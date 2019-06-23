Venezuela’s Oil Production Set For Another Drop

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 57.43 +0.36 +0.63%
Brent Crude 2 days 64.45 +0.69 +1.08%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Mars US 2 days 61.23 +0.16 +0.26%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
Urals 3 days 60.05 +1.50 +2.56%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.46 +2.19 +3.89%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.169 +0.003 +0.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 64.06 +1.75 +2.81%
Murban 3 days 64.85 +1.61 +2.55%
Iran Heavy 3 days 58.54 +0.95 +1.65%
Basra Light 3 days 66.85 +0.76 +1.15%
Saharan Blend 3 days 64.57 +0.80 +1.25%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Bonny Light 3 days 66.22 +1.09 +1.67%
Girassol 3 days 65.39 +1.00 +1.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.95 +2.52 +4.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 40.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 43.07 +3.10 +7.76%
Canadian Condensate 6 days 52.72 +3.10 +6.25%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 57.52 +3.10 +5.70%
Sweet Crude 4 days 52.07 +3.10 +6.33%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Peace Sour 4 days 51.07 +3.10 +6.46%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 53.57 +3.10 +6.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 57.07 +3.10 +5.74%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.32 +3.10 +6.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.18 +3.14 +5.14%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Giddings 3 days 47.50 +3.50 +7.95%
ANS West Coast 5 days 60.34 +0.00 +0.00%
West Texas Sour 3 days 51.38 +3.67 +7.69%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Eagle Ford 3 days 55.33 +3.67 +7.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.75 +3.50 +6.97%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.00 +3.00 +6.82%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.53 +2.89 +4.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Middle East on brink: Oil tankers attacked off Oman
  • 8 minutes CNN:America's oil boom will break more records this year. OPEC is stuck in retreat
  • 1 hour Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their Economy Completely. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 15 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 5 hours Would a War in the Middle East benefit the Oil Industry?
  • 22 hours The Pope: "Climate change ... doomsday predictions can no longer be met with irony or disdain."
  • 1 day Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 5 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 2 days Fire, Blast At Philadelphia Refinery Starts In Butane Vat
  • 20 hours Coal Boom in Asia is Real and a Long Trend
  • 2 days Oil group Total hopes new supercomputer will help it find oil faster and more cheaply
  • 2 days Hormuz and surrounding waters: Energy Threats to the World: Oil, LNG, shipping markets digest new risks after Strait of Hormuz attack
  • 19 hours Fareed Zakaria: Canary in the Coal Mine (U.S. Dollar Hegemony)
  • 58 mins Emissions Need To Be Halved To Avoid 3C Warming
  • 2 days NATO Article 5: Attack on one member is attack on all. Members all must come to defense . . . NOT facilitate financial transactions to circumvent and foil US Sanctions. Somebody please tell Angela.
  • 2 days Huge UK Gas Discovery

Breaking News:

Pemex No Longer Interested In Deepwater Oil Projects

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Sanctions Trigger Recession In Iran

Largely due to the U.S.…

Alt Text

Analysts: 2019 Oil Demand Growth Could Be Lowest In Years

While OPEC and Russia are…

Alt Text

BP: Petrochemicals Drive U.S. Oil Demand Boom

The United States saw its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Venezuela’s Oil Production Set For Another Drop

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 23, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Caracas

Venezuela’s oil production fell to a new low last month, as economic crisis and sanctions continue to strangle the industry.

Venezuela’s output fell by 35,000 bpd in May, plunging to 741,000 bpd for the month, according to OPEC’s secondary sources, the lowest total in about a half century. The problems for Venezuela are not new and are very big, and as the country settles into a political stalemate that shows no signs of changing, the country’s oil production may simply continue to erode.

Proponents of regime change had hoped that with President Nicolas Maduro out of the way, the incoming Juan Guaidó would lead to an overhaul of the country’s oil sector. Guaidó even laid out plans earlier this year that consisted of a partial privatization of the energy sector, hoping to attract foreign companies into the country. It would amount to a dramatic change for Venezuela, an erasure of the Chavez era in many ways, where state-owned PDVSA has presided over the oil industry for years.

Venezuela has massive oil reserves, the largest in the world, but conventional fields are in decline and heavy oil fields require huge investment. Infrastructure is crippled, PDVSA is hollowed out both financially and in terms of its human capital. There is little hope of a turnaround.

The failed coup in late April, a mission that turned out to be slapdash and poorly prepared, left Guaidó’s American sponsors disillusioned. The Trump administration reportedly received assurances that top elements of the Venezuelan military were prepared to go along with the coup, but as the operation went into effect, almost no one from the military or security forces actually flipped. Related: Oil Spikes On Soaring U.S., Iran Tensions

President Trump believes that his national security adviser John Bolton “got played,” according to new report from the Washington Post. He thinks Bolton was outfoxed by both the opposition and by Maduro. Trump apparently “chewed out” his staff after the coup turned out to be a flop. The Washington Post said that Trump is “losing both patience and interest in Venezuela.” He seems to have given up and moved on to other issues.

Trump also had a conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin in May, which apparently assuaged his concerns about Russian involvement. “I had a very good talk with President Putin — probably over an hour,” Trump said in early May. “And we talked about many things. Venezuela was one of the topics. And he is not looking at all to get involved in Venezuela, other than he’d like to see something positive happen for Venezuela.”

Russia is stepping into the void in Venezuela as the Trump administration turns its sights on Iran. Rosneft is “extracting concessions from crisis-ridden Venezuela to enter the offshore natural gas market on the cheap,” Bloomberg reported. Rosneft will receive tax breaks to produce and export gas from some offshore fields. With few other suitors, Venezuela is rolling out the red carpet. 

“China is backing away in terms of its financial exposure,” Andrew Stanley, an associate fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Bloomberg. “Whereas the Russians, over the past few years, they’ve gone in the opposite direction, they’ve kind of doubled down and seen this as an opportunistic plan.” Related: Is This The Beginning Of The End For Tesla’s Solar Business?

At the same time, Chevron is facing the possibility of being forced to exit. Chevron has received waivers from the U.S. Treasury Department on sanctions, allowing it to continue to operate in the country. Chevron’s operations were viewed as critical to keeping the Venezuelan oil industry alive so that something could be handed off intact to the incoming Guaidó administration. As those plans have run aground, the next steps are unclear.

Unless Chevron receives a waiver extension after its expiration on July 27, Chevron might be forced out. “If Chevron leaves, the country will almost certainly nationalize its oil assets,” said Muhammed Ghulam, an energy analyst at Raymond James, according to CNN. “Maduro is in a fight for his country. He needs all the cash and resources he can get.” Chevron could obviously still receive an extension in the next few weeks, but with Trump giving up on Venezuela, the oil major’s geopolitical importance in Venezuela is vastly diminished.

In any event, the waning interest from Washington is bad news for Guaidó, who may be left out in the cold. It’s also bad news for Venezuela’s oil sector, which will continue to fall apart amid an historic economic, financial and political crisis, as well as from asphyxiation due to U.S. sanctions.

Meanwhile, Venezuela’s refugee crisis continues to grow worse. The political stalemate almost guarantees there is little hope of a resolution anytime soon.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads Form Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Bakken Oil Production Set For An Unexpected Drop?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War

Oil Prices Jump On Hopes Of End To U.S.-China Trade War
Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

 Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

Why The Oklahoma Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

 Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

Bullish EIA Data Pushes Oil Prices Higher

 The Oil Price Risk Analysts Are Ignoring

The Oil Price Risk Analysts Are Ignoring


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com