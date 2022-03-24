Top Oil Traders See Oil Topping $200 By End-2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 112.9 -2.04 -1.77%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 119.9 -1.74 -1.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.376 +0.144 +2.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 4.130 +0.015 +0.37%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.391 -0.048 -1.40%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 112.1 +5.21 +4.87%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.391 -0.048 -1.40%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 111.7 +0.66 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 1 day 113.2 +0.91 +0.81%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 116.2 +6.08 +5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 114 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 124.6 +6.36 +5.38%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 121.6 +6.04 +5.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 121.3 +5.91 +5.12%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 116.9 +2.34 +2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 100.9 +5.39 +5.64%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 100.8 +5.66 +5.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 117.1 +5.66 +5.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 115.3 +5.66 +5.16%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 113.2 +5.66 +5.26%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 110.4 +5.66 +5.40%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 112.5 +5.66 +5.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 116.0 +5.66 +5.13%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 110.7 +5.66 +5.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 116.5 +3.26 +2.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 105.0 +3.00 +2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 112.2 -1.85 -1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 108.9 +3.17 +3.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 112.8 +3.17 +2.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 111.3 +3.00 +2.77%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 105.3 +3.25 +3.19%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 117.8 -0.16 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 19 mins "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days China Declared Its Russia Friendship Had ‘No Limits.’ It’s Having Second Thoughts.
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 13 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 22 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days OILPRICE.COM VIDEO - 2 1/2 minutes - "Large-Scale Oil Supply Disruptions Ahead"

Breaking News:

COVID Lockdowns In China Dampen Oil Demand Outlook

Former Texas Regulator: It Could Take Years To Replace Russian Oil

Former Texas Regulator: It Could Take Years To Replace Russian Oil

The global oil market could…

Oil Prices Bolstered By Falling Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Bolstered By Falling Crude Inventories

Oil prices rallied on Wednesday…

Why Oil Crashed Back Below $100

Why Oil Crashed Back Below $100

Energy markets have entered correction…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Top Oil Traders See Oil Topping $200 By End-2022

By Irina Slav - Mar 24, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • A number of big oil traders now predict crude to trade at more than $200 per barrel by the end of 2022.
  • Doug King, the chairman of RCMA Group even sees crude at $250 by year's end.
  • Most $200 oil predictions are factoring in a significant loss of supply from Russia.
Join Our Community

Some of the world’s biggest oil traders expect oil prices to exceed $200 per barrel by the end of the year, the Financial Times reported, citing opinions shared at its Commodity Global Summit this week.

“Wakey, wakey. We are not going back to normal business in a few months,” said Pierre Andurand, who has been super bullish on oil for a while. “I think we’re losing the Russian supply on the European side forever.”

The hedge fund manager first made his $200-per-barrel forecast earlier this month, saying that producers ranging from African members of OPEC+ to the U.S. shale patch will struggle to replace the Russian crude going off the market.

Yet Andurand is neither the only superbull nor the biggest one. Doug King, the chairman of RCMA Group, told the FT that crude oil could top $200 and reach $250 by the end of the year.

“This is not transitory. This is going to be a crude supply shock,” King told the FT summit.

Earlier this month, there were forecasts that Brent crude would hit $200 by April, but that seems to have been a reaction to the U.S. ban on Russian oil and fuel imports. Now that initial shock has subsided—and so have prices slipped from the heights reached following the ban. However, the upside potential remains considerable as analysts see some 3 million barrels daily of Russian oil going off the market.

The problem is that these barrels cannot be replaced either easily or swiftly, according to the trading industry.

“I don’t think given the way things are going, this is a temporary problem,” Alok Sinha, head of oil and gas at Standard Chartered told the FT summit. “You now have to deal with this as a long term issue which means you need to find alternative supply growth.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

No One Really Knows What’s Next For Russian Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia

Oilfield Service Majors Aren’t Pulling Out Of Russia
Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions

Russia Oil Exports To India Soar On Sanctions
Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock

The World Could See A Record-Breaking Oil Supply Shock
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com