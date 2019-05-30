Saudis Raise Oil Prices To Asia As Demand Spikes

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 55 mins 56.59 -2.22 -3.77%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.33 -2.54 -3.74%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.547 -0.077 -2.93%
Mars US 17 mins 61.09 -2.92 -4.56%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
Urals 17 hours 65.80 -1.10 -1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.88 -0.70 -1.14%
Natural Gas 55 mins 2.547 -0.077 -2.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.18 -1.32 -1.93%
Murban 2 days 68.44 -1.07 -1.54%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.80 -1.32 -2.12%
Basra Light 2 days 69.22 -0.88 -1.26%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.80 -1.21 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.35 -0.96 -1.37%
Girassol 2 days 69.01 -1.02 -1.46%
Opec Basket 3 days 68.84 +1.42 +2.11%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.71 -1.62 -4.02%
Western Canadian Select 24 hours 39.06 -0.28 -0.71%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 55.56 -0.33 -0.59%
Premium Synthetic 24 hours 59.26 -0.33 -0.55%
Sweet Crude 24 hours 50.46 -0.33 -0.65%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.06 -0.33 -0.71%
Peace Sour 24 hours 46.06 -0.33 -0.71%
Light Sour Blend 24 hours 53.81 -0.33 -0.61%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 24 hours 57.31 -0.33 -0.57%
Central Alberta 24 hours 49.31 -0.33 -0.66%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 67.59 -0.32 -0.47%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Giddings 17 hours 46.50 -2.75 -5.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.29 +0.80 +1.17%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 50.54 -2.55 -4.80%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 54.49 -2.55 -4.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 52.75 -2.75 -4.95%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 70.96 -0.33 -0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is $60/Bbl WTI still considered a break even for Shale Oil
  • 7 minutes Visualizing How Much Oil Is In An Electric Vehicle (Hint: a heckuva lot)
  • 11 minutes Why Is America (Texas) Burning Millions of Dollars Per Day Of Natural Gas?
  • 15 minutes Molecules of Freedom
  • 3 mins Total nonsense in climate debate
  • 25 mins The Cards Are On The Table: China Willing To Meet Reasonable Rare Earth Demand From Other Countries
  • 8 hours US Economy Grew At Solid 3.1% Rate In Q1,But ...
  • 23 mins Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 2 hours Garbage Rout Ends in B.C.
  • 23 mins Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 11 hours USA Today: Natural gas and oil industry is a solid, long-term investment
  • 11 hours Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 11 hours Crude oil?
  • 9 hours Bloomberg Opinion : "OPEC and Russia Best Not to Poke the SHALE BEAR"
  • 6 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting

Breaking News:

Musk: I Lost Money Running Tesla In 2018

Alt Text

Norwegian Oil Output Set To Fall To Lowest Level In Three Decades

Norwegian oil production continues to…

Alt Text

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The IEA, EIA and OPEC…

Alt Text

Saudi Oil Exports To China See Spectacular Jump

Saudi crude oil exports to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Saudis Raise Oil Prices To Asia As Demand Spikes

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 30, 2019, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanker

Emboldened by strong prompt demand amid tighter oil supply due to the U.S. sanctions on Venezuela and Iran, the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Arabia is expected to raise the prices of the crude grades it sells on its premium market, Asia, for July, trade sources told Reuters on Thursday.

If the Saudis do raise next week the official selling prices (OSPs) of all their crude oil grades selling in Asia, this would be the third consecutive month in which Saudi Arabia would have increased the prices of its oil for Asian customers.  

The tighter supply globally has pushed the Middle East crude benchmarks to multi-year highs, so it’s not unjustified for Saudi Arabia to raise its prices again, especially as demand is strong for prompt supply, according to Reuters.

The Saudis could raise the price of their flagship Arab Light crude grade by up to $1 per barrel, which would lift the price to the highest level since January 2014, according to a Reuters survey of four refinery sources.

Saudi Arabia usually sets the OSPs for its crude grades at the start of each month for deliveries for the next month and as a rule, it doesn’t comment on its monthly oil prices. 

Last month, Saudi Arabia increased its prices for all crude grades for Asian buyers with delivery in June as a supply crunch resulting from U.S. sanctions on Iran and Venezuela opened an opportunity to boost revenues.

The price for Arab Light with a June delivery date is now the highest in almost a year, with Arab Medium selling at the highest price since the end of 2013, and Arab Heavy at a six-year high. Heavy grades are in particularly great demand among Asian refiners and supply is falling because of Venezuela’s continued production decline and political woes that are aggravating the situation.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Floods Threaten America’s Largest Oil Hub

Next Post

Oil Prices Flat On Minor Crude Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices

The Second Machine Age Could Crash Oil Prices
Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

Is The Oil Glut Coming Back?

 Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

Rare Earth Metals: China’s ‘Nuclear Option’ In The Trade War

 Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

Oil Rig Count Falls Amid Oil Price Correction

 Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Why Bears Will Win The Oil Price War

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com