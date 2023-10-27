U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.26 +2.05 +2.46%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 90.15 +2.22 +2.52%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.61 +0.97 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour 3.158 -0.056 -1.74%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.059 +2.60%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 82.21 -2.03 -2.41%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.315 +0.059 +2.60%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.74 +1.22 +1.38%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.23 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 89.87 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph down Basra Light 697 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 90.07 +0.51 +0.57%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.17 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Girassol 2 days 90.95 +0.26 +0.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 91.68 +0.39 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 150 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 57.31 -3.73 -6.11%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 85.36 -2.18 -2.49%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 83.61 -2.18 -2.54%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 77.31 -2.18 -2.74%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 75.06 -2.18 -2.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 78.51 -2.18 -2.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 83.96 -2.73 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 76.21 -2.18 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 85.65 -0.78 -0.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 73.44 -2.18 -2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 91.08 +1.64 +1.83%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 78.79 -2.18 -2.69%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.69 -2.18 -2.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 79.75 -2.00 -2.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.50 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.16 -2.43 -2.62%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Wasting money down under
  • 8 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 4 days Why Russia's Biggest Threat is Actually China
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Lithium Cermanic Battery Could Reduce Reliance On Critical Materials

Lithium Cermanic Battery Could Reduce Reliance On Critical Materials

Researchers have developed a sinter-free,…

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024

Global Fossil Fuel Demand Set To Hit Record High In 2024

The world’s energy and fossil…

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

The Growing Importance Of Graphite In The Clean Energy Economy

China, the world's leading graphite…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drillers Add 1 Rig As Rut Continues

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 27, 2023, 12:20 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Colorado

The total number of active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 1 this week after climbing by 2 last week, according to new data that Baker Hughes published Friday, as drillers continue to operate with restraint.

The total rig count rose to 625 this week. So far this year, Baker Hughes has estimated a loss of 154 active drilling rigs. This week’s count is 450 fewer rigs than the rig count at the beginning of 2019 prior to the pandemic.

The number of oil rigs rose by 2 to 504, down by 117 so far in 2023. The number of gas rigs fell by 1 this week to 117, a loss of 39 active gas rigs from the start of the year. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1 again this week, and is now 33 rigs below this same time last year. The rig count in the Eagle Ford also rose by 1 and is now 19 fewer than this time last year.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished, rose in the week ending October 20, to 269, up from 263 in the week prior. The frac spread count is 11 more than where it started the year.

Crude oil production levels in the United States stayed steady at 13.2 million bpd for week ending October 20, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates, the highest production level in the United States ever. U.S. production levels are now up 1 million bpd from the start of the year, according to estimated weekly figures.

At 1:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the WTI benchmark was trading up $1.17 (+1.41%) on the day at $84.38—down nearly $6 per barrel from this time last week. The Brent benchmark was trading up $1.32 (+1.50%) at $89.25 per barrel on the day—down nearly $4 per barrel from a week ago.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Musk's Mega Rocket Faces Unprecedented Regulatory Delays

Next Post

Robotaxi Safety Concerns Arise After Pedestrian Mishap
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge

Toyota’s Solid-State Battery Boasts 745 Miles On A 10 Minute Charge
Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine

Plastic Waste Becomes Clean Hydrogen Goldmine
Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe

Solar Power Stocks Crash After Demand Warning Across Europe
Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market

Canada's LNG Ambitions Set To Reshape Global Gas Market
Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

Oil May Be About To Go Down On Higher Costs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com