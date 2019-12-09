Lower Oil Production Will Cause Saudi Budget Deficit To Balloon

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.87 -0.15 -0.25%
Brent Crude 50 mins 64.25 -0.14 -0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.239 +0.007 +0.31%
Mars US 2 hours 58.82 -0.18 -0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.24 +0.43 +0.66%
Urals 18 hours 59.80 +0.60 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.80 +1.08 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.80 +1.08 +1.75%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.15 +0.85 +1.59%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.239 +0.007 +0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.07 +0.76 +1.20%
Murban 18 hours 66.49 +0.83 +1.26%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 56.37 +0.11 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 68.69 +1.03 +1.52%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 66.88 +0.51 +0.77%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.50 +0.03 +0.05%
Girassol 18 hours 66.62 +0.20 +0.30%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.24 +0.43 +0.66%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.96 -0.18 -0.45%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 39.30 +0.87 +2.26%
Canadian Condensate 111 days 53.20 +0.77 +1.47%
Premium Synthetic 101 days 59.60 +0.77 +1.31%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 52.85 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.70 +0.57 +1.14%
Peace Sour 1 hour 50.70 +0.57 +1.14%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 52.95 +0.67 +1.28%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 58.20 -0.38 -0.65%
Central Alberta 1 hour 50.90 +0.77 +1.54%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.80 +1.08 +1.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 18 hours 49.25 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 88 days 65.96 +0.03 +0.05%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.97 -0.18 -0.34%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.92 -0.18 -0.32%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.92 -0.18 -0.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.50 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 49.50 +0.75 +1.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.43 +0.77 +1.14%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 day Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 48 mins americavchina.com (otherwise known as OilPrice).
  • 23 hours Wallstreet's "acid test" for Democrat Presidential candidate to receive their financial support . . . Support "Carried Interest"
  • 2 days Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 5 hours Natural Gas
  • 1 hour Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 1 day Judiciary impeachment: Congressman says Sean Misko, Abigail Grace and unnamed 3rd (Ciaramella) need to testify.
  • 20 hours 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 11 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 9 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 2 days Quotes from the Widowmaker
  • 2 days Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger

Breaking News:

Brazil Ignores Climate Concerns, Carries Out Offshore Drilling Plans

Alt Text

New Iranian Attack On Saudi Oil Is ''Very Possible''

Despite the buildup of U.S.…

Alt Text

The One Sweet Spot That Continues To Drive Permian Growth

The Bone Spring formation has…

Alt Text

Oil Soars On Crude Inventory Draw

Oil prices rose on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Lower Oil Production Will Cause Saudi Budget Deficit To Balloon

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 09, 2019, 4:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Flag

Saudi Arabia is predicting that its budget deficit will balloon to US$50 billion next year as low oil prices and lowered production eat into the Kingdom’s oil revenue, according an official budget released Monday by the Saudi Arabian government.

The anticipated 2020 budget deficit would be up $15 billion on 2019 and will come even as Saudi Arabia plans to cut spending next year by 7.8%, to $272 billion. Revenues are expected to be down by 14.6%, according to the official statement.

The 2020 budget deficit will next year, then, be 6.5% of its gross domestic product, up from 4.7% in 2019.

The increase to the oil-rich Kingdom’s budget deficit comes as no surprise, as oil prices have fallen sharply from the days of $100 oil, and its oil production has taken a huge hit over the last year as it tried to do most of the production cutting for other members who were not quite as diligent with the cuts. Next year, too, is expected to see even less oil production for the Kingdom, with Saudi Arabia agreeing to even lower production figure, and then offering to produce 400,000 bpd less than that figure.

The hope is that these extra production cuts will lift the price of oil to a level that will make up for the lower production—although that has hardly been the case for 2019.

Estimated oil revenue for 2020 is 513 billion riyals, according to its budget by presented by Reuters, or US$136.8 billion. For comparison, Saudi Arabia’s 2019 oil revenue is projected to be 602 billion riyals.

Reducing Saudi Arabia’s dependency on oil is the backbone of its Vision 2030 reforms.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya Declares Force Majeure On Loadings From El-Feel Oilfield
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output

Saudi Arabia Threatens To Flood Oil Markets If OPEC Members Don’t Cut Output
Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year

 Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

Hedge Funds Are Quietly Piling Into Oil

 Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

Shale’s Debt-Fueled Drilling Boom Is Coming To An End

 Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oil Jumps On ‘’Saudi Surprise’’

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com