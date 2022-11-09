The Top 5 Performing Small Oil Companies This Quarter

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 11 mins 85.77 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 92.56 -0.09 -0.10%
Graph down Murban Crude 16 mins 91.42 -2.71 -2.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.943 +0.078 +1.33%
Graph up Gasoline 42 mins 2.554 +0.010 +0.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 82.03 -2.88 -3.39%
Chart Gasoline 42 mins 2.554 +0.010 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 91.80 -0.80 -0.86%
Graph down Murban 2 days 95.91 -0.64 -0.66%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 92.05 -2.36 -2.50%
Graph down Basra Light 345 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 99.42 -2.65 -2.60%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.56 -2.57 -2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 98.14 -2.50 -2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 95.99 -1.33 -1.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 57.27 -3.16 -5.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 67.66 -2.88 -4.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 91.06 -2.88 -3.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 89.31 -2.88 -3.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 86.46 -2.88 -3.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 83.16 -2.88 -3.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 84.46 -2.88 -3.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 93.41 -2.88 -2.99%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 82.76 -2.88 -3.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 92.30 -3.00 -3.15%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 79.25 -2.75 -3.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 13 days 94.27 -1.04 -1.09%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 84.04 -2.88 -3.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 85.39 -2.88 -3.26%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 85.50 -2.75 -3.12%
Chart Kansas Common 23 days 77.50 -6.50 -7.74%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 97.72 -2.38 -2.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Wind droughts
  • 4 days "Russia Accuses The British Navy Of Blowing Up Nord Stream Pipelines" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 8 days Energy Armageddon
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap by Reuters
  • 12 days Oil production cut: Are the US and Saudi Arabia on a damaging collision course?
  • 2 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani

Breaking News:

Natural Gas Prices Slide As Bearish News Continues To Mount

How Effectively Can Russia Bypass The G7’s New Oil Price Cap?

How Effectively Can Russia Bypass The G7’s New Oil Price Cap?

The imposition of a price…

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Russia Ramps Up Oil Exports To Turkey, India, And China Ahead Of EU Ban

Moscow is ramping up oil…

U.S. Oil Companies Remain Cautious As Economic Headwinds Grow

U.S. Oil Companies Remain Cautious As Economic Headwinds Grow

Inflation, supply chain disruptions, and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Top 5 Performing Small Oil Companies This Quarter

By Alex Kimani - Nov 09, 2022, 7:00 PM CST
  • As the earning seasons draw to a close, the energy sector, once again, is reporting the highest growth of any market sector.
  • All five sub-industries in the Energy sector are reporting year-over-year earnings growth for the third-quarter. 
  • Smaller independent oil and gas companies have also posted impressive results.
Join Our Community

The earnings season is now drawing to a close, with 85% of S&P 500 companies having returned their Q3 2022 scorecards. According to FactSet Earnings Insights, the Energy sector is reporting the highest earnings growth of any market sector at 134%. All five sub-industries in the Energy sector are reporting year-over-year earnings growth for the third-quarter, with Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing (269%), Integrated Oil & Gas (140%), Oil & Gas Exploration & Production (105%), and Oil & Gas Equipment & Services (91%) reporting the highest earnings growth.

 

The oil supermajors have been outstanding so far this year, and Q3 2022 has not been an exception with leaders Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) posting a combined $31B in quarterly profits. Indeed, the sector’s record earnings have drawn the ire of President Joe Biden and other Democrats and prompted calls for a windfall tax.

 

But bumper profits have not been the sole preserve of Big Oil companies with smaller independent oil and gas companies posting impressive results, too. Here’s how these five smaller energy companies have performed during the ongoing earnings season.

 

#1. Northern Oil and Gas

       Market Cap: $2.8B

       YTD Returns: 64.3%

 

Minnetonka, Minnesota-based Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) is an independent energy company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. 

Northern Oil & Gas posted impressive Q3 revenue of $791.64M (+502.0% Y/Y), beating the Wall Street consensus by $374.37M while Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 beat by $0.05. Third quarter cash flow from operations was $269.3 million, an increase of 7% sequentially from the second quarter of 2022. NOG also reported record quarterly production of 79,123 Boe per day (57% oil), an increase of 37% from the third quarter of 2021.

NOG has a rather unique modus operandi in that it invests in oil producing properties, acting as a financial partner to exploration and production names. The company has more than 6,000 gross producing wells primarily in the Bakken.

