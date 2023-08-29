Is The Shale Reinvestment Surge Just A Blip Or A Strategy Shift?

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.35 +1.25 +1.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.59 +1.17 +1.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.25 +0.42 +0.48%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 2.517 -0.062 -2.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.785 -0.011 -0.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 79.75 +0.02 +0.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.785 -0.011 -0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 85.61 +0.20 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 87.49 +0.28 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 83.98 +0.73 +0.88%
Graph down Basra Light 638 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 84.20 +0.97 +1.17%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 85.89 +0.98 +1.15%
Chart Girassol 5 days 87.53 +1.10 +1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.10 +0.21 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 91 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 62.60 +0.27 +0.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 82.25 +0.27 +0.33%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 80.50 +0.27 +0.34%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 76.85 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 77.00 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 82.35 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 76.10 +0.27 +0.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.90 -1.07 -1.27%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 70.33 +0.27 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 86.81 +1.13 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.38 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 76.58 +0.27 +0.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 76.50 +0.50 +0.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 70.25 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 84.53 +0.78 +0.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 12 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Energy and food crisis will lead to riots in Europe

Breaking News:

Surprise Crash In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Higher

New Mexico’s Record Oil Output To Generate $3.5 Billion Budget Surplus

New Mexico’s Record Oil Output To Generate $3.5 Billion Budget Surplus

A record-high crude oil production…

Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

Suriname Oil Boom Back On Track As New Discoveries Excite Investors

Despite earlier setbacks and an…

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand

Oil Industry Not Spending Enough To Balance Supply & Demand

The oil and gas industry…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is The Shale Reinvestment Surge Just A Blip Or A Strategy Shift?

By Rystad Energy - Aug 29, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The reinvestment rate among a group of 18 public shale companies hit 72% in Q2 2023, the highest since Q2 2020, driven by rising capital expenditures and declining cash flow amid inflation and subdued oil prices.
  • Despite the surge in reinvestment rates, the industry is exercising capital discipline, prioritizing shareholder value over aggressive investment strategies.
  • The peer group of companies, which accounted for 40% of US shale oil output in 2022, has been shrinking due to mergers and acquisitions, with all other financial metrics also showing a decline.
Join Our Community
Shale

The reinvestment rate of US shale oil producers hit its highest level in three years in the second quarter of 2023, but the recent trajectory will not last, according to Rystad Energy research. Our analysis focuses on a peer group of 18 public companies, excluding majors, that collectively accounted for about 40% of total US shale oil output in 2022.

The group’s reinvestment rate was 72% in the second quarter of the year, up from 58% in the first quarter and the highest since the 150% seen in the second quarter of 2020. The reinvestment rate is the ratio between capital expenditure and cash flow from operations (CFO).

In years gone by, reinvestment rates often exceeded 100% and served as a clear indicator of the industry’s willingness to spend freely to rapidly grow volumes, a key driver of the early stages of the shale revolution. However, in the current era of capital discipline, public shale companies prioritize shareholder value and exercise caution over a gung-ho investment strategy. As a result, the reinvestment rate only tells part of the story.

Inflation has been pushing up drilling and completion costs and contributing to a rise in capital expenditure, while muted oil prices are dampening cash flow. Capital expenditure among the peer group has risen for 10 straight quarters, reaching $9.7 billion in the second quarter of this year, up from $7.8 billion over the same period in 2022. Meanwhile, the group’s CFO fell to $13.5 billion, continuing its steady decline since the third quarter of 2022, when it peaked at $24.6 billion, around the same time that oil prices spiked on the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, we expect this trend to reverse by the end of 2023. As inflation eases and global oil prices tick up due to ongoing tight supply, our forecasts predict a declining reinvestment rate before we reach 2024. The vast majority of operators have spent more than 50% of their guided 2023 budgets during the first two quarters, with several having only 45% or less to invest. Earnings call guidance from management also suggests that cost deflation across the board is imminent.

At first glance, a rising reinvestment rate might point to a return to the old days of aggressive capital expenditure and rapid production growth. However, discipline is the name of the game for public shale companies now, which ensures this trend will not last. As inflationary pressures ease in the coming quarters and oil prices rebound, this spike will be a short-term anomaly instead of a shift of strategy.

Matthew Bernstein, senior upstream analyst, Rystad Energy

Learn more with Rystad Energy’s Shale Solution.

The peer group has shrunk due to recent merger and acquisition activity and is likely to shrink further as consolidation continues, and the number of public upstream companies dwindles. Ranger Oil Corporation was excluded from the peer group recently following the completion of its acquisition by Baytex Energy. Chevron’s recent deal to buy PDC Energy and Permian Resources’ acquisition of Earthstone will further reduce the peer group.

As with CFO, all other metrics declined in the second quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the peer group fell by about half from its peak of $30.7 billion a year ago, while headline net income dropped for the third consecutive quarter. Both EBITDA and net income were down in the quarter for nearly every company in the group. Free cash flow was slightly more than $4 billion, the lowest level since 2020 and a measly 25% of the $16 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

Shareholder payouts for the group also fell during the second quarter, although the ratio of returns to capital expenditure remained extremely high in the historical context for both buybacks and dividends. Dividends as a ratio to capital spending was 28% in the second quarter, down from a high of 75% in the third quarter of 2022. Still, operators issued over $2.7 billion in dividend payments in the three months. To put that value in perspective, the sector had never paid more than $1 billion in dividends in a single quarter prior to the third quarter of 2021.

Stock repurchases were also down, at $1.7 billion, equal to 17% of capital expenditure. Investors have grown used to the previously unthinkable level of cash returns being provided by operators, a centerpiece of the re-branded public shale business model. Yet, they have also been generally understanding of the market conditions that have thus far inhibited further cash generation, and thus payouts. As many operators have bound themselves to cash return pledges and issued modest guidance for organic growth, investors have largely aligned their expectations to market conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

What's Wrong With Rystad Energy's Global Oil Reserve Estimate?

Next Post

How Colombia's Booming Cocaine Business Is Driving Rampant Oil Theft
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent energy consulting services and business intelligence provider offering global databases, strategic advisory and research products for energy companies and suppliers,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold

U.S. Takes Bold Step To Break Free From Russian Uranium Hold
Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible

Tech Breakthrough Makes $2.5 Trillion Hydrogen Boom Possible
Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field

Production Starts At Phase-11 Of The World’s Largest Gas Field
Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem

Graphite Wars: The Trillion Dollar Battery Race Has A Big Problem
Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

Zinc-Air Surpasses Lithium In Major Breakthrough In Battery Tech

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com