Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 73.80 +0.86 +1.18%
Brent Crude 1 day 77.11 -0.28 -0.36%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.858 +0.021 +0.74%
Mars US 1 day 71.30 +0.66 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Louisiana Light 3 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Mexican Basket 3 days 68.98 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.858 +0.021 +0.74%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 73.63 -0.65 -0.88%
Murban 2 days 76.98 -0.60 -0.77%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.77 -1.15 -1.56%
Basra Light 2 days 74.73 -0.21 -0.28%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.31 -1.15 -1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.03 -1.19 -1.52%
Girassol 2 days 76.13 -1.19 -1.54%
Opec Basket 3 days 75.21 +0.59 +0.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 46.63 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 49.39 +0.25 +0.51%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 67.94 -1.20 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.14 -1.20 -1.59%
Sweet Crude 3 days 68.19 -1.20 -1.73%
Peace Sour 3 days 63.94 -2.20 -3.33%
Peace Sour 3 days 63.94 -2.20 -3.33%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 66.94 -2.70 -3.88%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 74.94 -1.20 -1.58%
Central Alberta 3 days 64.94 -1.20 -1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 75.25 -1.14 -1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.25 +0.75 +1.08%
Giddings 2 days 64.00 +0.75 +1.19%
ANS West Coast 5 days 79.90 +0.36 +0.45%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.75 +0.86 +1.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.70 +0.86 +1.21%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.70 +0.86 +1.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.25 +0.86 +1.24%
Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 -1.25 -1.94%
Buena Vista 3 days 80.45 -1.71 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 11 minutes US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 20 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 23 hours Will China Go Through with Oil Tariffs?
  • 14 hours No Breakthrough In Nuclear Talks As Iran Demands More After U.S. Exit
  • 24 hours Trade War Begins
  • 19 hours Oil will hit 60s again
  • 1 day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Is In North Korea To Discuss Denuclearization Agreement
  • 14 hours Congo Gorillas in Danger
  • 1 day U.S. Economy Adds 213K Jobs in June, Unemployment Rose to 4%
  • 2 days Pruitt is out
  • 2 days Finland Confirms Coal Exit Ahead of Schedule in 2029
  • 2 days Elon Musk's Boring Company To Build High-Speed Chicago Airport Link
  • 2 days Is Trump's longer oil game the breakup of OPEC as well as Iran's government?
  • 1 day Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 2 days Saudi Aramco IPO Seems Unlikely
  • 2 days Good sign: Merkel Ready To Back Lower EU Tariffs On U.S. Cars

Breaking News:

Bernstein: Oil May Jump Past $150 On Chronic Underinvestment

Alt Text

Do Crude Producers Really Want Higher Oil Prices?

With United States sanctions on…

Alt Text

Trump Is Fracturing OPEC

The aggressive anti-Iran campaign from…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps As Trump Asks Allies To Cut Off Iranian Oil

The fallout for oil markets…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russian Oil Production Soars To 11.193 Million Bpd

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 07, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Oil

In line with its agreement with OPEC to reverse part of the cuts, Russia is boosting its crude oil production, pumping as much as 11.193 million bpd in the first four days of July, up from 11.06 million bpd in June, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting a source familiar with the data.

Last month, Russia and OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader Saudi Arabia managed to get OPEC and their Moscow-led non-OPEC allies to agree to boost production by unspecified quotas for individual countries part of the pact, to ‘ease market and consumer anxiety’ over the high oil prices. According to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, Russia’s share of the 1-million-bpd total OPEC/non-OPEC increase could be around 200,000 bpd

Before the decision to reverse some of the cuts—or as OPEC and allies put it, to stick to 100-percent compliance rates—Russia’s pledge in the pact was to cut 300,000 bpd of its oil production from the October 2016 level, which was the country’s highest monthly production in almost 30 years—11.247 million bpd.

Even before the OPEC and friends meeting, Russia had already started boosting its oil production, and had pumped as much as 11.09 million bpd in the first week of June—143,000 bpd above the country’s then-quota under the OPEC+ production cut deal.

Just before the meeting, all signs were pointing to Russia gearing up for a jump in its oil production, with plans for exports and refinery runs in the coming months indicating that Moscow was preparing to increase its oil production as early as this month.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Novak and his Saudi counterpart Khalid al-Falih discussed the latest developments on the oil market and exchanged information about their countries’ plans for production to meet summer demand, Russia’s energy ministry said in a statement. The decision to ease the combined OPEC/non-OPEC compliance rate from 147 percent in May 2018 to 100 percent starting July 1 equates to adding around 1 million bpd on the market, the statement said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Do Trump’s Tweets Point To Another Oil Crisis?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

 Libya Stops Pumping Oil

Libya Stops Pumping Oil

 Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

Saudi Arabia Won’t Bring 2 Million Bpd Online

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com