Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.19 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 87.95 +0.30 +0.34%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.71 -0.14 -0.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.433 +0.051 +1.51%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.266 +0.007 +0.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 84.47 -0.41 -0.48%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.266 +0.007 +0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 87.82 +1.29 +1.49%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 90.04 +1.26 +1.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 86.83 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 680 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 90.89 -0.58 -0.63%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 90.41 -0.46 -0.51%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 91.08 -0.70 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 133 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 19 hours 65.48 +3.59 +5.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 88.53 +3.59 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 86.78 +3.59 +4.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 19 hours 82.28 +3.59 +4.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 19 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 81.48 +3.59 +4.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 88.13 +3.59 +4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 79.38 +3.59 +4.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.61 +3.59 +4.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.96 +3.59 +4.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Pace Of Global Natural Gas Demand Growth Set To Slow: IEA

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC’s Oil Production Grows For A Second Month Despite Saudi Cut

OPEC's crude oil production increased…

Will We See $100 Oil In October?

Will We See $100 Oil In October?

A stronger U.S. dollar and…

Rising Oil Prices Threaten Economic Stability

Rising Oil Prices Threaten Economic Stability

OPEC+ supply cuts, combined with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mega Merger And Revenue Boost: Exxon Wants To Rule The Shale Patch

By Alex Kimani - Oct 10, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • The Wall Street Journal has reported that ExxonMobil is planning a takeover of fellow shale operator Pioneer Natural Resources.
  • WSJ has revealed that ConocoPhillips is also looking at potential deals in the shale patch.
  • Pioneer is currently the second-largest producer in the Permian Basin by oil production, and an entity formed by the two merged companies would make Exxon the largest producer in the Permian with production potential of ~1.2 million boe/day.
Join Our Community
ExxonMobil

Back in April, Exxon Mobil’s (NYSE:XOM) CEO Darren Woods touted to investors the company's newly created ‘Low Carbon’ business which he claimed has the potential to outperform its legacy oil and gas business within a decade and generate hundreds of billions in revenues

Woods outlined projections showing how the business has the potential to hit revenue of billions of dollars within the next five years; tens of billions in 5-10 years, and hundreds of billions after the initial 10-year ramp-up. Exxon believes that this will result in a "much more stable, or less cyclical" that is less prone to commodity price swings through predictable, long-term contracts with customers aiming to lower their own carbon footprint. 

But that does not mean America’s biggest fossil fuel company plans to ditch or scale back its legacy business anytime soon. 

Indeed, the Wall Street Journal has reported that Exxon is planning a takeover of fellow shale operator Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a giant $60B deal. Exxon held preliminary, informal talks with Pioneer earlier in the year about a possible acquisition and also discussed a potential tie-up with at least one other company as it seeks to expand its already formidable operations in the U.S. shale patch. 

The offer "could contain a good deal of stock and that Exxon will maintain price discipline," CNBC's David Faber said on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. A merger with Pioneer would be Exxon's largest M&A deal since its purchase of Mobil in 1999 and the second in recent months after it agreed in July to buy Denbury Resources (NYSE:DEN) for almost $5 billion in all-stock deal

Pioneer is currently the second-largest producer in the Permian Basin by oil production, and an entity formed by the two merged companies would make Exxon the largest producer in the Permian with production potential of ~1.2 million boe/day, overtaking current leader Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY). Related: U.S. Oil Exports Hit Record In H1: EIA

Incidentally, in another universe, the crown of Permian’s largest producer belongs to none other than Exxon Mobil’s largest peer, Chevron Inc. (NYSE:CVX). WSJ has reported that Chevron was exploring a merger with Occidental earlier in the year, but has shifted its focus to smaller targets in recent months. 

Meanwhile, WSJ has revealed that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is also looking at potential deals in the shale patch, adding that smaller producers are increasingly signaling a willingness to be bought if the price is right. To wit, CrownRock, one of the Permian's biggest private producers, has hired bankers to advise it on a potential deal with an asking price of $10 billion to $15 billion

"M&A has been sort of heating up. I generally think you are going to see some more deals. I think the bottom line is we are kind of in a sweet spot for oil prices. I think you've got more sellers coming out of the woodwork now because the view is that the global economy could turn south over the next year and it's probably a decent time for us to put our companies up for sale,"Roth MKM analyst Leo Mariani said in an interview on Friday on CNBC

Mariani has picked Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), Permian Resources Corp. (NYSE:PR) and DiamondBack Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) as potential consolidation candidates in the Permian.

Exxon To Receive $2B Earnings Boost

Exxon Mobil is likely to post a good earnings report after disclosing it received a $2.1 billion boost to third quarter earnings from higher oil prices and robust refining margins, only partially offset by a fall in profits by its chemicals segment. According to the company,  rising crude prices contributed to a gain of ~ $1.1 billion over the previous quarter, while refining profits increased by ~$1 billion, the company revealed in a filing on Wednesday. Meanwhile, an increase in gas prices added ~$400 million to the bottom line, which was unfortunately offset by a decline in chemicals profits by a similar margin. Exxon will report Q3 2023 earnings on October 27, 2023 before the market opens.

According to John Royall, an analyst at JPMorgan Chase & Co., Exxon’s latest guidance suggests it will report $2.33 earnings per share (eps), a figure in-line with the Wall Street consensus. Analysts estimate Exxon’s Q3 2023 earnings will increase from the second quarter, marking the first sequential increase after three consecutive decreases, the company’s longest losing streak since the crash in oil prices from 2014 to 2016. Exxon is the first oil major to post third-quarter earnings expectations, with similar updates expected from Chevron, BP Plc (NYSE:BP), Shell Plc (NYSE:SHEL) and TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE).

ADVERTISEMENT

In other news, Reuters has reported that Exxon is considering selling its 70.7% stake in Italy's main LNG terminal to giant asset manager BlackRock. According to Reuters, at least four international buyers  have expressed interest in buying the Adriatic LNG terminal, currently valued at ~€800M (~$881M). Italy plans to increase its LNG imports to replace what it previously received via pipeline from Russia.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Israel-Hamas War Has Divided Commodity Traders
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com