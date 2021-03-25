The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 51 mins SellBuy 58.56 -2.62 -4.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 61.82 -2.59 -4.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins SellBuy 2.570 +0.052 +2.07%
Graph down Heating Oil 51 mins SellBuy 1.748 -0.078 -4.26%
Graph down Gasoline 51 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 61.28 +3.42 +5.91%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 1.921 -0.068 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 60.84 -1.98 -3.15%
Graph down Murban 2 days 61.61 -1.96 -3.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 59.35 +1.59 +2.75%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 64.93 +3.24 +5.25%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 62.23 +1.71 +2.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 62.58 +1.63 +2.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 63.36 +1.82 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 61.61 -0.66 -1.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 50.97 +1.42 +2.87%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 49.98 +3.42 +7.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.18 +3.42 +6.03%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 61.58 +3.42 +5.88%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 58.53 +3.42 +6.21%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.13 +3.42 +6.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.93 +3.42 +6.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 63.28 +3.42 +5.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.43 +3.42 +6.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 63.17 +3.37 +5.64%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 61.16 -3.59 -5.54%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 55.13 +3.42 +6.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 59.08 +3.42 +6.14%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 57.75 +3.50 +6.45%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 51.50 +3.50 +7.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 67.57 +3.42 +5.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 52 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 18 hours North Face gets Powned
  • 2 days Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 19 hours Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 3 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 16 hours Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 2 days Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques

Breaking News:

Biggest Oil Lobby Throws Support Behind Carbon Pricing

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Slips On Small Crude Inventory Build

WTI dipped on Wednesday morning…

Oil Drops As IEA Dashes Hopes Of Supercycle

Oil Drops As IEA Dashes Hopes Of Supercycle

Oil prices erased earlier gains…

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

U.S. refiners have turned to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 25, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The U.K. has announced a ‘Landmark Deal’ to drill new wells in the North Sea securing the future of U.K. oil and saving thousands of jobs while calling net-zero promises into question. The U.K. government has approved new licenses for the drilling of more wells in the North Sea, saying their aim is compatible with the transition away from fossil fuels. The deal strives to better safeguard the British economy as well as oil industry jobs. 

This comes just weeks after the Financial Times stated that in 2020 oil and gas company spending in the U.K. North Sea fell to its lowest level since 2004, spending around £3.4 billion ($4.6 billion) less than in 2019. Drilling activity also fell to levels not experienced since the 1970s. 

While environmentalists have criticized the move, the government insists that ‘Climate Compatibility Checkpoints’ will measure the national demand for oil and gas, projected production levels, the development of alternative energy technologies, as well as the sector’s progress in cutting emissions to help ensure green policy targets are met. 

Current targets for the sector include reducing emissions by 10 percent by 2025 and 25 percent by 2027, ultimately requiring oil companies to reduce their emissions by 50 percent by 2030. A public-private investment of £16 billion ($21.8 billion) is expected to achieve this goal, principally going towards hydrogen production and carbon capture technologies. 

This week’s announcement goes against earlier speculation that the U.K. might follow in the footsteps of Norway and Denmark, which have banned new oil exploration licenses, to curb its North Sea production in favor of net-zero objectives and greener policies.  

The U.K. government has been accused of sending mixed messages by first announcing its net-zero aims followed by promises to secure the position of the country’s oil and gas sector well into the future. 

Related: World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

Furthermore, many believe new plans for the oil industry are at odds with a government promise for its leadership role in the critical COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.  

However, those in the oil and gas sector praise the government’s decision which is expected to save 40,000 jobs. It will also provide the industry with the time needed to make the transition to a clean energy future by helping companies to decarbonize, according to the U.K. government. 

During this period, the government hopes to create the right business environment to attract new industrial sectors to base themselves in the UK, develop new export opportunities for British business, and secure new high-value jobs for the long-term.

Business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng has stated, the North Sea deal sends “a clear message around the world” that the UK will be “a nation of clean energy”. In addition, the UK will “not leave oil and gas workers behind” in the “irreversible shift away from fossil fuels”.

This suggests that the U.K. is taking a step away from major E.U. powers in their pledge to reduce oil production in favor of alternative energy sources over the next decade, instead opting to make oil production ‘cleaner’. 

In contrast to this announcement, the government has also vowed that from 31st March 2021 it will no longer provide support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas. This is in line with Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s commitment to end taxpayer support for fossil fuels projects overseas.

Only time will tell whether the government’s promise for a clean energy transition developed hand-in-hand with the oil and gas industry will put the U.K. on track to meet its net-zero carbon aims over the next decade.  

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China Overtakes U.S. As World’s Largest Refiner
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?

Is The World’s Most Controversial Pipeline About To Pivot To Hydrogen?
The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance

The 3 Nations Vying For Global LNG Dominance
Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging

Signs Of Strong Oil Demand Recovery Are Emerging
The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results

The World’s Biggest Oil Company Is About To Release Its 2020 Results
Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage

Texas Freeze Creates Global Plastics Shortage



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com