The Bullish EIA Message Markets Have Overlooked

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.29 +1.20 +2.35%
Brent Crude 20 mins 56.23 -2.71 -4.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Mars US 1 hour 53.69 -2.64 -4.69%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
Urals 17 hours 58.85 -0.70 -1.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Mexican Basket 3 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.091 +0.008 +0.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 17 hours 57.85 -0.92 -1.57%
Murban 17 hours 59.53 -0.78 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.32 -0.15 -0.29%
Basra Light 2 days 60.32 -0.94 -1.53%
Saharan Blend 2 days 58.80 -0.81 -1.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.86 -0.59 -0.96%
Girassol 2 days 62.12 -0.69 -1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 59.71 -0.83 -1.37%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 35 mins 40.83 -0.96 -2.30%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 51.13 -1.06 -2.03%
Premium Synthetic 35 mins 54.03 -1.06 -1.92%
Sweet Crude 35 mins 51.68 -0.51 -0.98%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Peace Sour 35 mins 49.83 -0.61 -1.21%
Light Sour Blend 35 mins 50.93 -0.71 -1.37%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 35 mins 55.83 -0.21 -0.37%
Central Alberta 35 mins 49.63 -2.01 -3.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 57.85 -0.88 -1.50%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Giddings 17 hours 41.25 -2.50 -5.71%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.79 -1.57 -2.48%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 45.04 -2.54 -5.34%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 48.99 -2.54 -4.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 47.50 -2.50 -5.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.00 -1.00 -2.22%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.76 -1.31 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 19 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 3 hours Oil Slumps 5% To Seven-Month Low On Trade Tensions, Surprise U.S. Stock Build
  • 2 hours The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 51 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 9 hours U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours A Novel Way to Save the Planet
  • 8 hours Rigzone, "Permian Shale Not On It's Way Out'
  • 17 hours The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 6 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 7 hours The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 16 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 71 days Australian Voters Reject 'Climate Change' Politicians
  • 12 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt

Breaking News:

Turkey Continues Oil, Gas Drilling In Eastern Mediterranean

Alt Text

Oil Tries To Rebound From Trade War-Inflicted Rout

Oil prices were edging up…

Alt Text

China Unlikely To Slap Retaliatory Tariff On U.S. Crude Oil

U.S. crude oil is unlikely…

Alt Text

Iran To China: Buy More Of Our Oil

Following the steep decline of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nawar Alsaadi

Nawar Alsaadi

Nawar Alsaadi is a principal at Semper Augustus Capital, a private investment firm with a special focus on the energy sector. He is also a…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Bullish EIA Message Markets Have Overlooked

By Nawar Alsaadi - Aug 07, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanker

Demand growth fears have had a detrimental impact on crude prices over the last couple of days, with Brent dipping firmly under $60 a barrel and WTI racing towards the $50 psychological benchmark, yet a cursory review of the EIA August STEO reveals a fundamentally bullish picture for the oil market.

After peaking at 102.49M barrels in October 2018 global oil supply has declined by over 2M bpd barrels as of July 2019. Furthermore, despite an expected 1.65M bpd growth in US liquids supply between July and December 2019, global oil supply is still expected to average 102M bpd in December 2019, exactly where it was a year prior. The reason for the stalling in global oil supply growth is the decline in OPEC’s production by 2.7M bpd between November 2018 and today.  

In the meantime, despite worries about global oil demand growth, oil demand is still growing and has not crawled to a halt as is the case with supply. Between July 2018 and July 2019, global oil demand grew by 740,000 barrels per day against 670,000 barrels per day decline in global supply during the same period as per the latest EIA numbers.

(Source: EIA)

(Source: EIA)

Going forward and Looking at the EIA’s global oil supply assumptions between July and December 2019, we notice that non-OPEC supply is expected to grow from 65.5M in July to 67M barrels in December, or 1.5M barrels growth. US supply is expected to grow by 1.65M barrels, and global oil supply is expected to grow by 1.53M barrels. Parsing through these numbers, we can easily see that US supply is not just expected to deliver all the growth in global oil supply for the rest of the year, but is also expected to compensate for declines elsewhere. 

(Source: EIA)

There is no question that US oil supply will continue to grow in the coming months, however the extent of the growth in US supply as per the EIA models appears highly inspirational. Against a background of a declining rig count, flattening rig productivity, and imploding oil prices, the likelihood of US oil production growing as briskly as the EIA expects in the next six months is highly suspect. As I have highlighted in a previous article on Oilprice.com, US shale supply is exceedingly sensitive to changes in the oil price. Should WTI dip below $50 in the coming weeks, the extent of the slowdown in US supply growth in the coming months (and in 2020) is likely to meet if not exceed the expected slowdown in global oil demand growth as a result of the US/China trade war. US shale oil has not only introduced a cap on oil prices, it has also introduced a floor.

By Nawar Alsaadi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Shale Bloodbath Continues: Continental Loses Half Its Market Value In 10 Months
Nawar Alsaadi

Nawar Alsaadi

Nawar Alsaadi is a principal at Semper Augustus Capital, a private investment firm with a special focus on the energy sector. He is also a…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Turning Natural Gas Into Fuel Just Became Cheaper

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com