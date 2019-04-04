Russia Seeks New Arctic Oil Frontier

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.06 -0.04 -0.06%
Brent Crude 10 mins 69.17 -0.23 -0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Mars US 3 hours 66.90 -0.36 -0.54%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
Urals 21 hours 67.76 +0.06 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.04 -0.05 -0.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.640 -0.003 -0.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 68.56 -0.75 -1.08%
Murban 21 hours 69.70 -0.68 -0.97%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 62.25 +0.63 +1.02%
Basra Light 21 hours 71.03 +0.15 +0.21%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 69.42 +0.78 +1.14%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Bonny Light 21 hours 70.72 +0.83 +1.19%
Girassol 21 hours 69.97 +0.39 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 69.12 +0.29 +0.42%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 51.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 54.21 -0.12 -0.22%
Canadian Condensate 41 days 59.21 -0.12 -0.20%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.96 -0.12 -0.19%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.81 -0.02 -0.03%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.61 +0.18 +0.32%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 59.31 -0.27 -0.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 62.71 -0.32 -0.51%
Central Alberta 1 day 56.96 +0.13 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.41 -0.22 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Giddings 21 hours 52.50 -0.25 -0.47%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.83 +0.56 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 54.60 -0.36 -0.66%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 58.55 -0.36 -0.61%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 58.75 -0.25 -0.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.11 -0.62 -0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Negative Gas Prices in the Permian
  • 7 minutes Trump issues new permit for Keystone XL oil pipeline
  • 9 minutes New level Of Conflict: Eastern Forces Seize Town South of Tripoli
  • 14 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 5 hours Raymond James - Why the EIA DUC Count is More Daffy than Donald
  • 2 hours EV Battery With 600 Miles of Range
  • 7 hours U.S.-China Trade Talks in ‘End Game’ But No Final Deal Yet
  • 20 mins Can anyone explain why an executive order from the Obama administration "trumps" one from the Trump administration?
  • 2 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 7 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 23 hours Ford To Launch More Than 30 New Models In China Over Next 3 Years
  • 24 hours ..
  • 23 hours US / EU / Turkey Natural Gas Intrigue! Operation 'Crossfire Hurricane', Mueller, and Other Hydrocarbon Security / Spygate Skullduggery
  • 8 hours Aramco Gets First Credit Ratings
  • 9 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 21 hours Nuclear Holy Grail

Breaking News:

Value Of U.S. Oil & Gas M&A Deal Sinks To 10-Year Low In Q1

Alt Text

Alberta’s Price-Correcting Plan Backfires

Alberta’s obligatory production cuts have…

Alt Text

U.S. Squabbles Over New Iran Sanction Waivers

U.S. sanctions on Iran have…

Alt Text

Big Oil Is Heading Offshore

As onshore drilling costs soar…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Russia Seeks New Arctic Oil Frontier

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 04, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Arctic oil

Rosneft, Russia’s state-controlled oil company and the largest oil producer in the country, plans to develop an Arctic cluster of oil fields over the next five years.

These plans by Rosneft—led by a close ally of Vladimir Putin’s, Igor Sechin—fit the Russian President’s ambition to develop Arctic oil and gas resources and adjacent regions, as well as the so-called Northern Sea Route—a shipping lane through Russian Arctic waters stretching from Europe to the Far East.

Russia’s Arctic oil development has stalled in recent years due to the western sanctions that have had international majors, including ExxonMobil, pull out of some exploration projects in Russia.

Now Rosneft is pledging increased efforts to fulfill Putin’s Arctic development ambitions, aiming to have first oil produced in the so-called Arctic cluster of fields by 2024 and to boost cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route.

For Rosneft, the Northern Sea Route, if connected to inland oil fields in Russia’s north, could provide another export avenue for its oil, especially to the markets in Asia.

During a meeting between Putin and Sechin this week, Rosneft’s boss told his boss that the oil giant is currently “considering the possibility to create an Arctic cluster that will fully focus on bringing the cargo traffic in the Northern Sea Route to 80 million tonnes by 2024, as planned,” as per the English translation of the meeting’s transcript provided by the Kremlin. Related: Supermajor Shell Looks To Revitalize The Rust Belt

The development may include Rosneft’s Vankor cluster, Suzun, Tagul, the Lodochnoye deposit, and a number of geological exploratory projects in South Taymyr.

“For example, we have the Yermak project there we have launched jointly with BP, as well as the promising Zapadno-Erginsky area,” Sechin told Putin, noting that a second stage of development, if the resource potential is confirmed, could include reserves in East Taymyr in the Khatanga area.

According to Sechin, “Major Western and Southeast Asian investors” have shown interest in the so-called Arctic cluster, which “will certainly create conditions for an accelerated resource deployment as well as for a comprehensive development of related industries.”

The development of the Arctic oil resources, however, requires an investment-friendly environment that will be crucial to launching such projects, as well as regulatory terms and taxation that won’t change during the projects’ lifetime, be it 30 or 50 years, Sechin told Putin.

Stable regulatory environment will help attract additional investors, especially from outside Russia, according to Rosneft’s boss.

Another important point in Sechin’s report to the Russian President was that the Northern Sea Route needs to be economically viable if it were to achieve Putin’s ambition for developing the Arctic resources and regions.

“Given the availability of alternative logistical options, the Northern Sea Route should be as economically viable for the projects as alternative routes. In this regard, we formulate our proposals, submit them to the Government, and we will continue to do this work,” Sechin told Putin.

At the end of February this year, Russian business daily Kommersant reported, quoting sources, that Rosneft had decided to significantly contribute to raising the cargo traffic on the Northern Sea Route by redirecting oil from the new fields of the Vankor Cluster by building a 600-kilometer-long (373 miles) pipeline to the coast of Taymyr. Related: New Offensive Brings Libya To The Brink Of War

Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak also spoke this week about the ‘huge development potential’ of Russia’s Arctic projects.

Russia is currently working on the timeframe for the development of the large Payakhskoye oil field, potentially using the Northern Sea Route, Novak said in a media interview this week published on the energy ministry’s website.

Arctic projects hold huge potential for the development of Russia’s energy sector, Novak said. 

It remains to be seen if Russia’s biggest companies can develop the Arctic on their own, if Russia can attract foreign investments in its ambitious projects, and if the Northern Sea Route can become a viable economically-competitive route for cargo traffic.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From OIlprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why Oil Markets Need New OPEC+ Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown

Oil Prices Spike On Shale Slowdown
Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

Oil Rig Count Falls As WTI Hits $60

 Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

Expect Higher Oil Prices As OPEC Clashes With Trump

 Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

Oil Falls On Large Crude Inventory Build

 The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue

The Oil Rally Is Set To Continue


Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com