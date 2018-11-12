What’s Behind China’s Record Oil Imports?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.12 -0.81 -1.35%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.40 -0.72 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.910 +0.122 +3.22%
Mars US 3 hours 64.23 -0.36 -0.56%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
Urals 20 hours 69.03 +0.84 +1.23%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Mexican Basket 4 days 64.05 -1.10 -1.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.910 +0.122 +3.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 71.49 +1.44 +2.06%
Murban 20 hours 73.42 +1.28 +1.77%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 64.46 +0.52 +0.81%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.82 -0.03 -0.04%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 68.95 -0.18 -0.26%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Bonny Light 20 hours 70.33 +0.34 +0.49%
Girassol 20 hours 70.87 +1.12 +1.61%
Opec Basket 4 days 68.89 -1.79 -2.53%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 26.78 -0.27 -1.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 13.44 +0.27 +2.05%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 42.19 -0.48 -1.12%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 60.29 -0.48 -0.79%
Sweet Crude 4 days 21.19 -0.48 -2.22%
Peace Sour 4 days 16.19 -0.48 -2.88%
Peace Sour 4 days 16.19 -0.48 -2.88%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 40.19 -0.48 -1.18%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 27.19 -0.48 -1.73%
Central Alberta 4 days 12.19 -0.48 -3.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 68.86 -0.88 -1.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 56.25 -0.50 -0.88%
Giddings 20 hours 50.00 -0.50 -0.99%
ANS West Coast 6 days 71.53 -0.21 -0.29%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.88 -0.26 -0.48%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 57.83 -0.26 -0.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 56.38 -0.26 -0.46%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.50 -0.98%
Buena Vista 4 days 70.20 -0.48 -0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes WTI Heading for $60
  • 8 minutes China Ready For Talks With the US to Resolve Trade Issues
  • 15 minutes Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 5 hours Big Brother Is Watching You: Chinese ‘Gait Recognition’ Tech IDs People By How They Walk
  • 4 hours Germany: 'Europe United' Must Be Answer To Trump's 'America First'
  • 5 hours Could EVs Become Cheaper than ICE Cars by 2023?
  • 3 days Bolsonaro Wins in Brazil
  • 3 days Court Blocks Keystone XL Construction
  • 9 hours New Oil Order- Diplomacy, Geopolitics and Economics
  • 13 hours A Future of Ultrarich vs Useless
  • 5 hours A lesson from VW
  • 1 hour GM Says No To Electric Pickup Trucks For 'Decades'
  • 4 days Layoffs, Furloughs and Shutdown at Faraday Future's EV factory
  • 4 days Iran Sanctions Include Sunken Tanker and Closed Bank
  • 3 days 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 4 days Khashoggi, Oil, Globalism and the PetroDollar

Breaking News:

China Gets First U.S. LNG Since Slapping Tariff Two Months Ago

Alt Text

Is It Time To Go Long On Crude?

Oil leaped lower after my…

Alt Text

$20 Canadian Oil Could Last Another Year

While the rest of the…

Alt Text

Washington Issues Waivers, Warns Against Trading Oil With Iran

U.S. Secretary of State Mike…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What’s Behind China’s Record Oil Imports?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 12, 2018, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Oil tanker vancouver

China imported a record-high volume of crude oil in October, beating the previous all-time high set in April this year. The oil market, gripped by a strong bearish sentiment last week, largely ignored the Chinese data.

Crude oil imports at the world’s top importer will continue to grow, but last month’s record was determined not only by fundamentals—it was influenced by one-off shorter-term factors that boosted oil intake, according to Reuters columnist Clyde Russell.

Chinese crude oil imports continue to be propped up by economic growth at over 6 percent, which, however, has slowed down in recent months with the U.S.-China trade war. Other long-term factors driving oil demand growth include declining domestic crude oil production with mature fields depleting and the building up of strategic petroleum reserves.

Yet, in October two short-term factors also contributed to the record Chinese crude oil imports—the U.S. sanctions on Iran and the approaching expiry date for China’s smaller independent refiners to use up their 2018 oil import quotas. Various estimates show that China significantly boosted its crude oil imports from Iran last month, just before the U.S. sanctions snapped back on November 5 and before the announcement that waivers were granted, and before independent refiners—the so-called teapots—likely imported a record high volume of crude oil in October to fully use their quotas for this year.

So, going forward, China’s total crude oil imports may not continue to break record highs, as demand from teapots will likely ease, and as there won’t be such a rush for Iranian oil, all the more so that China was among the eight countries granted waivers by the U.S. to continue importing Iran’s oil, at least until May next year.

Among the factors underpinning China’s continued and long-term oil demand growth are declining domestic production and an expanding economy, although GDP is now rising at a slower pace than earlier this year. Related: Iran’s Army Vows To Protect Oil Tankers From Threats

China’s crude oil production in January-September dropped by 1.9 percent compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China. In September, crude oil production in China fell 2.4 percent compared to September 2017.

China’s economy, for its part, expanded by 6.7 percent annually at comparable prices between January and September, the statistics data showed. However, the pace of growth has been slowing this year, from 6.8 percent in Q1, to 6.7 percent in Q2, and to 6.5 percent in Q3, with third-quarter growth at its slowest expansion rate since the peak of the global financial crisis in 2009.

China has started to introduce fiscal stimulus to prop up its economy. The stimulus could boost China’s imports in all sectors in 2019, according to ING, which sees China’s exports growth in October as a possible sign that Chinese exporters are concerned that more U.S. tariffs are coming next year. ING doesn’t think that the Trump-Xi meeting at the G20 summit in Argentina later this month will yield positive results, Iris Pang, Economist, Greater China, at ING, wrote in an analysis last week.

Factors driving the record-high Chinese oil imports in October included record purchases from the teapots and high imports from Iran. Independent refiners imported nearly 2 million bpd of China’s total 9.61 million bpd imports in October, according to Refinitiv Oil Research and Forecasts. Related: The Biggest Threat To Dollar Dominance

Refinitiv data also show that China’s oil imports from Iran jumped to 654,000 bpd last month from 458,000 bpd in September.

According to S&P Global Platts trade flow data, Iran’s oil shipments to China between October 1 and 21 averaged 800,000 bpd, up from around 600,000 bpd average for September. About half of China’s crude oil and condensate imports from Iran in October—around 400,000 bpd—were bound for a storage hub in Dalian in northeastern China, according to Platts sources and shipping data. The National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) has reportedly leased some storage capacity at Dalian.

Iranian oil flows may become even trickier to track with sanctions now in force and Iran reportedly switching off transponders on board ships. So data may become less and less reliable as to how much Iranian oil Tehran’s top oil customer—China—is importing.

Economic growth and domestic oil production decline will continue to drive Chinese crude imports, but it could be a while until China beats the October record.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Biggest Threat To Dollar Dominance
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build

Oil Prices Slip On Crude, Gasoline Inventory Build
Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

Cramer: WTI Could Drop To $40s In ‘Ferocious’ Bear Market

 The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

The Truth About Iran Oil Sanction Waivers

 OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

OPEC Fears Another Downturn In Oil

 This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

This Oil Boom Is Going Under The Radar

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com