 

NOG stock ever since the company announced that it had agreed in 2020 to acquire its first non-operating interest in the Delaware Basin in a $12M deal. That piece of news would have hardly turned heads if the buyer was an Exxon or a Chevron. The fact that a financial distressed company with more than a billion dollars in long-term debt and a high debt-to-equity ratio made such a bold move still deep in the throes of the crisis means that NOG really believed that an oil price rebound remained firmly in the cards, in which case its latest purchase could end up being a massive bargain. Further, NOG upped its production guidance.

 

The ongoing oil price rally has vindicated the company’s decision. 

 

Further, NOG’s Marcellus Shale acquisition is expected to return an average 18% FCF yield on the investment, making the shares appear deeply undervalued despite the recent run.

 

Last year, Northern Oil and Gas announced it acquired Reliance Marcellus LLC’s non-operated interest in Appalachia natural gas assets. According to the company, the acquisition will generate ~$125 million of free cash flow over the next four years with an average 18% FCF yield on the investment. 

 

#2. Talos Energy

       Market Cap: $1.8B

       YTD Returns: 110.3%

High oil prices coupled with increasing oil and gas activity in the Gulf of Mexico helped independent exploration and production company Talos Energy (NYSE: TALO) deliver another strong quarter after a bumpy start to the year. The Houston, Texas-based Houston, Texas-based company reported revenue of $377.13M (+29.6% Y/Y), beating estimates by $55.8M while net income of $250.5 million was a massive improvement from a $16.7 million loss in the third quarter of 2021. 

Most importantly, this was a quarter focused on positioning the Company for the future and investing in key catalysts. We took delivery of our deepwater rig and have commenced our drilling program, which includes several key organic growth prospects that will set the foundation for the next several years,” said Talos CEO Timothy Duncan in a statement. “

During the earnings call, Talos announced it would buy Houston-based EnVen Energy in a deal valued at more than $1 billion dollars. The acquisition will expand Talos' Gulf of Mexico holdings by 35%.

#3. APA Corp.

       Market Cap: $15.9B

       YTD Returns: 74.8%

APA Corp. (NYSE: APA), formerly Apache, posted revenue of $2.89B (+75% Y/Y), $540M higher than the Wall Street estimate; $422 million net profit compared with a $113 million loss in the same period in 2021, while Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.97 beat by $0.19.. 

APA’s diversified and unhedged portfolio delivered another strong quarter, generating $609 million of free cash flow,” said APA CEO John Christmann in a statement. 

Back in July, APA Corp. announced acquisition of assets in the Permian Basin for $505 million  near its current operations. The company revealed that the Permian is responsible for most of its 382,000 barrels per day.

#4. PDC Energy

       Market Cap: $7.5B

       YTD Returns: 55.6%

 

Denver, Colorado-based PDC Energy Inc.(NASDAQ: PDCE) is an independent exploration and production company that acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. PDC reported revenue of $1.51B (+210.5% Y/Y), $450M better than the Wall Street consensus but Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.77 missed by $0.28.

 J.P. Morgan's has come up with a "playbook" for oil and gas exploration and production companies saying long-term investors should focus on companies with the highest potential return of "significant" levels of free cash flow to equity holders--rather than merely using it for reducing debt, as many oil and gas companies have been doing Indeed, JPM says that since the end of 2020, companies in the firm's coverage group have cut net debt by $9.65 billion through balance sheets of June 30. JPM has picked PDC Energy as one such company.

#5. Ring Energy

       Market Cap: $569.4M

       YTD Returns: 19.5%

Ring Energy Inc. (NYSE: REI) is an exploration and production company that engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. Ring Energy reported record quarterly revenue of $84.96M (+24.6% Y/Y) while net income increased nearly six-fold to $41.9 million, or $0.32 per diluted share, from $7.1 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022.

Ring Energy lowered Q4 capital spending guidance to $42M-$46M, down ~15% from its prior estimate of $50M-$54M while maintaining its Q4 sales volumes estimate of 18K-19K boe/day. The company also said it plans to complete and place on production the remaining three wells drilled in Q3, while drilling and completing 8-9 new wells.

For FY 2023, the company estimated total capital spending of $150M-$175M, while planning to maintain or slightly increase full-year average sales volumes compared to anticipated Q4 2022 sales volumes.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Output Set To Fall By 1.5 Million Bpd In December
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market

Collapse Of Asia’s Largest Aluminum Producer Leaves Massive Hole In Market
Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage

Four Reasons Why The U.S. Is Grappling With A Diesel Shortage
Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started

Guyana’s Offshore Drilling Bonanza Is Just Getting Started
Fed Action Caps Crude Prices

Fed Action Caps Crude Prices
Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years

Central Banks Are Buying Gold At The Fastest Pace In 55 Years



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com