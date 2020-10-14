Russia: OPEC+ To Relax Oil Production Cuts Despite Second Wave

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.89 +0.69 +1.72%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.14 +0.69 +1.63%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.655 -0.200 -7.01%
Graph up Mars US 17 hours 40.70 +0.57 +1.42%
Graph up Opec Basket 1 day 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
Graph up Urals 1 day 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.18 +0.71 +1.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 1 day 37.25 -0.46 -1.22%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.655 -0.200 -7.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 41.17 -0.17 -0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 41.98 -0.31 -0.73%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 39.49 +0.29 +0.74%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 43.39 +0.84 +1.97%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 41.26 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 41.18 +0.71 +1.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 41.18 +0.71 +1.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 42.31 +0.64 +1.54%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 40.68 +0.11 +0.27%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 26 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 30.80 +0.77 +2.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 39.20 +0.77 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 40.60 +0.77 +1.93%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 37.45 +0.77 +2.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 36.20 +0.77 +2.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 36.70 +0.77 +2.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 36.95 +0.77 +2.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 36.40 +0.77 +2.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 41.33 +0.81 +2.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 36.75 +0.75 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 40.49 -0.71 -1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 34.15 +0.77 +2.31%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 38.10 +0.77 +2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 38.10 +0.77 +2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 36.75 +0.75 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 30.50 +0.75 +2.52%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 43.28 +0.77 +1.81%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 4 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 5 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 3 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 8 hours Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 2 days Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 14 mins Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 hours NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 2 days Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 1 day The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 4 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 5 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 5 days The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate

Breaking News:

Turkey Resumes Oil, Gas Survey In Eastern Mediterranean

U.S. Onshore Oil Production To Fall Amid Slowdown In Drilling

U.S. Onshore Oil Production To Fall Amid Slowdown In Drilling

Oil production from the US…

Could This Become The Next Big Shale Takeover?

Could This Become The Next Big Shale Takeover?

ConocoPhillips is reportedly in talks…

OPEC: Oil Demand Will Grow Until Late 2030s

OPEC: Oil Demand Will Grow Until Late 2030s

OPEC expects global oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia: OPEC+ To Relax Oil Production Cuts Despite Second Wave

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 14, 2020, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The OPEC+ alliance is optimistic that it will be able to gradually ease production cuts from January as planned, despite surging coronavirus cases in many countries, Russia’s Energy Minister Alexander Novak said in an article published on Wednesday.  

OPEC and its partners led by Russia agreed in April to reduce their combined oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in response to the demand slump following the outbreak of coronavirus that caused prices to tank. The cuts were relaxed by 2 million bpd starting in August and are set to be eased by another 2 million bpd from January 2021.

“Currently, despite the second wave of the pandemic in a number of countries, my colleagues and I continue to be optimistic and expect we can gradually raise production as per the agreement without harming the market,” Novak said in the article in the energy ministry’s magazine Energy Policy.

The market started balancing with the deal that entered into force on May 1, and July saw the first decline in commercial oil inventories. Oil demand recovered to 90 percent of the pre-crisis level while oil prices stabilized at levels above $40 a barrel Brent, Novak said.

One of the influential members of the OPEC+ alliance, OPEC’s number-three producer the United Arab Emirates (UAE), also said this week that the alliance plans to ease the cuts as of January.

“We believe that this is the calculated volume to cater for the demand coming back,” UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said.

Despite the optimism expressed by Russia and the UAE, the market and market analysts are concerned that with stalling oil demand recovery as COVID-19 cases spike, the oil market will not be able to handle another 2 million bpd of supply if OPEC+ eases the cuts starting in January.

Concerns over the timing of the demand recovery have reportedly prompted OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, to consider delaying the easing of the production cuts, The Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing senior oil advisers from the Kingdom.

In its monthly report on Wednesday, the International Energy Agency (IEA) warned about a slowing economic and oil demand recovery, saying, “Truly, those wishing to bring about a tighter oil market are looking at a moving target.”  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Become The Next Big Shale Takeover?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads

The World’s First Fully Driverless Vehicle Ready To Hit The Roads
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’

Oil Spikes After OPEC Claims: ‘’The Worst Is Over For The Oil Market’’
The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls

The Good News Keeps Coming For Gold Bulls
Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy

Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com