Trump’s Iran Decision Could Kill The OPEC+ Deal

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.95 -0.35 -0.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 74.12 -0.39 -0.52%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.506 +0.007 +0.28%
Mars US 3 hours 71.30 +0.65 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
Urals 21 hours 71.86 +0.41 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Bonny Light 21 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Mexican Basket 7 days 63.03 +0.21 +0.33%
Natural Gas 13 mins 2.506 +0.007 +0.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 73.49 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 21 hours 74.90 +0.33 +0.44%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 67.34 +2.57 +3.97%
Basra Light 21 hours 76.32 +2.40 +3.25%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 74.54 +2.88 +4.02%
Bonny Light 21 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Bonny Light 21 hours 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Girassol 21 hours 74.48 +2.62 +3.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.44 +1.63 +2.30%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 52.45 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 55.15 +1.48 +2.76%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 62.30 +1.48 +2.43%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 66.40 +1.48 +2.28%
Sweet Crude 1 day 60.80 +1.48 +2.49%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Peace Sour 1 day 59.30 +1.48 +2.56%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.55 +1.48 +2.51%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 66.05 +1.48 +2.29%
Central Alberta 1 day 60.40 +1.48 +2.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 71.17 +0.31 +0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 21 hours 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 6 days 72.13 +0.29 +0.40%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 60.40 +0.75 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.00 +1.75 +3.23%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.35 +1.70 +2.28%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 4 hours ..
  • 20 mins New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 hours Summit: Kim, Putin To Meet Thursday in Russia’s Far East
  • 14 hours Deep Analysis: How China Is Replacing America As Asia’s Military Titan
  • 12 hours Don't Climb Onto the $80+ Oil Price Greed Roller Coaster, Please.
  • 4 hours Iran Sabre Rattles Over the Straights of Hormuz
  • 20 hours Populist Surge Coming in Europe's May Election
  • 2 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating
  • 3 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 24 hours Liberal Heads Explode as U.S. Senate Confirms Oil Lobbyist David Bernhardt as Interior Secretary
  • 6 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 6 hours "Undeniable" Shale Slowdown?

Breaking News:

Oil Wobbles After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Alt Text

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

ExxonMobil has made its 13th…

Alt Text

Could This Be The Next High Profile Permian Takeover?

The oilfield M&A game has…

Alt Text

Saudi Arabia, Iraq Prepared To Reverse Oil Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia and Iraq are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump’s Iran Decision Could Kill The OPEC+ Deal

By Nick Cunningham - Apr 23, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
North Sea oil rig

Trump’s decision to let Iran waivers expire could kill off the OPEC+ deal while dealing a serious blow to the coalition’s ability to coordinate production cuts.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Trump administration’s decision to let waivers expire “surprised buyers and others who had been told by State Department officials in recent weeks to expect a renewal of exceptions.”

The White House said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE have agreed to offset lost barrels from Iran, although Saudi Arabia was more measured in its response, saying only that it would add supply if needed. In theory, Saudi Arabia could add a few hundred thousand barrels per day above current levels and still keep output below its ceiling as part of the OPEC+ deal, but that may not be enough to compensate for outages in Iran, which could be significant. After all, the whole point of the U.S. campaign is to take Iranian oil exports to zero, down from roughly 1.3 mb/d in March.

“Saudi Arabia is currently producing approx. 500,000 barrels per day less than stipulated in the production cut agreement. Saudi Arabia could increase its output by this amount without any problem,” Commerzbank said in a note. “Any more pronounced rise would violate the agreement and could spark considerable turmoil within OPEC. It remains to be seen whether Saudi Arabia will be prepared to do this.”

If Saudi Arabia went beyond its ceiling, it would likely fatally wound the OPEC+ deal, so it’s unlikely that they would do this without consulting with OPEC6+. Regardless, the optics of Saudi Arabia coordinating with the U.S. could immediately undermine the OPEC+ group. Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih went to lengths to try to assuage the concerns of the group, stating that Saudi Arabia would “coordinate with fellow oil producers to ensure adequate supplies are available to consumers while ensuring the global oil market does not go out of balance.” Related: Why The Argentinian Shale Boom Isn’t Taking Off

That likely means that Saudi Arabia won’t act unilaterally and won’t act preemptively. Having been burned last year by the Trump administration, Riyadh will surely wait until actual barrels are knocked offline before it opens the taps. And any supply increase would likely come under the auspices of coordinated action as part of the OPEC+ forum. Saudi Arabia could add some supply over the next month or two ahead of the June meeting in Vienna, but any increase will probably be small and still in compliance with the agreement.

Riyadh is trying to pull of a difficult balancing act. “Saudi Arabia is now in a difficult position of having an alliance with Russia to reduce oil supplies and having an alliance with the U.S. to increase supplies,” Oliver Jakob, head of PetroMatrix GmbH, told Bloomberg. “You can’t have it both ways for too long.”

Already, cohesion was showing signs of fraying. Russia has previously said that it would not sign on to overly tightening the market. News that Saudi Arabia may work with the Trump administration, whether that interpretation is fair or not, could undermine willingness to keep curtailments in place. “Russia’s willingness to cut in order to support the oil price probably vanishes around $65/bl,” Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB, said in a statement. Schieldrop says that Russia will probably boost production in the second half of the year.

If the Saudis are seen as going too far to work with the American government, the rest of OPEC+ may abandon the deal, although because so many producers are in pretty bad shape and can’t increase output, it’s not clear what that means in practice.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia is still under pressure from Washington to head off a painful price spike. Related: Can Saudi Arabia Still Sway The Oil Market?

Trump has one card left to play as leverage over Saudi Arabia. The U.S. Congress has demonstrated some semblance of bipartisan support for the NOPEC legislation, a bill that would remove sovereign immunity from OPEC members as it relates to antitrust action. If passed, the Justice Department could, in theory, sue those countries for colluding to manipulate oil prices. Saudi Arabia has signaled its fierce opposition to the legislation, and Trump has yet to take a stance on it.

If oil prices rise too far, Trump may signal his support for the NOPEC bill, which could substantially boost its odds of becoming law. That threat alone could push Saudi Arabia into keeping prices in check. But again, Riyadh also has budgetary concerns as well as a strategic goal of keeping the OPEC+ group together. It’s a tricky balancing act.

Meanwhile, the decision by the U.S. government to apply maximum pressure on Iran may prevent Washington from further tightening the screws of Venezuela, for fear of tightening the oil market too much. The U.S. may have to hold off on secondary sanctions on Venezuela due to its Iran campaign, according to Argus Media.

The decision on Iran sanctions waivers has for months been cited as one of the key variables affecting the trajectory of the oil market this year. With the decision now clear, the market is heading in a bullish direction. Now the ball is in the court of OPEC and its partners.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Survey: Canada’s Government To Blame For Oil Crisis
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com