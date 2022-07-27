G7 Presses Ahead With Russian Oil Price Cap

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 97.37 +2.39 +2.52%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 106.1 +1.74 +1.67%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 102.0 -2.73 -2.61%
Graph down Natural Gas 14 mins 8.487 -0.506 -5.63%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 3.348 -0.007 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 92.78 -0.92 -0.98%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.348 -0.007 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 28 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 28 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 28 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 239 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 28 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 28 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 28 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.4 +3.08 +2.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.88 -1.75 -2.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 80.88 -1.72 -2.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 97.13 -1.72 -1.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 95.38 -1.72 -1.77%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 93.28 -1.72 -1.81%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 90.43 -1.72 -1.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 92.53 -1.72 -1.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 96.08 -1.72 -1.76%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 90.73 -1.72 -1.86%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 100.2 -3.19 -3.08%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 104.1 -1.54 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.63 -1.72 -1.88%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.58 -1.72 -1.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 91.50 -1.75 -1.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 85.25 -1.75 -2.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.5 +0.28 +0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "We're All Sri Lankan Farmers Now" by James Corbett - (an important read)
  • 1 hour "Oil-funded Rockefeller Foundation centers fight for climate" - Associated Press
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South
  • 4 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts

Breaking News:

European Gas Prices Spike 30% After Russian Supply Cuts

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

Libya’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over

The ongoing fight over control…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged As WTI Slumps Below $100

U.S. Oil Rig Count Unchanged As WTI Slumps Below $100

The number of total active…

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker Companies Race To Ship Russian Oil Ahead Of New Sanctions

Tanker companies, especially Greek operators,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

G7 Presses Ahead With Russian Oil Price Cap

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • G7 wants oil price cap on Russian crude installed by December 5th.
  • December 5 is also the date that the EU's ban on Russian seaborne crude oil imports goes into effect.
  • A price cap on Russian oil purchases would theoretically impede the intake of Russia's oil revenues that are funding its invasion of Ukraine.
Join Our Community

The G7 are pressing on with their price cap on Russian oil, targeting a date of December 5 for having a mechanism in place to achieve this, an anonymous senior G7 official told Reuters on Wednesday.

December 5 is also the date that the EU's ban on Russian seaborne crude oil imports goes into effect.

"The goal here is to align with the timing that the EU has already put in place. We want to make sure that the price cap mechanism goes into effect at the same time," the official said.

A price cap on Russian oil purchases would theoretically impede the intake of Russia's oil revenues that are funding its invasion of Ukraine. The price cap plan the G7 has cooked up, however, is not without its challenges.

For starters, the Group of Seven richest economies has not yet spelled out how such a plan would work, such as how to enforce such a price cap. To be successful, the plan would need broad support from all major Russian crude buyers, including India and China. More importantly, it would need Russia to go along with the price cap—something Russia said it would not do.

Nevertheless, the G7 is still hoping that setting a price cap that is above Russia's production costs would incentivize Russia to go along.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak already stated last week that Russia would not export oil to the market if the price cap was set below the cost of producing the oil. Just days after Novak's statement, Russia Central Bank head Elvira Nabiullina took it a step further: Russia would not sell oil to any country participating in any price cap, implying that even if the price cap were set above production costs, Russia would refuse to go along with the price cap plan by merely refusing to sell those countries any crude oil.

Instead, Nabiullina said that Russia would sell oil only to the countries that don't enact a price cap.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

High Oil Prices Spark A New Wave Of Exploration
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump

Traders Are Betting On The End Of The Oil Price Slump
Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity

Saudi Arabia Has Big Plans To Boost Oil Export Capacity
Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption

Energy Market Madness Leads To Record-Breaking Coal Consumption
The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption

The World’s Largest Economies Are Ramping Up Coal Consumption



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com