U.S. Remains World’s Top Oil Producer And Consumer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 97.26 +2.28 +2.40%
Graph up Brent Crude 33 mins 107.5 +3.08 +2.95%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 102.6 -2.11 -2.01%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 8.687 -0.306 -3.40%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%
Chart Mars US 21 mins 97.26 +4.48 +4.83%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.429 +0.074 +2.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 28 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 28 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 240 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 28 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.88 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 80.88 -1.72 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 97.13 -1.72 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 95.38 -1.72 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 93.28 -1.72 -1.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 92.53 -1.72 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 96.08 -1.72 -1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 90.73 -1.72 -1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.63 -1.72 -1.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 9 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 6 hours "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

Germany Could Still Avoid Severe Gas Shortages

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The ongoing fight over control…

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

High Crude Prices Are Here To Stay

Crude markets are set to…

Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

Russia’s Cheap Oil Gains Market Share In China

China continues to buy discounted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Remains World’s Top Oil Producer And Consumer

By Robert Rapier - Jul 27, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Oil demand has bounced back, climbing by 6% last year, the fastest rise since 1976.
  • The United States has remained both the world’s top oil producer and oil consumer.
  • Russia and Saudi Arabia also maintained their positions as the world’s 2nd and 3rd largest oil producers respectively.
Join Our Community

Earlier this month BP released its Statistical Review of World Energy 2022. The Review provides a comprehensive picture of supply and demand for major energy sources on a country-level basis. Each year, I do a series of articles covering the Review’s findings. In the previous article, I discussed the trends in global carbon dioxide emissions. Today, I want to cover the production and consumption of petroleum.

Oil Demand Bounces Back

For 2020, the Review reported the largest decline in oil1 consumption on record. After nine consecutive years of increase, the Covid-19 pandemic caused global consumption of crude oil to decline by more than 9% in 2020. Last year oil consumption bounced back by climbing 6% — the fastest rise since 1976. However, consumption remains 3.7% below the record level of 2019.

The United States remains the world’s top oil consumer, averaging 18.7 million BPD in 2021. This marked an increase of 8.7% from 2020 (reflected by “Change” in the table below). This was the sharpest increase for any country in the Top 10, but it is still 9% below the all-time high U.S. oil consumption level of 2005 (20.5 million BPD).

China was the second-highest consumer at 15.4 million BPD. Over the past decade, U.S. oil consumption has increased by an average annual rate of 0.4%, while China’s average annual increase was more than 10 times higher at 4.8%.

Related: Dramatic Heatwave Threatens Uzbekistan’s Electric Grid

Germany was notably the only country in the Top 10 that saw a demand decline in 2021.

U.S. Remains Oil Production Champion

Despite the ongoing impact the pandemic has had on U.S. oil production, the U.S. remained the world’s top oil producer in 2021 at 11.2 million BPD.2 Russia and Saudi Arabia retained their positions at #2 and #3.

Although oil companies around the world did begin to increase production during 2021, average production for the year fell for 6 of the Top 10 countries. This was a major driver behind the global surge of oil prices in 2021.

Note that these production numbers are for crude oil and lease condensate. The U.S. also leads all countries in the production of natural gas liquids (NGLs), which partially end up in the oil products supply chain. If NGLs are included, the U.S. has an even larger lead over Russia and Saudi Arabia.

Footnotes

  1. BP’s definition of oil consumption excludes biofuels while derivatives of coal and natural gas are included.
  2. Includes crude oil, shale/tight oil, oil sands, lease condensate or gas condensates that require further refining. Excludes liquid fuels from other sources such as biomass and synthetic derivatives of coal and natural gas.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

G7 Presses Ahead With Russian Oil Price Cap

Next Post

Iran’s Oil Earnings Soar Despite Sanctions
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com