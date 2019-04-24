Oil Falls On Rising Crude Inventories

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.81 -0.49 -0.74%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.77 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.499 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 20 hours 71.30 +0.65 +0.92%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
Urals 2 days 71.86 +0.41 +0.57%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Mexican Basket 2 days 65.51 +2.48 +3.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.499 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.49 +0.25 +0.34%
Murban 2 days 74.90 +0.33 +0.44%
Iran Heavy 2 days 67.34 +2.57 +3.97%
Basra Light 2 days 76.32 +2.40 +3.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 74.54 +2.88 +4.02%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Bonny Light 2 days 75.04 +2.61 +3.60%
Girassol 2 days 74.48 +2.62 +3.65%
Opec Basket 2 days 73.37 +0.93 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 52.03 -0.42 -0.80%
Western Canadian Select 5 hours 54.55 -0.60 -1.09%
Canadian Condensate 61 days 63.05 +0.75 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 5 hours 67.15 +0.75 +1.13%
Sweet Crude 5 hours 61.55 +0.75 +1.23%
Peace Sour 5 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Peace Sour 5 hours 60.05 +0.75 +1.26%
Light Sour Blend 5 hours 61.30 +0.75 +1.24%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 65.70 -0.35 -0.53%
Central Alberta 5 hours 61.15 +0.75 +1.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.49 +2.32 +3.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Giddings 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.01 +1.88 +2.61%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.40 +0.75 +1.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.35 +0.75 +1.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 62.50 +0.75 +1.21%
Kansas Common 2 days 56.50 +0.50 +0.89%
Buena Vista 2 days 76.95 +0.60 +0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes End of Sanction Waivers
  • 8 minutes Balancing Act---Sanctions, Venezuela, Trade War and Demand
  • 11 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 30 mins New German Study Shocks Electric Cars: “Considerably” Worse For Climate Than Diesel Cars, Up To 25% More CO2
  • 4 hours Permafrost Melting Will Cost Us $70 Trillion
  • 5 hours Russia To Start Deliveries Of S-400 To Turkey In July
  • 4 hours UNCONFIRMED : US airstrikes target 32 oil tankers near Syria’s Deir al-Zor
  • 3 hours Nothing Better than Li-Ion on the Horizon
  • 2 hours Occidental Offers To Buy Anadarko In $57 Billion Deal, Topping Chevron
  • 14 hours Countries with the most oil and where they're selling it
  • 3 hours Facebook Analysts Expect Earnings Will Reinforce Rebound
  • 2 hours ..
  • 15 hours Section 232 Uranium
  • 3 hours How many drilling sites are left in the Permian?
  • 18 hours China To Promote Using Wind Energy To Power Heating

Breaking News:

Cenovus Praises “Positive Impact” From Alberta’s Oil Cuts

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Minister: We Won’t Ramp Up Oil Production Soon

Saudi Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih…

Alt Text

Key Oil Demand Driver Set For Boost Later This Year

Refining margins are set to…

Alt Text

Could This Be The Next High Profile Permian Takeover?

The oilfield M&A game has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Falls On Rising Crude Inventories

By Irina Slav - Apr 24, 2019, 9:42 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Cushing storage

Crude oil prices suffered additional pressure today after the Energy Information Administration reported a build in crude oil inventories for the week to April 19.

The authority said inventories had risen by 5.5 million barrels in the seven-day period two days after the United States announced it would be canceling the waivers it had granted eight oil importers so they could continue buying crude from Iran. Initially, prices jumped on the news sparked by worry about supply security, but later they eased down again as the supply situation globally appeared to be satisfactory.

“The market’s underlying fundamentals have shifted away from a spot market that is well supplied to a market where demand is beginning to overtake supply, Reuters quoted Schork Report author Steven Schork as saying yesterday.

Meanwhile, the EIA also reported that gasoline inventories had shed 2.1 million barrels in the reporting period, with distillate fuel stockpiles 700,000 barrels lower than a week earlier. These compared with a decline of 1.2 million barrels in gasoline inventories and a 400,000-barrel reduction in distillate fuel inventories in the week prior.

Refineries last week processed an average 16.6 million bpd, producing 9.8 million bpd of gasoline and 5.1 million bpd of distillate fuel. A week earlier, the average daily throughput was 16.1 million bpd, with gasoline production at 9.9 million bpd and distillate fuel production at 4.8 million bpd.

After the initial shock from the announcement about the removal of the Iran sanction waivers, things seem to be calming down. Two banks—Barclays and Goldman Sachs—have already said the effects of the announcement on global supply would be short-lived as importers switch to other suppliers, who would quickly fill the 1-million-bpd expected supply gap.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at US$73.86 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate changing hands at US$66.22 a barrel, both down from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Trump’s Iran Decision Could Kill The OPEC+ Deal

Next Post

Saudi Oil Minister: We Won’t Ramp Up Oil Production Soon
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher
Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

Exxon Makes Another Discovery In This New Oil Hotspot

 This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Tweak Could Be A Gamechanger For Lithium-Ion Batteries

 Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

Why Are Natural Gas Prices Crashing?

 Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Permian Oil Now Selling At A Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com