Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 68.16 -0.70 -1.02%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.243 -0.028 -1.25%

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.59 -1.43 -1.96%
Graph down Murban 2 days 72.52 -1.52 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.00 -0.50 -0.73%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.00 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.37 -0.66 -0.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 71.24 -0.55 -0.77%
Chart Girassol 2 days 70.96 -0.75 -1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 72.71 -1.18 -1.60%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.55 -3.19 -5.43%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 56.16 -0.70 -1.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 69.56 -0.70 -1.00%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 70.96 -0.70 -0.98%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 66.31 -0.70 -1.04%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 64.31 -0.70 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 66.41 -0.70 -1.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 68.91 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 65.06 -0.70 -1.06%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.19 -0.62 -0.86%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.55 -2.32 -3.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.51 -0.70 -1.07%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.46 -0.70 -1.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.00 -0.75 -1.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 60.75 -0.75 -1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 75.45 -0.70 -0.92%

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

By Irina Slav - Aug 04, 2021, 9:40 AM CDT
Crude oil prices moved lower today after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory build of 3.6 million barrels for the week to July 30.

This compared with analyst expectations of a 2.9-million-barrel draw. For the previous week, the EIA had estimated an inventory draw of 4.1 million barrels.

The EIA also reported an estimated 5.3-million-barrel draw in gasoline stocks for the week to July 30, which compared with a decline of 2.3 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production averaged 10.2 million barrels daily last week, compared with 9.8 million bpd a week earlier.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 800,000 barrels for the last week of July. This compared with a draw of 3.1 million barrels for the previous week.

Production of middle distillates stood at 4.9 million bpd last week, which compared with 4.7 million bpd the previous week.

Oil prices have been trending down over the last couple of days, with rising concern about the spread of the latest coronavirus variant fueling worries about the immediate demand outlook. At the same time, the API yesterday reported a smaller than expected draw in inventories, which also pressured prices.

On the other hand, however, reports of a tanker hijacking in the Gulf of Oman are adding upward pressure to prices as the reports again point to Iran as the culprit, increasing the uncertainty around the nuclear deal Tehran is negotiating with Western powers.

No deal would mean no additional Iranian barrels coming to international markets—at least not legally—which in turn means that supply will remain constrained by the OPEC+ deal. The deal envisages additions of 400,000 bpd every month beginning this month until it returns to pre-deal production levels, which should happen by September next year.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $71.22 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $69.07 a barrel, both down from opening, as pandemic worry weighed on demand expectations.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

