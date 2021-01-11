U.S. Sanctions Halve Iran’s Oil Revenues

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.39 +0.14 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.77 +0.11 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Graph down Mars US 6 hours 53.55 -0.04 -0.07%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
Graph up Urals 20 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.52 +1.29 +2.57%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.823 +0.076 +2.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 55.35 +0.90 +1.65%
Graph up Murban 1 day 55.48 +0.84 +1.54%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 51.65 -1.24 -2.34%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 57.39 +0.30 +0.53%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 54.70 -0.08 -0.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 54.94 +0.03 +0.05%
Chart Girassol 1 day 56.30 +0.15 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.39 +0.55 +1.02%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 37.82 +0.75 +2.02%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 6 hours 37.49 +1.61 +4.49%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 23 hours 51.24 +1.41 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 23 hours 52.64 +1.41 +2.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 6 hours 46.74 +1.61 +3.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 44.64 +1.56 +3.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 46.54 +1.91 +4.28%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 47.84 +1.41 +3.04%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 44.84 +1.41 +3.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 54.44 +1.51 +2.85%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 42.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 54.66 +0.31 +0.57%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 46.20 +1.42 +3.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 50.15 +1.42 +2.91%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 42.50 +1.50 +3.66%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.13 +1.41 +2.49%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes Moderna Vaccine vs Pfizer "Vaccine" . Is Moderna much better ?
  • 20 mins Evidence is evidence, voter fraud by state
  • 2 hours Tonight Twitter took down Trump's personal account permanently. Trump responded on the POTUS account.
  • 45 mins a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 4 hours Here it is, the actual Complaint filed by Dominion Voting Machines against Sydney Powell
  • 13 hours Trump Supporters Just Handed a Huge Propaganda Victory to China
  • 7 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 hours Fast Car Charge Costs More Than Gas (?)
  • 3 hours BIG TECH or BIG BROTHER?? 1984 to Become Reality ??
  • 20 hours 530,000 potential off river pump storage sites identified across the globe
  • 11 hours Should People Be Prosecuted for Trespassing on Federal Property?
  • 1 day Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 31 mins Look at Stocks and Energy Prices Rise

Breaking News:

Tesla's $25,000 Car May Hit The Market Sooner Than Planned

Oil Demand Is Still OPEC’s Top Concern

Oil Demand Is Still OPEC’s Top Concern

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues…

Russia: OPEC+ Deal Could Be Tweaked If Oil Demand Recovers Faster

Russia: OPEC+ Deal Could Be Tweaked If Oil Demand Recovers Faster

The terms of the OPEC+…

Fracking Could Save Colombia From Economic Crisis

Fracking Could Save Colombia From Economic Crisis

As Colombia grapples with the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Sanctions Halve Iran’s Oil Revenues

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 11, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

Iran’s oil revenues have halved since the U.S. imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic in 2018, Turkish news agency Anadolu reported, citing an Instagram post of the governor of the Iranian Central Bank, Abdolnaser Hemmati.

According to the head of the central bank of Iran, the country’s revenues from oil sales have dropped from more than US$40 billion in 2018 to less than US$20 billion in 2019 and 2020. The central bank also had very limited access to those revenues, Hemmati said.

The U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports have been an “unprecedented maximum pressure campaign” that has impacted every sector of the Iranian economy, he added.

As early as in 2019, Iran’s Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh admitted that Iran’s oil industry had been dealt a “deadly blow” by the U.S. sanctions.

Earlier this week, Iran said that the U.S. should pay Tehran as much as US$70 billion as compensation for lost oil revenues due to the U.S. sanctions, as a prerequisite for a return to the nuclear deal.

Kamal Kharrazi, the chairman of Iran’s Strategic Council on Foreign Relations—a body advising Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei—said this payment would be a prerequisite if U.S. President-elect Joe Biden wants to return to the so-called Iranian nuclear deal, according to the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting, quoted by Bloomberg.

President-elect Biden has pledged to offer Iran a path back to diplomacy and a return to the nuclear deal. If the U.S. and Iran return to a path of diplomacy, there is a chance that the strict U.S. sanctions on Iran’s oil exports could be eased, potentially paving the way for around 2 million bpd of Iranian crude oil exports returning to the market.  

Last month, Iranian authorities seemed confident they could be able to sell as much as 2.3 million bpd of oil in the next Iranian year that begins in March 2021, according to Iran’s budget bill.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

India Oil Demand Falls For First Time In 20 Years Due To COVID
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia

Russia Has Won Its Oil War With Saudi Arabia
OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia

OPEC+ Meeting Ends With Major Surprise Cut From Saudi Arabia
Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia

Chinese Cities Go Dark Amid Energy Spat With Australia
BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.

BlackRock Is Leading A $120 Trillion Investment Boom That Is Upending Wall St.
Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero

Crude Oil Flow From Saudi Arabia To U.S. Falls To Zero



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com