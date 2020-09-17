A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.98 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 56 mins 43.30 +1.08 +2.56%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.973 -0.069 -3.38%
Graph up Mars US 52 mins 41.72 +0.76 +1.86%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +1.94 +4.93%
Graph up Urals 19 hours 40.00 +0.55 +1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 37.31 +1.23 +3.41%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.973 -0.069 -3.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 19 hours 41.69 +0.35 +0.85%
Graph up Murban 19 hours 42.01 +0.48 +1.16%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 41.19 +1.60 +4.04%
Graph up Basra Light 19 hours 45.19 +0.81 +1.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 42.47 +1.67 +4.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 42.48 +1.75 +4.30%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 43.26 +1.46 +3.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 41.29 +1.94 +4.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 18 mins 29.21 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 32.66 +2.33 +7.68%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 39.16 +1.88 +5.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 40.56 +1.88 +4.86%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 36.91 +1.88 +5.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 35.86 +1.88 +5.53%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 35.86 +1.88 +5.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 36.66 +1.88 +5.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 38.41 +1.88 +5.15%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 35.81 +1.88 +5.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 41.67 +1.88 +4.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 39.43 +0.97 +2.52%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 34.92 +0.81 +2.37%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 38.87 +0.81 +2.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.50 +2.00 +7.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.90 +1.88 +4.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Nord Stream 2 Halt Possible Over Navalny Poisoning
  • 8 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 11 minutes JP Morgan says investors should prepare for rising odds of Trump win
  • 7 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 5 hours Daniel Yergin Book is a Reality Check on Energy
  • 8 mins YPF to redeploy rigs in Vaca Muerta on export potential
  • 3 hours US after 4 more years of Trump?
  • 8 hours Gepthermal fracking: how to confuse a greenie
  • 9 mins Top HHS official takes leave of absence after Facebook rant about CDC conspiracies
  • 3 hours The Perfect Solution To Remove Conflict Problems In The South China East Asia Sea
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 2 days China Must Prepare for War Says State Media
  • 2 days Interconnection queues across the US are loaded with gigawatts of solar, wind and storage
  • 8 hours Surviving without coal is a challenge!!
  • 1 day Portuguese government confirms world record solar price of $0.01316/kWh
  • 2 days Trump's Drilling Ban Bombshell Rocks Oil Industry

Breaking News:

UK Car Buyers Aren’t Sold On Electric Vehicles

Second Wave Of COVID Could Crush Road Fuel Recovery

Second Wave Of COVID Could Crush Road Fuel Recovery

A resurgence of coronavirus cases…

30 Years Of Drilling Data Points To A Rebound In U.S. Oil Production

30 Years Of Drilling Data Points To A Rebound In U.S. Oil Production

With more and more indicators…

Floating Storage Begins To Fill Up As Oil Demand Wavers

Floating Storage Begins To Fill Up As Oil Demand Wavers

With fuel inventories rising fast,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

A Wave Of Consolidations Hit Canada’s Oil Patch

By Alex Kimani - Sep 17, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A vicious one-two-three punch that started with a gloomy long-term future outlook due to rampant fossil fuel divestments, climate change policies, and decarbonization as well as shorter-term—but severe—shocks from the COVID-19 crisis, has thrown Canada’s most important export industry into an existential crisis. 

Meanwhile, the drumbeat of exits by foreign oil firms bailing on the unprofitable tar sands has added an extra layer of gloom for an industry responsible for a fifth of Canada’s exports.

It, therefore, comes as little surprise that Canada’s oil and gas producers are scrambling to merge as they hope to survive to see another oil boom.

A wave of consolidation has hit Canada’s Montney oil and gas region as smaller companies sell their assets to bigger oil firms. Straddling northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta, the Montney is one of Canada’s leading shale oil epicenters, producing 1.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including 45% of Western Canada’s gas supply.

Prolonged downturn

Faced with a six-year oil downturn, smaller, debt-ridden oil and gas producers are giving up the wait for rebound and resorting to mergers in a bid to survive. 

They have little recourse: Just like their shale counterparts further south, Canada’s oil industry has seen once-prolific credit lines dry up as the value of their reserves rapidly dwindle during the prolonged crisis. Eighteen Canadian companies tracked by Wood Mackenzie saw the amount of their reserve-based loans shrivel by some C$1.8 billion, or 22% in the year-to-date.

Consequently, the Montney region has recorded at least nine significant deals worth some C$2.3 billion ($1.75 billion) over the past 12 months. Related: The Secret To Survival For Canada’s Oil Sands

Two of the largest deals were acquisition of acreage by U.S. major ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) for $325 million as well as Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s (NYSE:CNQ) purchase of Painted Pony Energy in a $461 million deal. It’s worth noting that CNQ assumed Painted Pony’s total debt of approximately $350 million upon the purchase.

Companies operating in Canada’s natural gas sector have not been faring much better amidst the historic price crash. One of the Montney’s earliest gas drillers, Advantage Oil and Gas (TSE:AAV), sold a stake in its Glacier gas plant in July for C$100 million ($75.7M) in a bid to raise cash for operations but says it remains open to a complete merger.

Unfortunately, companies such as AAV could struggle to find buyers, given that there are very few potential buyers with strong enough balance sheets and easy access to capital to make deals. U.S. shale companies—some of the top prospective buyers—have also been struggling with the same issue.

Private equity bargain hunting

Dozens of companies in the Canadian Oil Patch, such as Bow Energy Ltd. (CVE:ONG) and Cequence Energy Ltd (TSX:CQE), have filed for bankruptcy protection or opted to restructure. Others like Obsidian Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS: OBELF), however, are going off the beaten path--putting themselves up for purchase by private equity (PE) firms.

PE firms like Waterous Energy Fund have turned into trophy hunters, buying up distressed assets at dirt-cheap valuations. A good case in point is last year’s purchase of Pengrowth Energy Corp. for $740-million by Waterous’ subsidiary Cona Resources, representing less than a fifth of its more than $4B valuation at the time of the deal.

Massive discounts have pretty much become par for the course in Canada’s M&A space: A total of 23 such deals have been consummated in the year-to-date for an underwhelming total of  $1.65 billion compared to $15.47 billion deal value from 42 M&A deals completed during last year’s corresponding period. Related: Iraq Ships More Crude Oil Despite OPEC Output Cut Pledge

Waterous is a master of the game, having amalgamated six small producers from different deals into a giant it has dubbed Strathcona Resources Ltd., easily one of North America’s largest private-equity owned drillers with a daily production clip exceeding 60,000 barrels.

According to Waterous CEO Adam Waterous, there has never been a greater need for consolidation in Canada’s energy sector, noting that small oil and gas companies have been locked out of debt and equity markets, effectively leaving them orphaned. Waterous says these orphaned businesses need to come together if they are to survive the onslaught, which he does not see ending any time soon.

That said, it is worth noting that bigger oil companies have been holding up pretty well, with the likes of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU), Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE), Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (NYSE:CNQ) and Husky Energy Inc. (TSE:HSE) having little trouble tapping debt markets.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S Keeps Top Crude Oil Producer Status

Next Post

Lower Oil Production Hits Pipeline Operators Hard
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision

Trump Administration Shocks Oil Industry With Biofuel Waiver Decision
Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War

Saudi Aramco Is Now Suffering The Consequences Of A Failed Oil Price War
The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes

The Holy Grail of Endless Energy: Harvesting Blackholes
Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?

Where Is Future Oil Demand Going To Come From?
$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities

$65 Oil And $5000 Gold: Traders Expect Volatility In Key Commodities



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com