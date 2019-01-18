U.S. Refiners Rush To Buy Heavy Oil As Trump Looks To Punish Maduro

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Alt Text

Middle East Gas Game Accelerates As ENI Wins Concessions

Italian Oil Major ENI has…

Alt Text

Oil Majors Bet Big On Offshore Drilling In 2019

Oilfield service providers are jumping…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Outlook Slammed By Lower Prices

The outlook for U.S. oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Refiners Rush To Buy Heavy Oil As Trump Looks To Punish Maduro

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2019, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Curacao Isla Refinery

Refiners in the United States are stocking up on heavy crude, pushing prices higher, as the Trump administration prepares to slam more punitive measures on Caracas after the inauguration of Nicolas Maduro as president of Venezuela for a second term after elections considered illegitimate by Washington.

Reuters reports that officials from the presidential administration met with oil industry executives to discuss the measures on the table, including the suspension ofrefined product exports to Venezuela or Venezuelan crude oil imports into the United States.

Gulf Coast refiners have a limited choice of supplier when it comes to heavy crude. Besides local grades such as Mars, they import the heavy crude they need to produce more than just gasoline from Canada, Venezuela, and Mexico.

It is this scarcity of alternatives that has probably stopped Trump from banning Venezuelan oil imports so far, although the blanket import ban card has been waved around a couple of times already.

However, it is possible that things may have changed now: the U.S. President earlier this week said he recognizes the president of the Venezuelan National Assembly, an opposition politician, as the legitimate president of the country.

The oil industry is strongly against such a radical measure for obvious reasons: a barrel of Mars is already trading at a premium to the benchmark WTI and this week the premium jumped by US$2.30 a barrel in just two days. What’s more, refiners simply need the half of million barrels daily they took in from Venezuela last year amid the Canadian crude oil production cut aimed at boosting prices and a continued decline in Mexican oil output.

There is also concern among experts on Latin America advising the president that blanket oil sanctions could have an effect opposite to the desired one, with the United States displaying too direct an involvement in Venezuelan domestic politics.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

This Is How Much Each OPEC+ Member Needs To Cut

Next Post

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on January 18 2019 said:
    As if it is not enough for the suffering of the Venezuelan people under the regime of Nicolas Maduro, new US sanctions on Venezuelan oil exports to the United States could be the last straw leading to more suffering and misery.

    Far from punishing Venezuelan President Maduro, the sanctions will end up punishing the people.

    Furthermore, it is none of the United States’ business whether Nicolas Maduro is inaugurated as president of Venezuela for a second term after elections considered illegitimate by Washington.

    I would respectfully make one suggestion to President Trump. Since his elections and under his “America First policy”, he has antagonized so many countries in the world and not only foes but close allies. How about for once presenting a caring face of America to the world and coming to the help of the suffering Venezuelan people and pursuing a less confrontational policy towards their government. He will be surprised by the results.

    The United States could do far better by putting its values and morality back at the centre of its foreign policy rather slapping sanctions and seeking regime change on countries with which it doesn’t see eye to eye.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London
  • Dan Foster on January 19 2019 said:
    Surprised Russia has not put in a refinery and gone into the oil products business. Nice location near Panama canal.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com