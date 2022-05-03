The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 103.1 +0.64 +0.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 105.5 +0.56 +0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.750 -0.204 -2.56%
Graph up Heating Oil 16 mins 4.122 +0.039 +0.96%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.544 +0.043 +1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.8 +0.59 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.8 +0.59 +0.56%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 1 min 101.0 -2.76 -2.66%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.544 +0.043 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 5 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 155 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 5 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 6 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.51 +0.37 +0.41%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 91.07 +0.48 +0.53%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 107.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 105.6 +0.48 +0.46%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 103.5 +0.48 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 100.6 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 102.7 +0.48 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 106.3 +0.48 +0.45%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 100.9 +0.48 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.8 +0.59 +0.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 111.7 -0.28 -0.25%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 96.36 -2.28 -2.31%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.3 -2.28 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 99.00 -2.00 -1.98%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 95.50 +0.50 +0.53%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 112.4 -0.27 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"
  • 2 days Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 7 hours Instagram Now Banning Photos Of People At Gun Ranges, Claiming They Promote "Violence"
  • 7 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.

Breaking News:

API Shows Large Crude Inventory Drawdown

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

Big Oil executives are reportedly…

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

Germany Prepares To Expropriate Russian-Run Refinery

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck…

Russia Could Lose Half Of Its Revenue If EU Agrees On A Full Oil Embargo

Russia Could Lose Half Of Its Revenue If EU Agrees On A Full Oil Embargo

As the European Union debates…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

By Tom Kool - May 03, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. Gulf of Mexico sees burst of drilling activity.
  • Shale drillers focus on investor returns.
  • Heatwave in India sends power demand soaring to unprecedented levels.
Join Our Community

The first week of May could have brought us a much-awaited paradigm shift, however the markets still appraise the impact of China’s COVID lockdowns amidst the mass-testing taking place in Beijing and the probability of a comprehensive European embargo on Russian oil. With no clear way out for either of those, Brent futures remained range bound, closing Tuesday around $106 per barrel.

Amid Faltering Demand Prospects

- Whilst OPEC+ is widely expected to agree to another monthly increase of 432,000 b/d, the widening gap between the oil group’s stated objectives and reality is becoming too glaring to ignore.

- For March, the last month for which official OPEC+ data is available, the discrepancy added up to 1.45 million b/d and is set to only increase in April as Russia’s production went downhill. 

- Africa has been a source of headache of its own, with Libya’s key infrastructure blockade trimming some 550,000 b/d from global supply, whilst Nigeria and Angola continue to slide lowed amidst force majeures and terminal declines.

- The IEA’s release of 240 million barrels over the next months and China’s demand falling by as much as 1 million b/d on the heels of its COVID lockdowns have both mitigated demand-side issues, however should demand bounce back in the summer, tightness could be worsening again.

Market Movers

- French energy major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) stated that it will continue shipping LNG from the 17.5 mtpa Yamal LNG project in which it has a 20% stake, protecting its core interests in Russia.

- US oil major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) raised its production target for the Permian by 15% vs 2021 levels, starting expecting to produce 725,000 b/d, whilst keeping the $10 billion buyback pledge unchanged.

- Portugal’s Galp Energia (ELI:GALP) is reportedly considering the sale of its upstream operations in Angola, one of its key areas of production areas, signaling that its drive towards renewables is becoming ever more timely.

Tuesday, May 03, 2022

Germany Drops Opposition to Russian Oil Embargo. Top officials from the German government confirmed that Berlin would be ready to back an immediate European Union ban on Russian oil imports, although yesterday’s EU summit failed to overcome the bloc-wide disagreements on the embargo.

Libya Blockade Squeezes Inventories. Libya’s NOC has warned the country’s warring two governments that the risks of storing some of Libyan grades have long-term consequences – the likes of Bu Attifel require continuous heating, otherwise they solidify in tanks and pipelines because of their high wax content.

Rocket Attacks Rock Kurdish Refining. In a missile attack that was claimed by nobody, a string of rockets targeted two refineries in the Kurdish capital city of Erbil, damaging oil storage capacities at the premises, only two months after Iran’s IRGC carried out a missile strike in the area.

U.S. Gulf of Mexico to See Burst of New Activity. The upcoming months will see the commissioning of BP’s (NYSE:BP) Argos and Shell’s (NYSE:SHEL) Vito floating production rigs, coming on the back of Murphy Oil’s recently started King Quay rig, adding some 280,000 b/d of new output capacity. Related: The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

Shale Pioneers Stick With Payouts. Shale drillers Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) and Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) have boosted their dividend payments whilst keeping production essentially flat, with the former going as far as to quintuple its quarterly payout, despite pressure coming from the Biden administration to ramp up production.

Unprecedented Heat Sends India’s Power Demand Soaring. Seeing the hottest spring months in decades, India’s power demand rose to its highest on record last month at 135 billion KWh, concurrently triggering widespread power cuts across the country as supply fell short of demand by 2.4 billion units.

Russia Wants to Build Latest African Gas Pipe Deal. Nigeria’s petroleum minister Timipre Sylva stated that Russia has expressed interest in investing in the long-mulled Nigeria-Morocco gas pipeline that has been discussed since 2016, without specifying if the route will be offshore or onshore.

South African Coal Miners Struggling with Logistics. Mining companies in South Africa have resorted to trucking coal to ports amidst widespread disruptions across the country’s railway network - with Newcastle coal trading at $320 per metric ton the cost is palatable, despite rail being four times cheaper.

US Gas Futures Rise Again Amidst LNG Pull. US natural gas prices have been on the rise again, with the front-month June ‘22 delivery contract edging above $8 per mmBtu amidst an ever-increasing export pull on domestic gas production, with output marginally dropping to 92-93 bcfd.

PEMEX Surprises with Q1 Profit. Mexico’s national oil company PEMEX reported $6.17 billion in Q1 2022 net profit, reversing a $2 billion loss in the year-ago period, as growing output and higher crude prices have allowed it to lower total financial debt to $108 billion from $109 billion.

UK Government Asks Oil Industry to Reinvest. The UK business minister Kwasi Kwarteng has written to companies active in the UK North Sea to set out a clear plan to reinvest their profits into the North Sea, with increasing swaths of the opposition advocating a windfall tax on oil and gas producers.

Mauritania Attracts Investors for Offshore Licensing. Wielding several world-class offshore gas discoveries like BP’s (NYSE:BP) 13 TCf Bir-Allah, Mauritania has opened bids for 28 new offshore blocks surrounding the existing acreage, also seeking to lure in investments for green hydrogen for low-cost reliable power supply.

Ukraine Confronts Storage Tightness. According to media reports, Ukraine is set to face a significant shortage of storage facilities as grain and oilseeds stocks already reached an all-time high of 21 million tons amidst limited export opportunities, weighing on agriculture prices across the globe.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Buffett Is Betting Big On Oil And Gas Stocks

Next Post

Shale Producers Face $42 Billion In Hedging Losses
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

German Energy Giant To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo
American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year

American Oil Refiners Set For A Blowout Year



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com