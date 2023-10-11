Shale Consolidation Could Put A Permanent Lid On Oil Output

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 83.20 -0.29 -0.35%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 85.82 -1.83 -2.09%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.90 -1.81 -2.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.387 +0.010 +0.30%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.195 -0.015 -0.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 81.79 -2.68 -3.17%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.195 -0.015 -0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 2 days 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 681 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.78 +0.79 +0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 134 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 64.62 -0.41 -0.63%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 88.12 -0.41 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 86.37 -0.41 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 81.97 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.52 -0.41 -0.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 81.47 -0.41 -0.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 87.47 -0.41 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 78.92 -0.41 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 76.20 -0.41 -0.54%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 81.55 -0.41 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.45 -0.41 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.50 +3.25 +4.10%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 +3.75 +5.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 91.83 +3.59 +4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Huge Jump In Crude Inventories Sends Oil Prices Tumbling

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC's crude oil production increased…

Maduro’s Sabre Rattling Reignites The Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

Maduro’s Sabre Rattling Reignites The Venezuela-Guyana Border Dispute

Tensions are escalating between Venezuela…

Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

A merger with Pioneer would…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Consolidation Could Put A Permanent Lid On Oil Output

By Irina Slav - Oct 11, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Reuters: the takeover of Pioneer by ExxonMobil may tighten control on production growth further.
  • Energy investors boosted the market cap of the 10 largest shale independents by a total of $16 billion.
  • The era of megadeals will put the final strokes in shale's move to a mature industry.
Join Our Community
Bonespring

Back in April, the Wall Street Journal reported Exxon was interested in acquiring Pioneer Natural Resources.

The company is the biggest independent producer in the Permian and an acquisition was the most logical path to growth there after the record year that Exxon, like the rest of the industry, had in 2022.

The information re-emerged this month when the WSJ wrote the two were negotiating the deal, which could end up being worth $60 billion. And it would change the face of shale.

The oil price surge last year left supermajors and independents alike flush with cash. At the same time, both groups of shale operators showed restraint in spending and de-prioritized production growth. Some noted faster depletion of wells and exhaustion of high-quality drilling spots, while others reported a surprising boost in well productivity. 

Interestingly, Pioneer's former CEO, Scott Sheffield, was both among those who said shale was not going to ramp up production because it was running out of good-quality drilling acreage and among those who reported higher than-expected well productivity thanks to drilling longer laterals. All in all, shale had become cautious and frugal. Related: Sheffield: Oil Prices Will Spike If Iran Jumps Into Hamas-Israel Conflict

It was only a matter of time before a consolidation drive began to gather pace in these circumstances. Exxon has a production target of 1 million barrels daily from the Permian by 2025, and just buying more land and drilling more wells won't do it in the most economical way. So Exxon is negotiating the acquisition of the largest operator in the Permian, which would add around 700,000 bpd to its total from the play.

"With this Pioneer deal, there is a possibility that Exxon might say they've achieved that growth target for Permian production, and so they don't have to grow as rapidly as they originally intended," East Daley Analytics director of analytics and research Ajay Bakshani told Reuters this week.

Others may be thinking along the same lines if only to stay in the race. The Wall Street Journal reported that Exxon's rivals Chevron and ConocoPhillips, both with considerable presence in the Permian, were looking for acquisition targets. And there are targets, the report said, quoting unnamed sources from the industry. There were independents that were signaling to the supermajors that they would sell if the price was right.

The Wall Street Journal called this an "era of megadeals", which would reshape the industry, leaving a handful of large players in charge rather than the hundreds of small independents that pumped at will at the height of the shale revolution.

Such a development would tighten control on production growth further, Reuters wrote this week, citing industry insiders, and it would also put additional pressure on oilfield service providers and midstream operators. With fewer players in the field, there will be less competition for their services and more negotiating power for the producers.

All this would be good news for oil investors. No wonder they rushed to energy stocks after the news about Exxon and Pioneer broke, boosting the market cap of the 10 largest shale independents by a total of $16 billion, per the Wall Street Journal.

It might be less good news for transition-focused investors planning to continue pressuring companies into moving away from their core business. If Exxon spends billions to acquire an oil driller, it will not shut all the newly acquired wells and build carbon capture systems on top. It will pump oil from those wells.

So will Chevron, which is looking for smaller acquisition targets, again per the WSJ sources. Earlier this year, the supermajor was reportedly interested in taking over Occidental, but since then, it had reconsidered and was focusing on smaller sector players.

Chevron, too, will likely not change the nature of its potential target's business. It will continue to extract oil and gas from the shale patch. And like Exxon, it will have the power to turn the rate of extraction up or down depending on its interests. Control over production growth in U.S. shale will tighten if the era of the megadeals materializes.

It may well do just that in the absence of motives for the federal government to set its anti-trust sights on such deals. According to an earlier Reuters report, the White House did want to keep a close eye on Exxon-Pioneer developments, but legal professionals seem to believe there were no grounds for anti-trust action on the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The era of megadeals will put the final strokes in shale's move to a mature industry, according to analyses of the trend. It would go from hundreds of small players drilling themselves out of business in the 2000s and 2010 to a small group of large producers and some mid-sized ones for variety's sake, all of which think really well before they start spending their money.

This would mean slower production growth for shale output but it would also likely mean more stable and consistent growth, which, all in all, is better over the long term.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery

Fuel Production Sees Unprecedented Efficiency With New Discovery
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

Rio Tinto Bets Big On World's Largest Untapped Iron Ore Mine

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com