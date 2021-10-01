U.S. Drillers Add More Rigs Amid Rising Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.60 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.07 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.574 -0.293 -4.99%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.377 +0.039 +1.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 73.53 +0.45 +0.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.247 +0.053 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.87 +0.44 +0.58%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.12 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 73.66 +0.39 +0.53%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 77.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.50 +0.33 +0.42%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.82 +0.28 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.61 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.72 +0.59 +0.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.66 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 62.78 +0.20 +0.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 74.03 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 75.43 +0.20 +0.27%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 72.13 +0.20 +0.28%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.53 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.88 +0.20 +0.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 73.63 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 70.63 +0.20 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.60 +0.29 +0.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 78.37 -0.66 -0.84%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 68.78 -0.20 -0.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.73 -0.20 -0.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 71.50 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.25 +0.38%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 81.23 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 hours Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?
  • 20 hours China Sees Opportunity As Venezuela’s Oil Industry Hits Rock Bottom
  • 2 days Oil Price: does the security vacuum in the Middle East spook investors?

Breaking News:

Surging Energy Prices Push Eurozone Inflation To Highest Since 2008

Europe’s Gas And Power Prices Hit New Records

Europe’s Gas And Power Prices Hit New Records

A day before the official…

Are Carbon Taxes To Blame For Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Are Carbon Taxes To Blame For Europe’s Energy Crisis?

Much ink has been spilled…

TotalEnergies Expects Peak Oil Demand Before 2030

TotalEnergies Expects Peak Oil Demand Before 2030

Global oil demand will plateau…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Drillers Add More Rigs Amid Rising Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 01, 2021, 12:14 PM CDT
  • The total rig count is now 528, up 262 from this time last year
  • The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 7 this week
  • Canada’s overall rig count increased by 3
Join Our Community

The number of oil and gas rigs in the United States rose by 7 this week, according to Baker Hughes, bringing the total additions over the last four weeks to 31.

The total rig count is now 528, up 262 from this time last year, but lagging behind the 790 active rigs in March 2020.

The U.S. oil rig count rose this week to 428—a 7-rig increase. The number of gas and miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The EIA’s estimate for oil production in the United States for the week ending September 24 rose 500,000 bpd for the second week in a row, to an average of 11.1 million barrels per day—just 300,000 bpd under pre-Hurricane Ida levels as producers slowly restore production that had been taken offline.

Canada’s overall rig count increased by 3. Active oil and gas rigs in Canada are now at 165, up 90 on the year. 

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 3 this week, while the number of rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.  The Permian’s total rig count is now 134 rigs above what it was this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, which tracks the number of completion crews finishing off previously drilled wells, shows that completion crews rose by 7 to 257 for week ending September 24. The frac count is up by more than 120 for the year.

At 12:20 p.m. EDT, oil prices were trending up on the day. WTI was trading at $75.19—up 0.21% on the day and $1.20 on the week.  The Brent benchmark was trading at $78.56—up 0.32% on the day and roughly $0.50 per barrel on the week.  

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will $80 Oil Destroy Demand?
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Case For $50 Oil

The Case For $50 Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Drill
The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring

The Energy Crisis Is Sending Oil, Gas, And Coal Prices Soaring
Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil

Beyond Petroleum: The First Supermajor To Turn Its Back On Oil
OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com