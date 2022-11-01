The World’s Largest Oil Company Posts Record-High Free Cash Flow

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.90 +1.37 +1.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 94.36 +1.55 +1.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 93.73 +1.03 +1.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.119 -0.236 -3.71%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.567 +0.042 +1.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 81.53 -1.37 -1.65%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.567 +0.042 +1.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 89.95 -1.96 -2.13%
Graph down Murban 1 day 92.97 -2.13 -2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 88.29 -0.94 -1.05%
Graph down Basra Light 336 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 94.91 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 93.89 -0.85 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 94.54 -1.00 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 94.73 +1.41 +1.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 57.44 -1.15 -1.96%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 65.28 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 5 hours 88.68 -1.37 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 5 hours 86.93 -1.37 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 84.08 -1.37 -1.60%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 80.78 -1.37 -1.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 82.08 -1.37 -1.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 91.03 -1.37 -1.48%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 80.38 -1.37 -1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 90.55 -1.01 -1.10%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 76.75 -1.25 -1.60%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 81.75 -1.18 -1.42%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 83.20 -1.18 -1.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 83.00 -1.25 -1.48%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 97.09 -1.37 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 7 minutes Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 9 minutes OPEC+ Cuts Risk Oil-Price Spike and World Recession, IEA Warns
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 2 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 15 hours "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 23 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 10 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 7 days Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 21 hours European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 23 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 13 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 7 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Japan Will Retain Its Stake In Russia’s Sakhalin-1 Oil And Gas Project

Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

Oil Tanker Market In Disarray As EU Ban On Russian Crude Nears

The EU embargo on Russian…

Supertanker Rates Soar As Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Imports

Supertanker Rates Soar As Chinese Refiners Ramp Up Imports

Day rates for very large…

Oil Could Surge Well Above $100 After Midterms

Oil Could Surge Well Above $100 After Midterms

The EU’s looming ban on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The World’s Largest Oil Company Posts Record-High Free Cash Flow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 01, 2022, 3:53 AM CDT
  • Saudi Aramco, the world’s largest oil company, saw its net income surge by 39% in the third quarter compared to 2021.
  • Saudi Arabia’s oil giant also posted record-high free cash flow of $45.0 billion in the third quarter compared to $28.7 billion in 2021.
  • Aramco sees global oil demand growing for the rest of the decade and plans to extend its oil and gas production capabilities.
Join Our Community

Saudi Aramco posted a 39% yearly surge in net income for the third quarter and generated record free cash flow as higher oil prices and higher production helped it beat the analyst consensus.  

Aramco, the world’s biggest oil firm in terms of both production and market capitalization, said on Tuesday that its third-quarter net income jumped by 39% year over year to $42.4 billion, while free cash flow surged to a record

$45.0 billion from $28.7 billion for the third quarter of 2021.

The profit from this past quarter is Aramco’s second-highest as a listed company, following the record $48.4 billion net income for the second quarter this year.  

“Market conditions slightly softened in the third quarter as continued economic uncertainty driven by inflationary pressures slowed crude oil demand growth. Despite this, Aramco delivered strong earnings and record free cash flow reflecting its ability to generate significant value through its low-cost Upstream production and strategically integrated Downstream business,” Aramco said in a statement.

“While global crude oil prices during this period were affected by continued economic uncertainty, our longterm view is that oil demand will continue to grow for the rest of the decade given the world’s need for more affordable and reliable energy,” Aramco’s president and CEO Amin Nasser said, commenting on the Q3 results.

The top executive of the Saudi state oil giant also noted that “Against the backdrop of global underinvestment in our sector, we are extending our long-term oil and gas production capabilities while also working towards our previously stated ambition to achieve net-zero Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions from our wholly-owned operated assets.”

Aramco declared a cash dividend of $18.76 billion for the third quarter, in line with its dividend policy to pay shareholders, the biggest of which with 98% is the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

With robust profit and record free cash flow, Aramco joins the international majors who reported strong and – in some cases – record earnings for the third quarter. Big Oil’s profits prompted renewed criticism from U.S. President Joe Biden who said on Monday that the record profits of the likes of Exxon were “a windfall of war” and if oil companies don’t increase output, “they’re going to pay a higher tax on their excess profits and face other restrictions.”   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Effectively Can Russia Bypass The G7’s New Oil Price Cap?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening

The U.S. Diesel Shortage Is Worsening
Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency

Nanotech Breakthrough Sets World Record For Solar Cell Efficiency
Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil

Saudi Arabia’s $500 Billion Bet On A Future Without Oil
Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports

Russian Oil Is Amassing In Asian Ports
Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative

Texas Natural Gas Prices Go Negative



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com