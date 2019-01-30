The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.44 +0.21 +0.39%
Brent Crude 2 hours 61.54 +0.34 +0.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Mars US 15 mins 59.18 +0.47 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
Urals 19 hours 59.75 +1.04 +1.77%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.21 +2.03 +3.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.879 +0.025 +0.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 60.79 +1.25 +2.10%
Murban 19 hours 62.39 +1.50 +2.46%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 54.58 +0.92 +1.71%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.60 +0.33 +0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 62.32 +1.12 +1.83%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 63.48 +0.90 +1.44%
Girassol 19 hours 62.79 +0.97 +1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 +0.14 +0.24%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 9 days 42.31 +1.32 +3.22%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 50.46 +1.32 +2.69%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 53.31 +1.32 +2.54%
Sweet Crude 9 days 51.01 +1.32 +2.66%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Peace Sour 9 days 47.86 +1.32 +2.84%
Light Sour Blend 9 days 50.56 +1.32 +2.68%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 days 52.81 +1.32 +2.56%
Central Alberta 9 days 48.31 +1.32 +2.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.57 +1.33 +2.28%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 50.75 +1.00 +2.01%
Giddings 19 hours 44.50 +1.00 +2.30%
ANS West Coast 3 days 60.22 -1.78 -2.87%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 48.18 +0.92 +1.95%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 52.13 +0.92 +1.80%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 50.68 +0.92 +1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 43.50 +1.25 +2.96%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.01 +1.32 +2.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 8 minutes China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 13 minutes U.S. is biggest importer of Venezuelan oil. What now?
  • 15 minutes Trade wars & European Investors: We're next!
  • 1 hour U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 45 mins 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 1 day Power And Hatred In One: UAE Accuses Qatar Of Banning Its Products, Files WTO Complaint
  • 1 day Tax Refunds Will Be Paid on Time Despite Shutdown, Mnuchin Says
  • 1 day Hamsters on the U.S. Shale Oil Hamster Wheel of Debt are Running Faster to Get Less Production
  • 2 days Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 1 day No Break Of Middle East: Iranian Commander Threatens Israel's Destruction If It Attacks
  • 6 hours Terrorism and Bitcoins: Hamas Calls On Supporters to Donate to Group in Bitcoin
  • 2 days Blackouts in Australia
  • 2 days What will Saudi Arabia say? Booming Qatar-Turkey Trade To Hit $2 bn For 2018
  • 2 days Volvo's Self-Driving Car Venture Gets Nod To Test On Swedish Roads
  • 2 days Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
Alt Text

Chinese Solar Giant: “The Party Is Definitely Over”

China’s solar industry took a…

Alt Text

Why OPEC+ Output Cuts Take So Long To Materialize

OPEC+ supply cuts have been…

Alt Text

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

Aramco CEO Nasser and Saudi…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 30, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Venezuela protests

The U.S. campaign for regime change in Venezuela could drive up oil prices.

The oil markets barely budged last week when the Trump administration first recognized Juan Gauidó as President of Venezuela, and prices hardly moved even after follow-up reporting showed that the U.S.’ effort to topple Nicolas Maduro was a lot more coordinated than it may have seemed at first glance. Oil prices also largely shrugged when American sanctions on PDVSA were announced earlier this week.

However, by Tuesday, oil traders finally woke up to the fact that the U.S. campaign to topple Maduro by essentially issuing an embargo on Venezuelan oil exports could lead to major disruptions in the market. WTI and Brent both rose sharply.

Even as U.S. sanctions simply bar American entities from doing business with PDVSA, the measures could wreak havoc on Venezuelan oil exports. U.S. refiners import around 500,000 bpd of Venezuelan oil. American sanctions also dictate that any revenues from oil sales would be put into an escrow to be managed by the government of Juan Gauidó. Maduro would obviously not want to fund his opposition, so oil exports to the U.S. will essentially cease going forward.

Those shipments can be rerouted to other buyers around the world, but PDVSA will have to endure a heavy discount. Even then, there are only so many refiners capable of processing Venezuela’s heavy oil. Related: U.S. Refiners Brace For Venezuelan Supply Crunch

Moreover, Venezuela’s heavy crude must be blended with diluent in order for it to be an exportable product. To date, PDVSA has been importing diluent from the U.S. That will no longer be allowed, so it is unclear how Venezuela will manage this disruption. “If Venezuela fails to find a substitute, oil production will have to be scaled back,” Commerzbank wrote in a note.

On top of that, Venezuela’s shipments to the U.S. were the only ones that earned the country hard currency. The bulk of its shipments elsewhere – mainly to China and Russia – are sent as repayment for past loans. In other words, PDVSA does not take in cash for its oil shipments to those countries. Presumably, additional shipments to China, Russia or India in lieu of the lost market in the U.S. Gulf Coast could be sold for cash, but Maduro’s government is without leverage, which means the discounts will be painful.

There is also a power struggle underway to take control of PDVSA. Maduro still has control, but the jockeying for control of both the operations and the bank accounts may throw up unexpected disruptions. The company is already in serious disrepair.

Looking out over the medium-term, some of the analysis around the crisis in Venezuela has been described as bearish for oil prices, since a new government could end the mismanagement of PDVSA and revive oil production in relatively short order. But that is magical thinking. “Even in the event of a peaceful transition of government, we would not expect rapid growth in the output of Venezuelan crude in the near term; it is likely to take years to stabilize output, let alone reverse declines,” Standard Chartered analysts led by Paul Horsnell wrote in a note. 

For U.S. refiners, the disruption could be significant. As Standard Chartered points out, the importance of Venezuelan oil comes down to the quality and proximity of the heavy crude, rather than the volume. Venezuelan oil has some of “the lowest degree of potential substitutability by other crude oils,” the investment bank wrote.

Canada offers one of the few alternatives, but is constrained by a lack of pipelines. Canada itself has had to incur production shut-ins because of a shortage of pipeline space. In any event, Canadian oil largely flows to the Midwest, and as such, cannot really replace missing barrels on the Gulf Coast. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Saudis Pledge Deeper Cuts

But the crisis has implications for the broader oil market. “Production in Venezuela is likely to decrease by more than the shortfall in exports to the US of approx. 500,000 barrels per day,” Commerzbank wrote in a note. U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin did not appeared worried about the potential outages in Venezuela, noting that “many of our friends in the Middle East will be happy to make up the supply.”

His confidence could be misplaced. The U.S. burned some bridges last year with its “friends in the Middle East,” by demanding that they increase oil production in the wake of sanctions on Iran, only to issue a bunch of waivers, leading to a crash in oil prices. Riyadh probably won’t be as trusting this time around.

Indeed, Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih said this week that Saudi Arabia would lower its oil production to 10.1 million barrels per day (mb/d) in February and keep it at that level for the duration of the six-month OPEC+ deal. So far, there are no signs that the Saudis have a desire to help out Washington again.

The result could be significant upward pressure on oil prices. “The expected decline in Venezuelan oil production and the problems in Libya will make it easier for OPEC – albeit inadvertently – to rebalance the oil market by cutting production,” Commerzbank concluded.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Only Way For The Aramco IPO Is Downstream

Next Post

Softer U.S. Gasoline Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

The Era Of Ultra-Cheap Solar Panels Is Over

 Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

Saudi Arabia: We’ll Pump The World’s Very Last Barrel Of Oil

 Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

Major Build In Crude Inventories Sends Prices Tumbling

 Crude Rally On Hold

Crude Rally On Hold

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com