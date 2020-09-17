U.S Keeps Top Crude Oil Producer Status

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.89 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 43.21 -0.09 -0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.975 -0.067 -3.28%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 41.72 +0.76 +1.86%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +1.94 +4.93%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.00 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.31 +1.23 +3.41%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.975 -0.067 -3.28%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.69 +0.35 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.01 +0.48 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 41.19 +1.60 +4.04%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 45.19 +0.81 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.47 +1.67 +4.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 43.26 +1.46 +3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +1.94 +4.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 33 mins 29.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 32.66 +2.33 +7.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.16 +1.88 +5.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.56 +1.88 +4.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 36.91 +1.88 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 35.86 +1.88 +5.53%
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 35.86 +1.88 +5.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 36.66 +1.88 +5.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 38.41 +1.88 +5.15%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 35.81 +1.88 +5.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.43 +0.97 +2.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 34.92 +0.81 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +2.00 +7.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.90 +1.88 +4.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 7 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 5 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 23 mins YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 8 hours Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 5 mins Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 4 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 2 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 2 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 8 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 1 day Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 2 days Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Breaking News:

UK Car Buyers Aren’t Sold On Electric Vehicles

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

World’s No.1 Oil Trader Sees Crude Inventories Shrinking This Year

Vitol Group, the world’s largest…

30 Years Of Drilling Data Points To A Rebound In U.S. Oil Production

30 Years Of Drilling Data Points To A Rebound In U.S. Oil Production

With more and more indicators…

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

U.S, Shale Recovery Leans On Huge Inventory Of DUCs

The unusually large inventory of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S Keeps Top Crude Oil Producer Status

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 17, 2020, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Despite oil production curtailments earlier this year that are not fully back online, the United States maintained its global status as the leading supplier of crude oil in July, ahead of Russia and Saudi Arabia.  

According to data from the Joint Organisations Data Initiative (JODI) database, which collects self-reported figures from 114 countries, U.S. crude oil production rose in July back up to above 11 million barrels per day (bpd). At 11.035 million bpd, American crude oil output was 5.7 percent higher than the June production of 10.436 million bpd. Production in June had also increased month over month after the May figure of 10 million bpd—the lowest U.S. monthly production since late 2017.  

U.S. exports of crude oil also rose in July compared to June. The United States exported 2.867 million bpd in July, up from 2.753 million bpd in June, according to the JODI database.

The U.S. became the world’s biggest crude oil producer, surpassing both Saudi Arabia and Russia, in 2018, and has kept that status since then, while Saudi Arabia and Russia – bound by their OPEC+ production cut pact to prop up prices and rebalance demand and supply – have been withholding production from the market.

The most recent OPEC+ agreement, which started in May after a brief price war between the two rivals-partners in March and April, currently has Russia and Saudi Arabia cut their production and keep it at 9 million bpd each until the end of this year.

In June, Russia produced more crude oil than Saudi Arabia, beating it to the second place of the largest oil producers in the world, behind the number-one producer, the United States. June was the month in which Saudi Arabia voluntarily slashed its oil production by an additional 1 million bpd for just one month, on top of the 2.5 million bpd it was supposed to cut as per the OPEC+ deal.

In July, Russia kept its place as the world’s second-largest oil producer ahead of Saudi Arabia, JODI data showed.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC Warns That Second Wave Of COVID Will Derail Demand Recovery

Next Post

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities
Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality

Solar Windows Will Soon Become A Commercial Reality



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com