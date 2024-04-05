Thermal Batteries: A Clean and Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.70 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.90 +0.25 +0.28%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 91.14 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.789 +0.015 +0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.775 -0.020 -0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 154 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.775 -0.020 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 89.17 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up Murban 2 days 89.83 +0.33 +0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.54 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 858 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.34 -0.93 -1.02%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.54 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 -0.73 -0.79%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.58 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 311 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 71.84 +1.16 +1.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 88.74 +1.16 +1.32%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.99 +1.16 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 81.59 +1.16 +1.44%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 79.34 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 78.84 +1.16 +1.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 87.59 +1.16 +1.34%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 79.24 +1.16 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.82 +1.16 +1.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 89.71 +1.06 +1.20%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 82.17 +1.16 +1.43%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.07 +1.16 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.00 +1.25 +1.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 76.75 +1.00 +1.32%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 90.18 +1.40 +1.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 hour e-truck insanity
  • 14 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

UAE Sends Medium Sour Crude to Local Refinery Instead of Exporting It

Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays

Breakthrough in OLED Technology Could Revolutionize Tech Displays

University of St. Andrews research…

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

Canada's eviction of Chinese investors…

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV Makers Offer Incentives to Woo Tesla Customers

Chinese EV makers are offering…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Thermal Batteries: A Clean and Sustainable Alternative to Lithium-Ion Batteries

By Felicity Bradstock - Apr 05, 2024, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Thermal batteries use heat to store energy, which can be converted into electricity or heat when needed.
  • Thermal batteries are gaining attention as a viable alternative to lithium-ion batteries for large-scale energy storage.
  • Thermal batteries offer several advantages over traditional energy storage solutions, such as lower cost, longer lifespan, and higher efficiency.
Battery

The discussion about electric batteries has long been centred around lithium-ion batteries, which use lithium resources in their development. The large-scale rollout of these batteries relies on the development of vast mining projects to source the lithium and other metals and minerals required for their production. Due to the limitations of these types of batteries, scientists have been exploring the viability of alternative materials for battery construction to increase the number of energy storage options. While some companies are testing gravity batteries, others are assessing the potential for thermal batteries. 

The thermal batteries industry is in the nascent stage of development, but it is gaining increasing attention, as governments and companies worldwide look for alternative green solutions. These batteries work by heating a substance to store thermal energy, which can be converted into heat or electricity. Energy from renewable sources, such as solar and wind farms, can be stored to use when energy is not being produced on-site, to ensure a stable flow of electricity to the grid. f

According to Pitchbook Venture Capital, thermal battery startups have seen a substantial increase in their median post-money valuation over the past year, as well as growth in capital investment. In the U.S., this has been aided by greater government funding into clean technology, supported by tax breaks and other financial incentives for private investors. Antora Energy, Fourth Power, and Malta are some of the key players in the U.S. industry at present. 

One Norwegian firm, Kyoto Group, is developing its Heatcube technology, which uses vertical tanks filled with salt. The company installs these tanks on sites where heat is needed, charging them with electricity. The tanks can hold heat at temperatures up to 500oC. The CEO of Kyoto, Bjarke Buchbjerg, explained, “With all the excitement about battery technology for electric vehicles, people have forgotten about the massive demand for heat for industries that can’t be produced from electrical batteries. Industrial heat is a big deal – we can’t afford to ignore it.”

Similar technology has been being used for over a decade in Spain. The Spanish firm Iberdrola uses molten salt to store heat that can be discharged at sunset to produce steam, which can be transformed into electricity overnight. Malta, which is based in Massachusetts, also uses salt to store heat. The firm believes that thermal battery technology can complement other forms of energy storage, rather than replace them, to support the green transition. 

The benefit of using salt is that is widely available and easy to extract. Salt is good at storing heat and does not produce toxic by-products. It is also thought that salt tanks can be recharged thousands of times for a period of up to 40 years, around three times longer than other existing storage solutions. Dr Robert Barthorpe from Sheffield University believes “Molten salt is going to be an important part of the energy mix. It’s a fantastic technology, offering high temperatures at industrial scale.”

However, salt is not the only substance being used to store heat. One company in California, Rondo, is using bricks to store energy, which it says costs around half the amount of green hydrogen or chemical batteries. The bricks can be heated to extremely high temperatures of up to 1,500oC and can store thermal energy for days with a loss of less than one percent per day. 

A 2022 report by McKinsey emphasised the advantages of thermal storage. It estimated that it would cost between $65 and $100 per megawatt hour to produce steam heat from hydrogen, around $45 to $55 for gas with carbon capture and storage technology, but just $15 to $25 for a heat pump using thermal storage. Thermal storage technology could therefore significantly reduce consumer energy bills when they become more widely available. 

In the U.K., the government has paid greater attention to the potential for thermal batteries in recent years, investing £9.25 million into a thermal battery trial by Sunamp in 2022. The company planned to use the funds to trial first-of-a-kind thermal battery technology in 100 homes across the country. Sunamp hopes its system will replace boilers powered by fossil fuels with a heat pump and thermal storage, which will provide both heating and hot water. The energy input will mainly come from offsite wind energy. 

Other companies in the U.K. are exploring the potential for compressed air and super-cooled liquid air energy storage. Meanwhile, the Norwegian firm EnergyNest is heating a specially formulated concrete and Lumenion, a German company,  is storing heat energy up to 650oC in steel modules. This shows the significant potential of thermal energy storage. Greater investment in the sector will likely spur more innovations and lead to the wider global rollout of the technology in the coming years. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Geothermal Capacity Set To Grow by 1,900% by 2050
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night

The Rare Metal Keeping Biden and Xi Awake at Night
Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?
Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology

Princeton Scientists Unveil Breakthrough in Fusion Reactor Technology
Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound

Natural Gas Producers Are Ready To Pounce When Prices Rebound
U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

U.S. Oil Is Stealing Market Share from OPEC+

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com