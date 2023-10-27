Tight Global Oil Supply To Linger For Years: Exxon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 81.07 -1.24 -1.51%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.42 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.88 -1.07 -1.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.579 +0.227 +6.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.228 +0.008 +0.34%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 81.81 -3.03 -3.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.228 +0.008 +0.34%

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.51 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.05 +0.06 +0.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 88.41 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 701 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 88.59 -0.83 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.89 -0.94 -1.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.42 -1.12 -1.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.10 -0.50 -0.55%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 154 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 56.41 -3.23 -5.42%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 84.46 -3.23 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 82.71 -3.23 -3.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 76.41 -3.23 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 74.16 -3.23 -4.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 77.61 -3.23 -4.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 83.06 -3.23 -3.74%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 75.31 -3.23 -4.11%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.13 -2.91 -3.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.54 -3.23 -4.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 91.21 +2.04 +2.29%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.89 -3.23 -3.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.79 -3.23 -3.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.00 -3.00 -3.66%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Tight Global Oil Supply To Linger For Years: Exxon

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 27, 2023, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Exxon CEO Woods: global oil supply to remain tight for years to come.
  • Woods: For the next couple of years, oil demand will outstrip supply, particularly as OPEC continues its production cuts.
  • The two U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron told the markets what they thought of future oil demand when both companies embarked on $50B+ acquisitions of Pioneer and Hess.
ExxonMobil

Global oil supplies will remain tight for years, putting upward pressure on energy prices, Exxon’s Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said on Friday.

“The industry is still recovering from the impact of the pandemic and the lower levels of capital that have been going in across the industry to offset the depletion that’s been happening,” Woods told Bloomberg TV, adding that supplies were “fairly tight.”

For the next couple of years, oil demand will outstrip supply, particularly as OPEC continues its production cuts, said Woods, and it will “take time to get additional capacity coming on.” Oil demand hinges on the state of the global economy, with Woods saying that the U.S. economy is in “reasonably good shape,” with China slowly emerging from the pandemic.

A rash of oil demand forecasts and outlooks have emerged over the last month, with the IEA predicting earlier this week that crude oil, natural gas, and coal would all peak before 2030. OPEC’s view is in stark contrast to the IEA’s World Energy Outlook predictions, left its oil demand growth forecast unchanged this month despite economic uncertainty, predicting a 2.4 million bpd rise this year and a 2.2 million bpd rise next year amid an improving Chinese economy.

The two U.S. supermajors Exxon and Chevron told the markets what they thought of future oil demand when both companies embarked on $50B+ acquisitions of Pioneer and Hess, not letting the IEA’s demand predictions dissuade them from moving forward with plans to expand.

Through its Pioneer deal, Exxon will effectively double its Permian production to more than 1.3 million bpd, with aspirations to increase that to more than 2 million bpd by 2027—an action unlikely to be taken unless the company was a true believer that the demand outlook was rosier than the one the IEA has described.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

