-conventional oils of Canada’s tar sands and Venezuela’s Orinoco oil have been counted as proved, even though Rystad states that most of this oil should not be classed as ‘proved’ under the standard oil industry definition.

Proved oil reserves are of course only a part of the total amount of oil that can be produced in the future. To proved oil reserves must be added probable reserves to arrive at the statistically most likely ‘proved-plus-probable’ value (which Rystad estimates at about 500 billion barrels), and more oil will be discovered, and recovery techniques will improve. Moreover, there are indeed very large quantities of non-conventional oils and other liquids that can be potentially exploited in the future, including those in Canada and Venezuela, and also by producing oil from kerogen in rock, from gas and coal, and synthetically. But nearly all these sources are significantly more difficult - and hence more expensive - to produce, and also have higher CO2 emissions. Given these difficulties, Rystad’s analysis suggests that the world needs to become more aware of the true size of its proved oil reserves.

By Roger Bentley for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Global Fossil Fuel Subsidies Skyrocket To $7 Trillion
Roger Bentley

Roger Bentley

Dr. Roger Bentley holds a BSc in Physics and Chemistry (University of Manchester), an MASc in Industrial Engineering (University of Toronto) and a PhD in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com