Oil Markets May Not Fully Recover Until 2022

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.66 -0.72 -1.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.37 -0.59 -1.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.622 +0.008 +0.50%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 39.08 +1.26 +3.33%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 21 hours 38.95 +0.25 +0.65%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 31.42 -3.01 -8.74%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.622 +0.008 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 40.54 +1.86 +4.81%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 40.37 +1.82 +4.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 40.30 +6.33 +18.63%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 44.27 +0.66 +1.51%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 39.75 +1.41 +3.68%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 39.29 +1.11 +2.91%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 41.30 +1.39 +3.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 35.09 +0.03 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 27.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 33.62 +0.86 +2.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 36.12 +0.86 +2.44%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 37.52 +0.86 +2.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 32.62 +0.86 +2.71%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 37.12 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 32.12 +0.86 +2.75%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 38.22 +0.88 +2.36%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 28.50 +1.25 +4.59%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.20 -2.26 -5.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 31.61 +1.26 +4.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 35.56 +1.26 +3.67%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 34.75 +1.25 +3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 26.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 41.50 +0.85 +2.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 5 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 5 hours Germany requires all gas stations to provide EV charging
  • 6 hours The world is headed for big problems - interview with very smart economist
  • 6 hours OP article, "The oil price rally may have come to an end, with the long-feared “second wave” of coronavirus infections having now arrived, posing renewed threats to the global economy". That's a Lie
  • 21 hours Russian Dirty Games: American Sentenced To 16 yrs In Russia On Spying Charges
  • 22 hours COVID&life and Vicious Circle: "Working From Home Is Not Panacea For Virus"
  • 2 hours New wave of Coronavirus? Beijing City Raises COVID-19 Emergency Response Level To II From III
  • 1 min France looking like a war zone
  • 5 mins National Guard kills again
  • 2 days Strange Rites Book Review. Modern Culture &Religion
  • 7 hours Merkel - Trump: NATO Chief Plays Down Concern Over US Troop Plans In Germany
  • 42 mins NOT: Energy Giants To Bring Greener LNG To The Market
  • 20 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 1 day Did China Blink ? Former Chinese Finance Minister speaks about U.S. and Chinese relationship , " . . . . and that the two countries should “waste no time” improving them"
  • 10 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history

Breaking News:

Oil Slips On Surprise Crude Build

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

The oil price rally may…

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

The Cowboy State Is Hurting As Low Oil Prices Persist

Oil and gas producers across…

U.S. Energy Infrastructure Hit Hard By Pandemic

U.S. Energy Infrastructure Hit Hard By Pandemic

Infrastructure, Covid-19, Pipelines, Midstream, Oil,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Markets May Not Fully Recover Until 2022

By Nick Cunningham - Jun 16, 2020, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil demand may not recover to pre-pandemic levels until 2022 at the earliest, according to a new report from the International Energy Agency (IEA).

The surplus of crude oil sloshing around the world has narrowed quicker than expected, owing to a severe drop in supply and a quick rebound in demand in some parts of the world after a record drop in consumption. 

Global supply fell by 12 million barrels per day (mb/d) in May, year-on-year, due to the roughly 9.4 mb/d of cuts from OPEC+ along with sharp curtailments from non-OPEC countries.

China’s “strong exit from lockdown measures” saw Chinese demand in April almost back to normal levels, the agency said. The further easing of lockdown protocols around the world will likely lead to rebound in demand in the second half of 2020, although Beijing said on Tuesday that all schools will temporarily shut down in the capital due to new coronavirus cases, highlighting the persistent danger of the pandemic. It’s unclear what this means for the Chinese economy going forward.

Oil demand is expected to fall by 8.1 mb/d in 2020 on an annual average basis, the largest decline ever recorded, according to the IEA.

In 2021, demand rises by 5.7 mb/d, a huge increase, but still falling short of pre-pandemic levels. At 97.4 mb/d, the forecasted consumption for 2021 will be 2.4 mb/d below 2019 levels, although the IEA warned about significant uncertainty to all of these projections. The IEA’s forecast only goes through 2021, which means that it may take until 2022 at least for demand to fully recover, if it ever does.

Road traffic has seen somewhat of a V-shaped recovery, not just because of the easing of lockdowns but also because more people are resorting to cars instead of mass transit. Meanwhile, much of the lingering demand destruction is concentrated in the aviation sector, which is facing an “existential crisis,” the IEA said. Passenger traffic this year could be down 55 percent compared to 2019, according to data from the International Air Transport Association. Related: Smart Money Is Betting On These 5 Exciting Energy Technologies

On the supply side of the equation, substantial scars also persist. Global production is expected to fall by 7.2 mb/d this year, and only rise by 1.8 mb/d in 2021. $40 oil is not high enough to support a rebound in U.S. shale, the IEA said.

Indeed, the rig count continues to fall, dipping below 200 last week, a record low. U.S. shale production is expected to decline by another 93,000 bpd in July, according to a new assessment from the U.S. EIA. The Permian basin is only expected to lose about 7,000 bpd, perhaps with losses made up by the restart of shuttered wells. Other shale basins fare worse – the EIA sees production losses next month of 28,000 bpd in the Eagle Ford; 25,000 bpd in the Niobrara; and 26,000 bpd in the Anadarko.

Analysts differ on what happens next. The IEA’s message is more upbeat, but others warn about lingering risks. Much of the market thinks that the coronavirus pandemic is “just a short-term blip, and that oil demand will soon return to its previous path,” Standard Chartered analysts wrote in a note on June 11. “We think that much of the market is ignoring the downside risks to demand arising from both economic weakness and permanent changes in patterns of energy use.”

Also, there is no one single uniform experience. The coronavirus is hitting different countries in different ways. Bank of America Merrill Lynch says that unlike the global financial crisis of 2008-2009, which was felt most acutely in OECD countries but spared emerging markets to some degree, the pandemic may end up having the opposite effect. “[I]nitial data from Europe points to increased work-from-home trends. This shift may protect advanced economies focused on sophisticated service industries such as education, finance, or information technology, but hurt those countries more reliant on tourism and basic industries,” the bank said.

By Nick Cunningham for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Energy Infrastructure Hit Hard By Pandemic
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market

The $30 Trillion Trend That's Bigger Than The Entire U.S. Stock Market
Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets

Saudi Arabia Shocks Oil Markets
Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?

Is This The World’s Next Oil Hotspot?
Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19

Oil Prices Crash On Second Wave Of COVID-19
Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left

Country With World’s Largest Oil Reserves Has Only One Rig Left



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com