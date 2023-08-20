Tighter Oil Market Supports Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 16 mins 81.27 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.73 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 87.04 +0.85 +0.99%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 2.582 +0.031 +1.22%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 -0.006 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%
Chart Mars US 2 days 82.25 +0.91 +1.12%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.817 -0.006 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 84.72 +0.57 +0.68%
Graph up Murban 3 days 86.62 +0.60 +0.70%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 84.72 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph down Basra Light 629 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 84.92 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 86.28 -0.35 -0.40%
Chart Girassol 3 days 88.05 -0.26 -0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 86.17 -0.79 -0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 82 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 64.00 +0.52 +0.82%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 82.05 +0.52 +0.64%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 80.30 +0.52 +0.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 77.50 +0.52 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 76.80 +0.52 +0.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 82.00 +0.52 +0.64%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 76.15 +0.52 +0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.43 +1.13 +1.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 70.62 +1.01 +1.45%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 87.54 -1.24 -1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.67 +1.01 +1.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 76.87 +1.01 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 70.75 +1.00 +1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies

Breaking News:

Big Solar Slapped With Tariffs For Dodging China Duties

Why OPEC+ Will Do Whatever It Can To Send Oil Prices Higher

Why OPEC+ Will Do Whatever It Can To Send Oil Prices Higher

With the extension of deep…

Saudi Arabia Could Deepen Production Cuts As China’s Oil Imports Fall

Saudi Arabia Could Deepen Production Cuts As China’s Oil Imports Fall

Weakening demand by major oil…

How AI Is Breathing New Life Into Oil And Gas Operations

How AI Is Breathing New Life Into Oil And Gas Operations

AI technologies are transforming the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tighter Oil Market Supports Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 20, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Following seven consecutive weeks of gains, oil prices dipped this week on three consecutive days after China reported another set of weak economic data.
  • Kemp: China's woes and a weak European economy have likely translated into only modest oil market tightening since June.
  • With supply tightening, the key question for the oil market now is whether China would pull off a true economic rebound to prop up sentiment and meet demand expectations.
Join Our Community
Fuel tanks

Despite lingering concerns about China's economy, global oil demand hit a record high in June and could be on track for another record in August, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its latest monthly report. 

The cuts from OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia, coupled with expected continued strength in demand, are set to result in inventory draws for the rest of the year, supporting oil prices, analysts and forecasting agencies say. 

China, of course, will be the key driver of price moves either up or down, depending on how its economy fares and how much stimulus authorities are ready to unroll to help a much-awaited rebound after the reopening early this year.  

So far into 2023, weaker-than-expected Chinese economic data have stopped price rallies in their tracks. U.S. economic prospects have turned somewhat brighter, with the Fed and investment banks no longer expecting a recession.  

But persistent worries about China are holding oil prices back.  

Just this week, following seven consecutive weeks of gains, oil prices dipped on three consecutive days after China reported another set of weak economic data. Concerns about the property and credit markets in the world's second-largest economy also weighed on market sentiment. 

The central bank of China pledged on Thursday to keep its policy "precise and forceful" to help the economy struggling to lift off. 

The bank vowed to "better leverage the dual functions of aggregate and structural monetary policy tools and firmly support the recovery and development of the real economy."  Related: Bullish Sentiment Is Fading In Oil Markets

The oil market continues to be cautious about China's economy and until market participants see additional measures to prop up the economy in the world's top crude oil importer, and results from these measures, concerns about China will not abate. 

China's woes and a weak European economy have likely translated into only modest oil market tightening since June, Reuters market analyst John Kemp argues.

However, demand and the market tightness may have been underestimated. 

Global oil demand hit a record 103 million bpd in June, and August could see yet another peak, the IEA said in its closely-watched Oil Market Report (OMR) for August. World oil demand is set to grow by 2.2 million bpd this year, with China accounting for more than 70% of growth, the agency noted. 

Fuel demand in Europe is also strong in the summer. 

Energy consultancy FGE estimates that European gasoline demand rose by 3% year over year in June and by 5% annually in July, to the highest level since 2011. 

Bank ING assumes that U.S. oil demand will be largely flat year-on-year. 

"But this may be too conservative, given that implied gasoline demand has been tracking above last year's levels for much of the year," Warren Patterson, Head of Commodities Strategy at ING, wrote in a note on Thursday. 

Implied U.S. gasoline demand so far this year has averaged 8.88 million barrels per day (bpd), up by 1.4% year-on-year, Patterson noted. 

The past few weeks have seen some pullback in demand, which could be due to the rising gasoline prices, analysts say.

"Constructive fundamentals should mean more strength in the months ahead," ING's Patterson said.  

ADVERTISEMENT

Standard Chartered analysts see the sharp tightening in most balances for the second half of 2023 starting to spill over into physical markets. Oil could hit an intra-quarter high of $100 per barrel in Q4, according to the bank. 

The oil market is in a bullish move and heading well into the $90 per barrel range, Bob McNally, President at Rapidan Energy, said early this week. 

"Oil prices are climbing a wall of doubt and skepticism," McNally told CNBC's Squawk Box program on Monday. 

With supply tightening, the key question for the oil market now is whether China would pull off a true economic rebound to prop up sentiment and meet the expectations that it will be the key growth driver of record-high global oil demand.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Can Guyana Avoid The Oil Curse?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity

Recycling Breakthrough Makes Plastic Waste A High Value Commodity
Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles

Oil Prices Fall As U.S. Dollar Strengthens And China’s Economy Struggles
Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom

Graphite Is The Big Winner In A Multi-Trillion Dollar EV Boom
The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq

The Real Reason Russia Is Ramping Up Oil Production In Iraq
Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

Analyst: Oil Is Heading Well Into The $90 Range

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com