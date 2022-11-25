Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 1 day "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 6 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 20 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 8 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia And Iraq Reiterate Their Support For A Production Cut

MIT Reports Breakthrough In Solid-State Lithium Battery Development

Scandanavia Is Leading The Green Energy Revolution

Oil Market Metrics Signal Sufficient Supply And Weakening Demand

By Irina Slav - Nov 25, 2022, 7:36 AM CST
  • Several oil market metrics are reducing supply concerns in oil markets, adding downward pressure to prices as traders focus on weak demand.
  • The WTI futures curve has already switched into contango while the Brent front-month to second-month futures prices dipped into contango this week.
  • Meanwhile, the premium for Oman futures over Dubai swaps has dropped to less than $1, which signals much softer demand.

Oil futures and swaps globally are increasingly showing signs of easing supply concerns and resurfaced concerns about further weakness in crude oil demand.

The prompt spreads in the U.S. benchmark, WTI Crude, are already in contango, signaling enough near-term supply. Brent Crude front-month to second-month futures prices also dipped into contango earlier this week.

Contango is the state of the market in which prices for delivery at later dates are higher than prompt prices—a market situation signaling oversupply and one which traders use to store oil for delivery at a later date. The opposite market situation—backwardation—typically occurs at times of market deficit and in it, prices for front-month contracts are higher than the ones further out in time.

Another oil market metric closely followed for signs of demand in the key oil-importing region, Asia, is the premium of Oman futures over Dubai swaps. That premium dropped on Thursday to below $1 per barrel – compared to a premium of over $15 a barrel in March this year – signaling much softer demand. The premium has fallen by around 80% in November alone, according to Bloomberg’s estimates.

So far this month, oil prices have dropped amid growing fears of economic slowdown and spiking Covid infections in China, where some forms of restriction on mobility have returned in nearly 50 large cities. 

China is registering near-record numbers of new Covid infections daily—close to the April 2022 peak when the financial center Shanghai was under lockdown for weeks—likely depressing fuel demand as 48 Chinese cities currently have some form of restrictions on movements. 

According to analysts at Nomura, as of Monday, areas accounting for almost 20% of China’s GDP were suffering from the latest Covid restrictions. China’s rising Covid cases and the return of restrictions have weighed on oil prices this month as the market fears another slowdown in Chinese economic growth and fuel demand, on top of global recession fears.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

