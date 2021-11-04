Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.77 +0.96 +1.22%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 80.54 -1.45 -1.77%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.690 -0.026 -0.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.423 +0.016 +0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.320 +0.027 +1.18%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 -1.79 -2.15%
Chart Mars US 23 mins 74.81 -2.25 -2.92%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.320 +0.027 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.04 -1.36 -1.63%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.24 -1.05 -1.23%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 76.75 -2.21 -2.80%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.13 -3.02 -3.59%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.03 -2.29 -2.68%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.85 -2.45 -2.91%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.33 -2.12 -2.51%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.58 -1.79 -2.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 59.59 -2.83 -4.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 62.41 -4.15 -6.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 79.86 -3.05 -3.68%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 81.26 -3.05 -3.62%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 76.91 -3.60 -4.47%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 72.86 -4.05 -5.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 75.81 -4.05 -5.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.86 -3.95 -4.83%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 73.26 -3.80 -4.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 80.92 -3.09 -3.68%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 71.25 -3.00 -4.04%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 85.41 -0.42 -0.49%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.81 -3.05 -3.92%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.76 -3.05 -3.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.50 -3.00 -3.73%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 -3.25 -4.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 83.80 -3.05 -3.51%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 4 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 19 hours Chinese energy crisis may be over, but consequences will haunt the world for months to come!
  • 6 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 3 days Demand for LNG is only going to rise. By Irena Slav
  • 6 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 2 days US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 3 days Pipeline Rupture

Breaking News:

OPEC+: Global Energy Crisis Isn’t Our Problem

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

Biden: OPEC And Russia Must Pump More Oil To Help America's Working Class

The refusal of OPEC+ to…

Oil Retreats On Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles, Iranian Nuclear Talks

Oil Retreats On Rising U.S. Crude Stockpiles, Iranian Nuclear Talks

Oil prices fell early on…

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Shouldn't Rush To Boost Production

Saudi Oil Minister: OPEC+ Shouldn't Rush To Boost Production

OPEC+ needs to remain cautious…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Iraq Cuts Its Once-Popular Basrah Light Crude Oil Blend

By Gerald Jansen - Nov 04, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

When Iraq introduced Basrah Medium into its portfolio of crude grades, it was believed that a stricter delineation of qualities could finally put an end to Baghdad’s perennial challenge of maintaining quality parameters. As it seems, however, that optimism has fizzled out completely by now. According to several media reports, the Iraqi state oil marketer SOMO would discontinue the practice of setting official formula prices for Basrah Light, up to now arguably the most prominent crude stream coming out of Iraq. Basrah Light might not have been the largest in terms of volumes per se, despite SOMO’s enthusiasm in the beginning of 2021 with repeated vows to stick to the stipulated qualities and maintain a robust stream of lighter barrels, the newly introduced Basrah Medium effectively overtook Basrah Light and became the number one product sold. 

The news did not just come out of nowhere, in early October buyers started noticing that Basrah Light was not included in the list of grades that they could nominate for calendar year 2022. At that point most of the speculation revolved around Iraq prioritizing its lighter molecules for domestic refining as most of its downstream assets remain relatively unsophisticated to cater for the needs of the domestic market. Whilst the 140kbpd Karbala Refinery is expected to come online in late 2022 and the 70kbpd expansion project at the Basrah Refinery (new diesel hydrotreatment and a VGO hydrotreater and catalytic cracker), with both increasing transportation fuel output, Iraq still needs to keep its domestic crude quality as light as possible. 

It would seem somewhat dubious that an entire crude stream should be scrapped just because there would be some 200kbpd of refining capacity coming onstream in the upcoming years. After all, Basrah Light exports averaged 2.1 million bpd in 2020 and even after Basrah Medium was introduced in early January 2021 to the all-Iraqi line-up Basrah Light exports still averaged some 850kbpd (see Chart). Assuming that the lightest barrels from today’s Basrah Light stream would end up in domestic refineries and that the rest would inconspicuously end up in Basrah Medium, one would assume that quality-wise there is no big difference between the two. 

In terms of crude export strategies, for long one of Iraq’s main headaches has been the maintenance of stipulated qualities. In the beginning of the 2010s, Iraq only had Basrah Light as an export stream, yet with production getting increasingly heavier SOMO was compelled to spin off Basrah Heavy into a separate grade in 2015. At this point Basrah Light still had a contractual density of 34° API – it was very rarely maintained but the quality de-escalating scheme that SOMO included in its contracts meant that buyers did not have a reason to complain and just went with the flow. If anything was openly discussed, it was rather the third-party trading clauses that angered the Iraqis as they wanted to avoid having a market for Basrah grades. 

The introduction of Basrah Medium and the overall reorganization of its streams launched this January allowed SOMO to tighten up the contractual stipulations of its term deals. The default density of Basrah Light was lowered by 1 degree to 33° API, moreover, the quality de-escalation was revised (so that lowering the price works only for every single integer and not for every tenth of a degree as previously) with the net effect being overwhelmingly to the benefit of SOMO. Yet irrespective of the policy changes, Iraq can do very little about its production turning heavier. The initial Basrah Light density of 34° API was a reflection on the geological formation that was dominant over the 2000s, namely the fields developing their Lower Cretaceous Zubair reservoirs, most of which were of that quality. However, with legacy fields like Rumaila or Zubair sliding down the maturity scale and with newer assets like West Qurna and Halfaya coming to the spotlight - all of which are 28-30 API and essentially replicate Basrah Medium which according to SOMO test reports should be 27.9 API and wield a sulphur content of 3% - it was inevitable that Basrah Light loses out in some form or fashion. 

Realistically speaking, SOMO could have extended the current modus operandi for much longer, after all, most of market participants already knew the quality parameters inherent in the Basrah streams.  Moreover, Iraqi grades became even more attractive recently as Iraq bucked the Saudi trend of pricing (always publishing its monthly OSPs only after Saudi Aramco did theirs) and offered its grades at discounts to Saudi grades. Once Basrah Light is cleared from the term contract options, most of barrels that currently constitute the stream would end up in Basrah Medium – chances are that a huge 1.7-1.8 million bpd stream might need to be discounted vs today’s prices. For most of 2021, Basrah Light OSPs for Asian customers, the main gauge of the grade’s pricing, were a solid $1 per barrel higher than those of Basrah Medium. The fact that SOMO did it only underscores its structural inability to maintain a stream light enough that the overall market would still appreciate it as the good old Basrah Light. 

By Gerald Jansen for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

Next Post

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Gerald Jansen

Gerald Jansen

Gerald is an independent freelance energy analyst based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices

The End Of A Remarkable Rally In Energy Prices
What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?

What Happens With Oil Prices If Cushing Inventories Fall To Zero?
The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real

The “Energy Crisis” Isn’t Real
The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal

The U.S. Is Running Out Of Coal
Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?

Is There A War Brewing In The South China Sea?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com