U.S. Shale Slowdown Weighs On Oilfield Services

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.87 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 82.74 +1.67 +2.06%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +1.72 +2.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.698 +0.013 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 45 mins 2.902 +0.007 +0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 79.59 +1.67 +2.14%
Chart Gasoline 45 mins 2.902 +0.007 +0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 81.76 +0.99 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 83.28 +0.97 +1.18%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 82.35 +2.00 +2.49%
Graph down Basra Light 602 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 82.59 +2.10 +2.61%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 83.79 +1.92 +2.35%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 84.68 +1.95 +2.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.99 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 55 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 55.82 +1.42 +2.61%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.22 +1.42 +1.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 77.47 +1.42 +1.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 74.62 +1.42 +1.94%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 71.32 +1.42 +2.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 72.62 +1.42 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 81.57 +1.42 +1.77%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.92 +1.42 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.56 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.30 +1.44 +2.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.27 +0.78 +0.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.75 +1.44 +2.05%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.55 +1.44 +2.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.50 +1.25 +1.73%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 79.83 +0.53 +0.67%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Climb To Multi-Month High As Market Eyes Tightening

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq’s parliamentary oil and gas…

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Fueling An Environmental Disaster

Venezuela’s Oil Industry Is Fueling An Environmental Disaster

Venezuela's relentless pursuit of oil…

Oil And Gas Well Intervention Spending Set To Skyrocket

Oil And Gas Well Intervention Spending Set To Skyrocket

As the oil and gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Shale Slowdown Weighs On Oilfield Services

By Irina Slav - Jul 24, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The U.S. shale industry is experiencing a slowdown marked by reduced drilling activity and declining well yields, a reflection of potential natural depletion and decreasing oil prices.
  • Financial results of oilfield service providers, such as Liberty Energy, substantiate this trend, forecasting lower activity in the U.S. shale industry in the latter half of the year.
  • A combination of factors including lower quality inventory, higher costs, demand uncertainty, and an anti-industry government is encouraging the shale industry to curb production growth and await changes in growth-discouraging factors.
Join Our Community
Oil Rig

The first signs of a slowdown in activity in the U.S. shale patch emerged earlier this year as declining oil prices prompted drillers to reduce the number of active rigs.

Then data suggested that well yields were also dropping—a sign of potential natural depletion that would make drillers think twice before going all in on output expansion.

Now, the financial results of oilfield service providers are adding to the growing body of evidence that despite the EIA's upbeat forecasts about record oil production, the industry was going its own way—and it is the way of caution.

The Financial Times reported that the reduced drilling activity that the Dallas Fed Energy Survey reported earlier this year was beginning to affect the financial performance of the companies that actually carry out that activity.

The report cites Liberty Energy's Chris Wright as saying on a call with analysts, "During the second quarter, we saw reduced frack activity that resulted in increased white space in our calendar."

In the presentation of the company's results, Wright also forecast lower activity in the U.S. shale patch over the second half of the year as a whole. This interestingly coincides with a recent production update from the Energy Information Administration.

Earlier this year, the EIA consistently predicted a new record high for U.S. oil production thanks to the shale industry. Now, it has changed its tune. In May, the EIA predicted that U.S. shale oil output would hit a record in June, at 9.5 million bpd. A month later, the agency reported in its June edition of the Drilling Productivity Report total estimated production for the month of 9.37 million bpd.

Output then inched up in July to some 9.42 million bpd across the big shale basins, but now the Energy Information Administration forecasts a decline in August to 9.397 million barrels daily.

"It is hard to be in the production business these days." This is what one of the respondents to the Dallas Fed's quarterly energy survey said in comments published with the second-quarter edition of the report. It found more signs of a slowdown as well as increased cautiousness among industry executives when production growth was concerned.

"Our country's leadership for the last two years has created a lot of uncertainty in the energy sector. The crystal ball says that this same leadership over the next two years will maintain that uncertainty and it will grow exponentially," another executive said for the survey.

Indeed, uncertainty seems to be here to stay, discouraging ambitious growth plans, especially in the context of cost inflation that, despite some encouraging signs from monthly CPI readings, is far from comfortable for many players in the shale field.

"The environment in North America has levelled off and we're hearing some of the customers requesting discounts, particularly in the more commoditised markets like pressure pumping," Baker Hughes' chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said, as quoted by the Financial Times, confirming the perception of a slowdown despite relatively high oil prices on international markets.

There is also the gas conundrum to consider in the shale patch. Last year, thanks to the energy crunch in Europe, U.S. gas prices reached as high as $9 per mmBtu at one point. Now, that's collapsed to less than $3 per mmBtu. Gas rigs, therefore, are also declining in numbers.

The great thing about shale oil and gas is that producers can respond relatively fast to changes in demand patterns. The trouble is that demand uncertainty is plaguing the industry. It will continue to plague it until it becomes clear one way or another if the world is going into a massive recession or if it will just be Germany and the rest of the eurozone.

The more important factor over the longer term is well inventory. As the Wall Street Journal reported earlier this year, there has been concern among industry executives that the best inventory has been drilled through. It is, indeed, a concern that has been voiced repeatedly by Scott Sheffield, Pioneer Natural Resources' CEO.

"Most companies are drilling tier two and tier three inventories now," having tapped their best prospects, Sheffield told Reuters in an interview in January. "Less quality production is coming out of the Permian, out of the Bakken." 

ADVERTISEMENT

With such a combination of factors—lower inventory quality, higher costs, demand uncertainty, and an anti-industry government—it would be nothing short of reckless to keep boosting production.

So, the U.S. shale industry is doing what any industry would do under the circumstances, curbing production growth and waiting for signs that any growth-discouraging factors are about to change. The risk: a global supply squeeze.

"If you still believe the global demand picture for oil is higher over the coming years and the US isn't growing the way it used to . . . everywhere else has to fill that void," Raymond James analyst Jim Rollyson told the FT last week.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Energy Minister: We Will Produce 100% Of North Sea Oil And Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle

Russia Is Losing The Energy Battle
The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever

The SPR Could Stay Half Empty Forever
NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel

NASA's Solid-State Battery Breakthrough Could Transform Air Travel
Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage

Breakthrough In Supercapacitor Technology Could Energy Storage
Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

Could Renewable Energy Inverters Become A Threat To U.S. Grid Security?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com