U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.53 -0.62 -1.01%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.81 -0.70 -1.07%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.698 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 59 mins 59.25 -0.74 -1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.30 -0.53 -0.82%
Urals 18 hours 62.72 -1.56 -2.43%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.97 -1.23 -2.15%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.698 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.93 -1.95 -3.05%
Murban 18 hours 65.38 -1.95 -2.90%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 61.80 -1.40 -2.22%
Basra Light 18 hours 59.83 -0.53 -0.88%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 64.87 -1.53 -2.30%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.20 -1.44 -2.16%
Girassol 18 hours 64.75 -1.44 -2.18%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.30 -0.53 -0.82%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 32.62 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.04 -0.75 -2.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.29 -0.60 -0.95%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.60 -2.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 55.99 -1.60 -2.78%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.79 -1.60 -3.24%
Peace Sour 2 days 47.79 -1.60 -3.24%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 57.54 -1.60 -2.71%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 61.94 -1.40 -2.21%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.79 -1.60 -3.18%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.41 -1.57 -2.38%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 57.50 -0.75 -1.29%
Giddings 18 hours 51.25 -0.75 -1.44%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.57 -0.18 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 55.10 -0.64 -1.15%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 59.05 -0.64 -1.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 57.60 -0.64 -1.10%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.75 -3.26%
Buena Vista 2 days 69.05 -1.60 -2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 min Mariner East 2 Pipeline Construction Restarts
  • 2 hours U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 2 hours U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve
  • 4 hours Tesla Books Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss
  • 6 hours Eni, Total Make Promising Gas Discovery Offshore Cyprus
  • 8 hours Canada Oil Group Tells Alberta, B.C. To Get It Together
  • 15 hours Britain’s Most Important Oil Pipeline Down Again
  • 20 hours Moody’s Pegs Venezuela in “Deeper Phase” Of Financial Insolvency
  • 1 day ONGC Prepares To Offload $5 Billion In Assets To Pay Debts
  • 1 day Total Works On Iran Gas Project Despite Uncertainty Over U.S. Sanctions
  • 1 day Rystad: Statoil’s Sverdrup Cost Reduction Outshines U.S. Shale
  • 1 day Aramco, Petronas Set To Raise $8B Loan For Malaysian Refinery
  • 1 day Petrobras Ready To Sell Troubled US Refinery
  • 2 days Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw
  • 2 days Colombian Oil Field Shuts Down After Threats, Attacks on Facility
  • 2 days Africa’s No.2 Oil Exporter Wants To Diversify Into Gold
  • 2 days Halliburton Challenges Schlumberger On Patents
  • 2 days Big Oil, Meet Your Next Rival: The Flying Car
  • 2 days Mexico’s Obrador Steps Up Oil Nationalism Rhetoric
  • 2 days Gulf Of Guinea Pirates Release Oil Tanker Crew
  • 3 days Energy Stocks Face Two Days Of Tough Sell-Offs
  • 3 days Total Enters Guyanese Offshore Drilling Game
  • 3 days Iraqi Forces To Secure Iranian Border Areas For Oil Shipments
  • 3 days Indian Oil Tanker Missing Off West Africa Feared Hijacked
  • 3 days Tesla Threatens To Pull Out Of Hong Kong Over EV Incentives
  • 3 days ISIS Tries To Attack Libyan Oilfield
  • 3 days Chevron To Export First Condensate From Wheatstone LNG
  • 6 days Venezuela Skirts U.S. Sanctions With Chinese Oil-For-Cash Loans
  • 6 days U.S. Investors Seek Approval For Large Payout In Petrobras Corruption Scandal
  • 6 days Iraq Arrests ISIS Oil Chief Near Syrian Border
  • 6 days Chevron Q4’s Earnings Underwhelm
  • 6 days Oil From Sunk Tanker May Have Reached Japan
  • 6 days Washington Further Facilitates Oil Drilling on Federal Lands
  • 6 days Exxon Dissappoints With Q4 Earnings 
  • 6 days Mexico’s Obrador Reiterates Plan To Review Oil Contracts
  • 7 days Lebanon Defends Right To Drill For Gas In Offshore Blocks
  • 7 days Lack Of Crude Forces Nigeria’s Kaduna Refinery To Shutter
  • 7 days Pipeline Bottleneck for Canada-U.S. Routes Costs $5 Per Barrel
  • 7 days Aramco, Alphabet Discuss Joint Tech Hub In Saudi Arabia
  • 7 days Shell Set To Topple Exxon As Big Oil’s Biggest Cash Generator

Breaking News:

Mariner East 2 Pipeline Construction Restarts

Saudi Arabia Sets Its Eyes On Central Asia

Saudi Arabia Sets Its Eyes On Central Asia

Saudi Arabia’s role in Central-Asian…

Tajikistan’s Newest Hydropower Project

Tajikistan’s Newest Hydropower Project

The first two turbines at…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 08, 2018, 4:30 PM CST Oil

The budget deal that the U.S. Congress reached on Wednesday includes the sale of 100 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) between 2022 and 2027—a total volume equal to some 15 percent of the current reserve.

According to the text of the budget deal, carried by Reuters, the agreement—expected to be voted later on Thursday—involves the Department of Energy selling 30 million barrels of the SPR between 2022 and 2025, another 35 million barrels in 2026, and additional 35 million barrels in 2027 to help fund the government.

The budget deal also involves the sale of $350 million worth of crude oil, or some 5.7 million barrels, this year, with proceeds to be used to repair storage units at the reserve.

Currently, the SPR has around 665.1 million barrels of crude oil stored in underground caverns on the coasts of Texas and Louisiana.

Last year, in the draft budget for fiscal 2018, the Trump Administration proposed selling half of the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, hoping to raise some US$500 million during the fiscal year and US$16.6 billion over the next ten years.

The proposal, however, did not become law because of opposition from Republicans in Congress. Some Republican Senators have argued that selling half the SPR would have hurt U.S. oil producers as it would have reduced oil prices. Opponents also said that the SPR was necessary in case of major storms or major unplanned outages in other oil-producing countries. Another argument of lawmakers who opposed the plan to halve the SPR was that some of the crude oil in the emergency reserve was bought at higher oil prices, so oil from the SPR should be sold when prices increase more.

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey last August, the U.S. tapped the SPR after the storm disrupted the petroleum industry in Texas and Louisiana, and led to motor fuel price spikes and shortages. A total of 5 million barrels of oil from the SPR was delivered to Gulf Coast refineries, helping to continue their processing operations and prevent further supply disruptions.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla Books Lower-Than-Expected Q4 Loss

Next Post

U.S. Looks To Sell 15% Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

Oil Pares Gains After API Reports Surprise Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

Saudi Oil Minister Tired Of Shale Hype

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

 Alt text

Peak Oil Demand Is A Slow-Motion Train Wreck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com