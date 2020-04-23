What Happens If Oil Storage Runs Out In The Permian?

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 17.20 +0.70 +4.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 21.33 +0.96 +4.71%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 18.90 +6.62 +53.91%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 18.45 +0.70 +3.94%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 7.190 +0.070 +0.98%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.812 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 18.95 +4.48 +30.96%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 19.04 +4.72 +32.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 13.27 +1.74 +15.09%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 25.47 +1.20 +4.94%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 14.22 +2.15 +17.81%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 17.28 +2.34 +15.66%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 17.55 +2.04 +13.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 12.22 -2.41 -16.47%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 10.35 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours -1.620 +2.210 +-57.70%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 14.63 +2.21 +17.79%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 14.18 +2.21 +18.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 9.530 +2.210 +30.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 3.780 +2.210 +140.76%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 8.030 +2.210 +37.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 12.78 +2.21 +20.91%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 4.280 +2.210 +106.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 51.14 -7.77 -13.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 6.750 +2.750 +68.75%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days -2.680 -18.100 -117.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 10.45 +2.72 +35.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 14.40 +2.72 +23.29%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 13.00 +2.75 +26.83%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 4.000 +3.750 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 19.31 +0.77 +4.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 5 minuts Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 7 minutes Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 9 minutes Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 11 minutes European Union is Dead but Does Not Yet Know It
  • 3 mins Hot mic at White House Covid press briefing. "Everybody here's been vaccinated anyway."
  • 2 hours The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 23 mins A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 1 hour Saudis may re-route oil currently on its way to United States
  • 3 hours Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 2 hours Headline: ... Largest Ever Drop In Fracking Activity
  • 4 hours Texas RailRoad Commission three member board to vote on 20% production cut May 5th
  • 22 mins Cognitive Dissonance
  • 1 hour Russian oil strategy - very good report made by OIES
  • 4 hours Is this the beginning of the next shooty shooty war?
  • 6 hours Trump will be holding back funds that were going to W.H.O. Good move
  • 7 hours A New Solar-Panel Plant Could Have Capacity to Meet Half of Global Demand

Breaking News:

In Rare Development, Oil Majors Are Forced To Cut Output Under OPEC Deal

Alt Text

Trump Could Still Slap Tariffs On Foreign Oil

Despite the unprecedented global oil…

Alt Text

OPEC’s No.3 Scrambles For Lifeline As Oil Income Tanks

Kuwait, OPEC’s No.3 producer, is…

Alt Text

Saudi Supertankers Stranded As Oil Price War Backfires

Saudi Arabia has made good…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Dwayne Purvis

Dwayne Purvis

Dwayne Purvis, P.E. is a reservoir engineering and management consultant based in Texas.  Find commentary and free resources at www.dpurvisPE.com. Besides writing and speaking on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Happens If Oil Storage Runs Out In The Permian?

By Dwayne Purvis - Apr 23, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
SPR

Fears of running out of storage capacity drove oil prices down over $40 in single day, forcing sellers to pay their buyers to take the product, and these fears were not unfounded. Yesterday the EIA released the latest weekly installment of its authoritative data on liquid volumes stored in the United States, and the data paints an urgent picture. 

Only about 3% of the stored oil volumes have historically resided on production leases while roughly half sits upstream of refineries. Since refineries can make storage space for crude by processing it and storing it as products, the system can hold about as much more oil as refined products waiting for shipment. It is safe to assume that storage capacity is no less than its recent high, but it is not clear how much more space may exist.

When social distancing locked down the US, stocks of crude were already rising again after swooning from an all-time high last summer. With driving season about to start, gasoline inventories were expected to come down. Then, for the three weeks ending April 10, stocks grew at the fastest rate recorded in the thirty years of history, outstripping the previous one-week record by at least 30%. The good news is that the week ended last Friday saw a significant reduction in the build rate overall.

Two of the three regions summarized by the EIA saw dramatic reductions in inventory builds, namely the areas containing the Bakken, SCOOP, STACK and Niobrara plays. Official information on production rates lags by months, but the drop suggests widespread shut-ins. Local purchase prices for physical crude dipped much sooner than futures prices did, and operators were signaled a much lower price weeks ago.

The region including the Permian and Eagle Ford plays, however, hardly slowed at all. Since so many pipelines lead to the processing centers in the same region, it is not possible to say for sure where the oil came from. Still, it seems that Permian and Eagle Ford producers may not have shut in as much production as producers in other basins. 

Premium: 2 Stocks To Consider As Oil Nears $15

Either way, the Texas region maintained a breakneck build. Without further abatement, the region will hit its demonstrated maximum capacity in a little over two weeks from last Friday. Of course, shut ins will continue; it is the speed which matters.

Figure 1: Weekly change in oil storage (including refined products) for major producing regions and for the United States as a whole.

As volumes reach the rim of capacity, storage will become a juggling game, and we will find out exactly how much capacity has never been used before. Storage will not be perfectly efficient. On the other hand, never-before-used capacity is probably small. It is not clear exactly where the wall is, but the wall is still close, especially for the Gulf Coast.

Premium: The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

Shutting in wells that are already producing at a loss will provide much of the solution, but the Strategic Petroleum Reserve appears to be deus ex machina. It has been drawn down over the last few years and currently boasts a vacancy for 92 million barrels. It is most directly connected by pipeline to production in Texas and Oklahoma, but oil from more distant basins can also find its way there. The speed of injection has clocked 2.1 million barrels per week, but true injection capacity is likely very much higher.  It has, for example, demonstrated up to 6.0 million barrels of withdrawal in a single week.

To add insult to injury, 40 million barrels are currently en-route from Saudi Arabia. The Saudis targeted the US market with some of its deepest discounts when they declared the price war, and they managed to increase their shipments to the US by almost ten times that of recent averages. It is not clear how much of this total displaced other purchases, or whether there is currently more total crude en route to the shriveled market than in previous months.

For a country which still loaded about 15 million barrels into storage last week, it is time to pursue every option.

By Dwayne Purvis for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Venezuela’s Oil Output Could Fall Again Soon
Dwayne Purvis

Dwayne Purvis

Dwayne Purvis, P.E. is a reservoir engineering and management consultant based in Texas.  Find commentary and free resources at www.dpurvisPE.com. Besides writing and speaking on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

Oil Prices Hit $15 For The First Time In 21 Years

 $0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

$0 Oil Forces Canada To Shut Down Crude Production

 Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com