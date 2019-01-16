Trump Takes Aim At Maduro, Threatens Oil Embargo

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Alt Text

Heavy Crude: From Glut To Shortage

Some analysts are worrying about…

Alt Text

U.S. ‘Tough Line’ On Iran Depends On Crude Prices

As the White House compliments…

Alt Text

Middle East Gas Game Accelerates As ENI Wins Concessions

Italian Oil Major ENI has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Trump Takes Aim At Maduro, Threatens Oil Embargo

By Irina Slav - Jan 16, 2019, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Maduro PDVSA

A week after Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a second term in office, the option of a complete oil embargo against Venezuela has been put back on the table, according to two unnamed sources who spoke to CNN.

The sources also said President Trump was mulling over a declaration that recognizes the President of the Venezuelan National Assembly, opposition politician Juan Guaido, as the legitimate president of the country.

While officials from the U.S. administration did not directly confirm the information, CNN quoted the spokesman of the National Security Council, Garrett Marquis, as saying “The United States is currently considering all diplomatic, political, and economic tools in its arsenal in response to the usurpation of power by the illegitimate Maduro regime.”

The last time more sanctions against Venezuela’s government were discussed actively in Washington, a source from the administration said a full oil embargo was not among the options discussed.

“The fact is that the greatest sanction on Venezuelan oil and oil production is called Nicolas Maduro, and PDVSA’s inefficiencies,” the official said, speaking to Reuters. “At the end of the day, Nicolas Maduro has taken care of really running PDVSA to the ground, and essentially more and more making it a non-factor.”

Interestingly enough, however, despite the steady decline in Venezuela’s oil production, daily exports of crude to United States refineries have remained relatively stable. According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration, between May and October 2018, Venezuelan crude exports to the U.S. hovered around half a million barrels daily. While this is substantially lower than the export rate from the late 1990s, it’s not as low as it was a decade earlier, between 1980 and 1985. And U.S. refiners might need more. Related: U.S.-Qatar Energy Partnership Has Russia On Edge

Late last year, Alberta’s Premier Rachel Notley ordered a cut of over 300,000 bpd in local crude oil production to prop up prices. It worked so well, now some analysts are worrying there may be a shortage of heavy crude on the way as Saudi Arabia is also cutting production and when it cuts, these analysts said, it cuts mostly its heavy crude production.

However, most refineries on the Gulf Coast, where more than half of the world’s crude is processed, need heavy crude and there are but a few competitive sources they can tap if the supply of heavy crude becomes too tight for comfort, which may well happen if Trump goes ahead with an export embargo.

The idea of an oil embargo, CNN notes, has been previously rejected by the U.S. President because it would lead to a jump in prices at the pump of as much as 15 percent. This is not something Trump seems to be fine with, as evidenced by his reactions to rising prices in the spring and early summer of last year and his urging OPEC to stop cutting production and let prices go lower. Based on this, chances are the U.S. president will stop short of imposing a full oil embargo on Venezuela, especially amid a tightening heavy crude market.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Offshore Spending To Overtake Shale In 2019

Next Post

How Much Further Can Venezuela’s Oil Production Fall?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • John Brown on January 16 2019 said:
    Trump should put together a coalition of Latin America countries like Brazil, Argentina, Colombia to depose the illegitimate communist tyrant & dictator that is starving the Venezuelan people. In the meantime a total oil embargo would be easy & would not raise prices if Saudi Arabia would make up the difference lost from Venezuela. They have the capacity & could use the money from the additional production. They owe Trump big time & they should jump at the chance to help save the Venezuelan people.
  • Lee James on January 17 2019 said:
    Wish the U.S. had a better reputation for intervention south of our border. For some reason, most folks expect military intervention.

    From where I sit, it looks like most from down south want to come here, rather than expect military intervention from us.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com