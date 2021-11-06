Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 21 hours 81.27 +2.46 +3.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 hours 82.74 +2.20 +2.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 21 hours 5.516 -0.200 -3.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 21 hours 2.456 +0.049 +2.04%
Graph up Gasoline 21 hours 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 77.37 +2.56 +3.42%
Chart Gasoline 21 hours 2.321 +0.028 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.37 -2.67 -3.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 81.51 -2.73 -3.24%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.35 +1.02 +1.34%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 82.20 +1.07 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.66 +0.94 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.59 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.22 +1.53 +1.87%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 81.42 -0.16 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.72 +2.13 +3.57%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.71 -3.70 -5.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 77.81 -2.05 -2.57%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 79.21 -2.05 -2.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 74.66 -2.25 -2.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 69.96 -2.90 -3.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 69.96 -2.90 -3.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 73.56 -2.25 -2.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 76.36 -1.50 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 70.01 -3.25 -4.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 79.03 -1.89 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.50 +2.50 +3.62%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 82.74 -2.67 -3.13%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.22 +2.46 +3.38%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.17 +2.46 +3.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.75 +2.50 +3.32%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 69.00 -2.00 -2.82%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 hours Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 23 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 days Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 15 hours NordStream2
  • 2 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 2 days The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken

Breaking News:

Airlines Are Hedging Against Higher Oil Prices

Money Managers Are Throwing Their Weight Behind The Oil Price Rally

Money Managers Are Throwing Their Weight Behind The Oil Price Rally

Hedge funds and money managers…

Oil To Close Month With 10% Gain Amid Energy Crunch

Oil To Close Month With 10% Gain Amid Energy Crunch

Oil prices were set early…

U.S. Crude Production Continues To Trail Rising Oil Rig Count

U.S. Crude Production Continues To Trail Rising Oil Rig Count

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is Egypt’s Oil And Gas Sector Set To Boom?

By Felicity Bradstock - Nov 06, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Italian oil major, Eni, announced this week that it has made three new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha region of western Egypt.
  • The new discovery further adds to Egypt’s recent announcement that it expects to become self-sufficient in oil by as early as 2023. 
  • Eni’s finds are just the latest in several significant oil and gas discoveries over the last decade.
Join Our Community

As Eni makes a new oil and gas discovery in Western Egypt, the future of energy in the oil-rich nation looks promising. After record production figures were hit in September for the first time since 1957, with an output of 65,000 bpd, as well as plans for new refineries and high levels of LNG production, Egypt looks set to not only become self-sufficient in energy but also to become a major exporter.  

Italian oil major, Eni, announced this week that it has made three new oil and gas discoveries in the Meleiha region of western Egypt, with oil reserves of an estimated 50 million barrels of crude, equating to 6,000 bpd of oil equivalent. Eni has a 38 percent stake in Meleiha, shared with Lukoil which holds 21 percent, and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), with 50 percent. 

Following the discovery, the oil major released a press statement saying, “Eni is continuing to pursue its successful near field and infrastructure-led exploration strategy in the Egyptian Western Desert through Agiba, a joint venture between Eni and Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC), which allows a quick valorisation of these new resources.”

The new discovery further adds to Egypt’s recent announcement that it expects to become self-sufficient in oil by as early as 2023. Egypt has been steadily ramping up its oil output to enhance its energy security in recent years. EGPC as well as several international oil majors continue to pursue exploration and production operations across the country, with American Apache Corporation, the Italian Eni, the Emirati Dragon Oil and the Dutch Shell all present in Egypt’s oil industry.

Eni’s finds are just the latest in several significant oil and gas discoveries over the last decade. There have been 295 petroleum discoveries, 197 crude oil discoveries, and 98 gas finds over the last six years, totaling almost 372 million barrels of oil and condensates and 38 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, in Egypt’s largest oil-producing region – the western desert, as well as in the eastern desert, the Mediterranean, Sinai, Delta and the Gulf of Suez.

Egypt has national plans to upgrade its existing refineries as well as construct seven new refineries across the country, with $7 billion earmarked for the project. Officials estimate once complete, the refineries will be capable of producing 6.2 million tonnes of oil products, including gasoline and diesel, every year. This is part of the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources plan to focus on the production of refined products, rather than relying on the quantity of oil Egypt produces, to avoid reliance on refined imports. 

Egypt also hopes to become a major exporter of gas to Europe, has resumed operations at two LNG stations in Idku and Damietta for the first time in eight years. The country is already self-sufficient in natural gas thanks to the discovery of the Zohr field in the Mediterranean Sea in 2015. Now the Ministry hopes to establish key export markets including China, Japan, and India, shipping via Europe. 

However, to become self-sufficient, Egypt will have to begin its transition to renewable energy, reducing its consumption of oil products. It currently imports between 35 and 40 percent of its oil derivatives, and unless the transition starts now this figure could increase alongside population growth despite greater national output. 

In addition to oil discoveries and greater national investment in the energy sector, Egypt is also attracting more European oil and gas firms as regulations tighten in North Sea production and the future of European oil exploration and production looks less certain. Cairn Energy has already made the move, selling its stakes in two North Sea oil fields, for $455 million, and focusing on its North Africa operations. In March this year, Cairn purchased a 50 percent stake in Shell’s Western Desert oil production, where the outlook appears more certain, as the energy transition is yet to take hold and the oil supply will continue while demand remains high. 

However, it’s not all roses, with investment in Egypt’s oil sector down 26 percent in 2020 2021 compared to 2019-2020, totaling $5.4 billion down from $7.3 billion, according to Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister. This is largely owing to uncertainty during the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic when oil demand and prices plummeted. 

Yet, Egypt’s economy has been extremely resilient in the wake of the Covid pandemic, achieving 3.6 percent real GDP growth in 2020, meaning recovery is likely to come fast, particularly as international oil giants shift operations towards Africa and the Caribbean. The government’s dedication to developing the country’s already strong oil industry is already attracting greater international interest in the region, a trend that is likely to continue if oil demand and prices remain high. 

Despite a reduction in investment last year, Egypt appears to be developing its energy sector rapidly, responding to market demand and ensuring its energy security for the years to come. As international investors shift away from Europe operations towards the African region, Egypt’s oil and gas industry is set to thrive. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The U.S. Considers Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release After OPEC+ Snub
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?
Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand
Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer

Chronic Underinvestment Could Send Energy Prices Higher For Longer
OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com