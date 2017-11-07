Supermajors Square Off For The Top Spot In Oil

Market Intelligence
Breaking News:

API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw

Norway's Oil Sector Faces Existential Crisis

As exploration activity falls in…

Did Oil Markets Overreact To The Saudi Purge?

Oil markets responded dramatically to…

WTI Soars As U.S. Oil Rigs See Biggest Decline Of The Year

The U.S. rig count declined…

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can Iraq Dethrone Saudi Arabia In This Crucial Oil Market?
Irina Slav

Related posts

Leave a comment

