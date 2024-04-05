Suing Big Oil Is Becoming a Lucrative Business

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours 86.91 +0.32 +0.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 55 mins 91.17 +0.52 +0.57%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.15 +0.29 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 1.785 +0.011 +0.62%
Graph down Gasoline 2 hours 2.789 -0.006 -0.20%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.789 -0.006 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 90.42 +1.25 +1.40%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 91.11 +1.28 +1.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 87.71 +2.17 +2.54%
Graph down Basra Light 858 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 93.32 +2.98 +3.30%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 93.94 +2.40 +2.62%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 94.46 +2.68 +2.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.18 +1.40 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours e-truck insanity
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Iraq And Iran Will Expedite Development Of Sanctions-Busting Shared Oil Fields

Iraq And Iran Will Expedite Development Of Sanctions-Busting Shared Oil Fields

The shared fields of Iran…

Big Oil Grows Bolder in Transition Pushback

Big Oil Grows Bolder in Transition Pushback

Several big oil executives at…

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. oil is encroaching on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Suing Big Oil Is Becoming a Lucrative Business

By Irina Slav - Apr 05, 2024, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Belgian farmer sues TotalEnergies for climate change damages.
  • The case opens in mid-April, and it may be interesting to keep an eye on developments in the courtroom as a possible sign of things to come.
  • Shell's appeal against a landmark climate ruling by a Dutch court also began this month in The Hague
Suing Big Oil

First it was a group of children in Montana. Then, in Portugal, a group sued their local governments for allowing climate change to happen. The Montana group even won. It's open season for suing governments—and Big Oil.

Of course, the supermajors have been a top target for environmentalist groups and some local authorities in the U.S. for years, but the lawsuits have not really resulted in any significant victories for the plaintiffs—yet.

But now it seems that anyone who has reason to be unhappy with their lot can just take Big Oil to court, which is exactly what one Belgian farmer did a month ago. According to Hugues Falys, "Climate change is having a tangible impact on my work and life: yield losses, extra work, and the stress that comes from dealing with a disrupted crop calendar."

"My profession is intimately linked to the climate. In recent years, climate change has caused farmers a great deal of damage and left us uncertain about the future," the farmer explained in March. Yet rather than suing all the Big Oil majors, Falys singled out TotalEnergies—possibly because it is the largest fuel distributor in Belgium.

Falys's case opens in mid-April, and it may be interesting to keep an eye on developments in the courtroom as a possible sign of things to come. Meanwhile, Shell's appeal against a landmark climate ruling by a Dutch court also began this month in The Hague.

Back in 2021, the District Court in The Hague ordered the oil supermajor to slash its carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 in a first-of-its-kind ruling in a climate case brought by environmentalists that could set precedents for other oil companies. The court said Shell must start doing this immediately and include the so-called Scope 3 emissions, those generated by the use of its producers, per the order.

Shell appealed the ruling and, at the hearing, will argue that the original ruling had no legal basis and that it also overstepped the boundaries of judiciary authority, per the Financial Times. The environmentalist organization that won the original case, for its part, will present the same argument it used in 2021: that Shell has an obligation to act in accordance with studies suggesting the oil and gas industry causes changes in weather patterns and in accordance with international agreements such as the Paris Agreement.

Meanwhile, that same group of activists, Friends of the Earth, is threatening to sue ING—a Dutch lender that, like all lenders, does business with the oil and gas industry. The reason: that the bank does business with the oil and gas industry.

In January this year, Friends of the Earth sent the CEO of ING, Steven van Rijswijk, a notice of legal liability, informing him that the bank had violated its legal obligations "by contributing to dangerous climate change."

In another remarkable development in the litigation world, a climate NGO claims that Big Oil majors can be sued for what they call "climate homicide." The theory is that Big Oil knew about climate change but hid it, while climate change caused fatalities. For now, many believe this theory is outlandish and it would break down in court but its authors are not giving up, saying there has been interest from prosecutors.

Suing Big Oil is already a business, and in some cases it can be a lucrative business. Pushing the boundaries of what grievances can be taken to court is a marked feature of the litigation push against Big Oil—and a sign of tough times to come for an industry with a big climate change target on its back.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ecopetrol, Guerillas and Death Squads: The War for Colombia’s Oil

Next Post

North Sea Oil and Gas Firms Continue Drilling Despite Climate Goals
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com