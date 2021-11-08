Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 81.97 +0.70 +0.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.57 +0.83 +1.00%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.563 +0.047 +0.85%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.479 +0.023 +0.95%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 +0.006 +0.27%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.11 -1.31 -1.61%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 77.37 +2.56 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.327 +0.006 +0.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 79.37 -2.67 -3.25%
Graph down Murban 4 days 81.51 -2.73 -3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 77.35 +1.02 +1.34%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 82.20 +1.07 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 83.66 +0.94 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Girassol 4 days 83.22 +1.53 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.11 -1.31 -1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 61.17 +2.46 +4.19%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.27 +2.46 +3.16%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 81.67 +2.46 +3.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 77.12 +2.46 +3.29%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 72.42 +2.46 +3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 72.42 +2.46 +3.52%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.02 +2.46 +3.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 78.82 +2.46 +3.22%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 72.47 +2.46 +3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 81.30 +2.27 +2.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.93 -0.81 -0.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 75.22 +2.46 +3.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 84.51 +0.71 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 22 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 4 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 1 hour China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 hours ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 1 day The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 5 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 4 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Breaking News:

Occidental Petroleum Stops Hedging Oil In 2022

Alaska’s Oil Renaissance Stumbles Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Alaska’s Oil Renaissance Stumbles Despite Rise In Crude Prices

Despite crude prices hitting 7-year…

Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

The newly introduced Basrah Medium…

The Oil Omen: First Large U.S. Shale Driller To Pledge Flat Output In 2022

The Oil Omen: First Large U.S. Shale Driller To Pledge Flat Output In 2022

Diamondback Energy has said it…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Aggressively Hikes Oil Prices As Market Tightens

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 08, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Saudi Arabia raised on Saturday the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude in December to all customers
  • The $1.40-per-barrel price hike for the world's most important oil-importing market was much higher than analysts and refiners had expected
  • Saudi Arabia generally sets the pricing trend for Middle Eastern crude from other major exporters such as Kuwait and Iraq
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia raised on Saturday the official selling prices (OSPs) for its crude in December to all customers by much more than traders and refiners had expected, suggesting that the world's largest oil exporter believes the market will continue to tighten.   

Saudi Aramco hiked the price of its flagship Arab Light crude grade to Asia for December by $1.40 per barrel to a premium of $2.70 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, the benchmark off which Middle East's crude exports to Asia are being priced.

The $1.40-per-barrel price hike for the world's most important oil-importing market was much higher than analysts and refiners had expected.

A Reuters survey showed at the end of October that traders expected the Saudis to raise the price of Arab Light for Asia in December by between $0.30 and $0.90 a barrel over the $1.30 per barrel premium to the Oman/Dubai average for November.

According to Bloomberg estimates, the Saudi price hike for December was the second-highest monthly increase in OSP for Arab Light to Asia in 20 years, excluding the March-early April 2020 price war with Russia.

"The price increments are much higher than market expectations and give a bullish signal on supply tightness," ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday.

"OPEC's steady approach on the output increments at 400Mbbls/d per month and stronger oil demand in global markets appears to have contributed to the increase in prices," the strategists added. Related: Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

Saudi Arabia also raised the prices for all its crude grades to all regions, including the heavy crudes to Asia, despite weaker fuel oil margins there.

"It just tells you that Saudi is very bullish and they also think that the market is very tight and that's why they dare to hike prices so much," a trader based in Singapore told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia generally sets the pricing trend for Middle Eastern crude from other major exporters such as Kuwait and Iraq.

The large increase in prices from the Saudis came two days after the OPEC+ alliance defied calls from the U.S. Administration to boost supply more and decided to continue easing the collective oil production cuts by just 400,000 barrels per day next month.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com