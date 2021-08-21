Russia Has Big Plans For Arctic Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 62.14 -1.36 -2.14%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 65.18 -1.27 -1.91%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 3.851 +0.021 +0.55%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 1.908 -0.061 -3.09%
Graph down Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 1 day 59.64 -1.61 -2.63%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.024 -0.058 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 65.32 +0.13 +0.20%
Graph up Murban 2 days 66.05 +0.25 +0.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.28 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 66.23 -0.95 -1.41%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 65.16 +0.45 +0.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.71 +0.17 +0.26%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.48 +0.05 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 49.17 -1.22 -2.42%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 50.50 -1.21 -2.34%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 52.25 -1.50 -2.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 56.27 -1.37 -2.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 60.22 -1.37 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.50 -1.50 -2.50%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 52 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 45 mins Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 30 mins Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 1 day Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 3 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 2 days U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

A new era has dawned…

Uganda’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning

Uganda’s Oil Boom Is Only Just Beginning

Uganda’s oil industry appears to…

Biden Faces Off With Big Oil Over Drilling Auctions

Biden Faces Off With Big Oil Over Drilling Auctions

Big Oil is facing off…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Has Big Plans For Arctic Oil

By Haley Zaremba - Aug 21, 2021, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia seems intent on selling the world’s very last barrel of oil. As other energy superpowers and petro-states around the world scramble to diversify their economies and establish a foothold in the burgeoning green energy transition, Russia has stalwartly refused to ease its reliance on its fossil fuels industry and is vying for the distinction of being the last man standing in an industry whose days are inevitably numbered. 

This strategy could pay off for years or even decades to come. While the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change sounded the alarm bells that we have reached the point of no return for global warming, with an all-out, no-holds-barred pivot away from fossil fuels absolutely necessary to avoid the most devastating impacts of climate change, this kind of overnight revolution is highly unlikely. It’s more than probable that the world still has an appetite for hundreds of billions of barrels of oil, and Russia will be more than happy to supply them, the UN’s “code red for humanity” be damned. In fact, in the short term this strategy could provide a considerable boost to the Russian economy as competitors go green and fall away.

As part of Russia’s push to dominate the future of the fossil fuel industry, the country is quickly ramping up its operations in the Arctic. This plan, worryingly, is a double whammy for the environment -- extracting and moving more fossil fuels that experts are begging the global community to keep in the ground while also exploiting one of the most vulnerable and essential ecosystems in the world, impacting the entire planet. The issue of drilling and shipping in the Arctic is such a controversial and divisive one that five of the six biggest banks in the United States (a group not typically known for its environmental leanings) have divested completely from drilling ventures in Arctic refuges.

Despite the reticence of the global community to get behind exploiting the Arctic as a source of fossil fuels and as a shipping route for goods including natural gas, Russia and China have leaned into the venture, which some are calling the “Polar Silk Road.” At this moment, hundreds of ships are crowding onto the Arctic Coast around the Gydan Peninsula bearing construction materials for new fossil fuel extraction operations in some of the most delicate and essential ecosystems on Earth. 

Russian gas company Novatek is currently developing its new Arctic LNG 2 project on the northern peninsula, where they are hard at work building a port terminal that will have the capacity to handle nearly 20 million tons of liquified natural gas per year. The Gydan Peninsula is just one of several strategic Arctic hotspots that Russia is rushing to develop. The Gulf of Ob and the Yamal Peninsula are also top-priority locations for the Kremlin’s oil and gas strategy moving forward. Ships are now crowding into all of these locations to deliver construction materials and dredge deeper shipping lanes. “The Gulf of Ob is not the only place for an unprecedented industrial Arctic development,” The Barents Observer recently reported. “A bit further east, in the Taymyr Peninsula, both oilmen and coal miners are busy with the development of terminal facilities for new major projects.”

As world leaders, scientists, and environmentalists sound the alarms for a “code red for humanity” and warn that we must act now or never to reverse our path toward catastrophic climate change, Russia has made no secret of its plans to take advantage of the melting Arctic ice to open up new shipping lanes for its fossil fuels industry. “By year 2024, Russia intends to boost shipments on the Arctic route to 80 million tons per year,” the Barents Observer recounts, “and by 2030 - to 150 million tons.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Refiners Are Making A Comeback
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

The Oil Price Collapse Continues
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk

Semiconductor Shortage Puts World’s Largest Automaker At Risk
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com