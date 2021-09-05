What Are Biden’s Real Priorities For U.S. Oil?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 68.97 -0.32 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 72.25 -0.36 -0.50%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.727 +0.015 +0.32%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.150 -0.009 -0.42%
Graph down Gasoline 22 mins 2.142 -0.012 -0.57%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.19 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Gasoline 22 mins 2.142 -0.012 -0.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 71.12 +1.76 +2.54%
Graph up Murban 3 days 71.99 +1.51 +2.14%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 68.13 -0.45 -0.66%
Graph down Basra Light 3 days 72.72 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 72.71 -0.30 -0.41%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 71.76 -0.28 -0.39%
Chart Girassol 3 days 72.24 -0.22 -0.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 71.64 +0.37 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 56.23 -0.47 -0.83%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 57.94 +1.35 +2.39%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.99 +1.40 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 70.39 +1.40 +2.03%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 65.99 +1.30 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 64.49 +2.40 +3.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 65.94 +1.05 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 68.09 +0.75 +1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 64.99 +2.15 +3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.22 +1.69 +2.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 59.50 -0.75 -1.24%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 71.46 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 63.94 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 67.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 65.75 -0.75 -1.13%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 60.25 +1.50 +2.55%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 75.43 +0.65 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 8 mins https://www.latimes.com/business/story/2021-08-16/clean-air-gas-trucks-la-long-beach-ports
  • 3 hours Anything to charge your Tesla..
  • 4 days The Truth about Chinese and Indian Engineering

Breaking News:

$14 Billion ‘Ill-Spent’ On Development Projects In Nigeria’s Oil Region

Louisiana Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart After Hurricane Ida

Louisiana Refineries Could Take Weeks To Restart After Hurricane Ida

The refineries in Louisiana that…

China’s CNPC Looks To Revive Oil Projects In Venezuela

China’s CNPC Looks To Revive Oil Projects In Venezuela

The China National Petroleum Corporation…

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Recover

U.S. Rig Count Inches Higher As Prices Recover

The U.S. oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

What Are Biden’s Real Priorities For U.S. Oil?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 05, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Americans are paying the most expensive Labor Day weekend gasoline prices since 2014 amid constrained stock levels and high benchmark crude oil prices.  The end of the U.S. driving season comes just a few days after OPEC+ ignored the Biden Administration's call for higher-than-planned increases in the alliance's oil production in order to ease high gasoline prices and continue supporting the economic recovery. 

"President Biden has made clear that he wants Americans to have access to affordable and reliable energy, including at the pump," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said last month, noting that the OPEC+ plan to ease the cuts by 400,000 bpd each month "is simply not enough."

OPEC+, however, signaled this week that the planned monthly increases are just enough to meet the accelerating recovery despite concerns about COVID variants surging in many economies. 

One of the shortest—and most uneventful—meetings of the group in recent months noted that "while the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic continue to cast some uncertainty, market fundamentals have strengthened and OECD stocks continue to fall as the recovery accelerates." 

OPEC+ left its production cuts easing plan unchanged. The White House welcomed the group's decision. 

"We're glad that OPEC is continuing gradual increases in oil production, just like they agreed to increase production in July," a White House spokesperson said, as carried by Reuters, adding that the U.S. continues to engage with OPEC+ on the importance of "doing more to support the recovery." 

Yet, average U.S. gasoline prices at $3.183 a gallon as of September 2 were nearly a dollar higher than last year's average price at this time, $2.234. 

The Biden Administration, like all other U.S. Administrations before that, fears high gasoline prices, which impact consumers' purchasing power. Those consumers are also voters, who could easily punish an administration with an emotional vote as early as in next year's mid-term elections, in which the Democrats have slim majorities in Congress to defend.

U.S. gasoline prices generally do not depend on who's the president, but President Biden has drawn criticism for his policies aiming to stop oil and gas leasing on federal land and in federal waters as part of a focus on renewable energy and electric vehicles. 

Therefore, the call on OPEC+ to boost production more than planned was seen by Republicans and the oil lobby as a hypocritical betrayal of America's economy and oil industry. 

Progressives and environmentalists weren't happy with the plea to OPEC+, either, albeit for different reasons. 

"Biden can't be the climate leader he thinks he is if he's lobbying oil states to produce more fossil fuels," campaign director Deirdre Shelly at progressive environmentalist group Sunrise Movement said, as carried by The Hill

"We must ask Biden, what are your real priorities?"  

The Administration's priorities continue to be the greening of the U.S. power grid, making 50 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States in 2030 zero-emission vehicles, and boosting wind and solar power installations. 

Related: WTI Oil Jumps Above $70 On Bullish U.S. Demand Data

Those longer-term priorities, however, clash with the short-term necessity of alleviating prices at the pump for American consumers/voters. 

The Biden Administration's plea to OPEC+ also highlights a key aspect of the longed-for energy transition—it does not and will not happen overnight. 

Since EV sales are still less than 3 percent of all U.S. car sales, and EV charging networks outside the big cities are insufficient, consumers (read voters) will care much more about the price of gasoline and its effect on personal finances than how America would achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.  

High gasoline prices could also endanger the Administration's efforts to continue pursuing its ambitious green energy policies, some analysts say. 

"To have political support to put in place these policies, you can't have gasoline prices go nuts," Bob McNally, president of Rapidan Energy Group and former top international and domestic energy adviser on the White House staff from 2001 to 2003, told Washington Examiner's Josh Siegel last month. 

If the Biden Administration wants to reconcile its climate agenda with the need to keep gasoline and energy prices affordable, it could gain more political and consumer/voter support with policies encouraging—or at least not burdening further—the U.S. oil and gas industry, instead of asking Saudi Arabia and Russia to come to the rescue. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

Next Post

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go

China’s Refinery Crackdown Leaves Oil Tankers With Nowhere To Go
Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records

Natural Gas Prices Are Soaring Despite U.S. Production Records
China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices

China Is Hoarding Crude Again, And That’s Great News For Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year

U.S. Oil Rigs See Sharpest One-Week Decline In Over A Year
The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch

The U.S. Oil Industry Is Facing A Talent Crunch



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com