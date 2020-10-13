UAE Says OPEC+ Set To Ease Oil Production Cuts As Planned

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 15 mins 40.20 +0.77 +1.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 13 mins 42.45 +0.73 +1.75%
Graph down Natural Gas 15 mins 2.855 -0.026 -0.90%
Graph down Mars US 15 mins 40.13 -0.92 -2.24%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 40.57 -0.49 -1.19%
Graph up Urals 5 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.52 -1.77 -4.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.52 -1.77 -4.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.47 -1.41 -3.37%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.71 -0.33 -0.87%
Chart Natural Gas 15 mins 2.855 -0.026 -0.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.34 -0.92 -2.18%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.29 -0.79 -1.83%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.20 -1.38 -3.40%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 42.55 -0.99 -2.27%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.45 -1.19 -2.86%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.47 -1.41 -3.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.47 -1.41 -3.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.67 -1.40 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.57 -0.49 -1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 25 days 29.73 -0.23 -0.77%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 29.93 -1.17 -3.76%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.43 -1.17 -2.95%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.83 -1.17 -2.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 35.98 -1.17 -3.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 34.98 -1.17 -3.24%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 34.98 -1.17 -3.24%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 35.68 -1.17 -3.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 35.93 -1.17 -3.15%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 35.08 -1.17 -3.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 40.52 -1.77 -4.19%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 -1.00 -2.70%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 41.20 -0.58 -1.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.38 -1.17 -3.39%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.33 -1.17 -3.04%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.33 -1.17 -3.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 -1.00 -2.70%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 -1.00 -3.25%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.51 -3.42 -7.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 6 hours Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 2 days Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 2 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days Pelosi implicitly reveals Trump is winning
  • 1 hour Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 1 hour Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 4 days Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 4 days Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 1 day Zeihan World growth distribution looks like in 2030
  • 4 days NYT: Trump Taxes Report FALSE
  • 16 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 3 days Why Putin is popular in Russia
  • 4 days The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate

Breaking News:

Iraq Discusses Gas Investment At Its Largest Oilfield With BP

What Is Slowing The Oil Market Recovery?

What Is Slowing The Oil Market Recovery?

Growing uncertainties about the resurgence…

Saudi Aramco Doubles Down On Oil During Worst Demand Crisis Ever

Saudi Aramco Doubles Down On Oil During Worst Demand Crisis Ever

The world's largest oil company,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

UAE Says OPEC+ Set To Ease Oil Production Cuts As Planned

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 13, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

The OPEC+ group plans to taper the ongoing oil production cuts as of January 2021, as initially agreed, the energy minister of OPEC’s third-largest producer, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Energy Intelligence Forum, UAE’s Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said, as carried by Reuters:

“We in OPEC+ have set a plan and that plan... started with the almost 10 million or 9.7 million barrels (per day) reduction. That volume has been reduced, and it will be reduced again at the end of this year as we walk to 2021.”  

OPEC and its partners led by Russia agreed in April to reduce their combined oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in response to the demand slump following the outbreak of coronavirus that caused prices to tank. The cuts were relaxed by 2 million bpd starting in August and are set to be eased by another 2 million bpd from January 2021.  

According to the UAE’s oil minister, “We believe that this is the calculated volume to cater for the demand coming back.”

While OPEC’s number 3 expressed confidence that more oil demand will return next year, OPEC itself and many analysts warn that the pace of demand recovery could further slow with the rise of coronavirus cases in many countries.

Concerns over the timing of the demand recovery have reportedly prompted OPEC’s top producer and de facto leader, Saudi Arabia, to consider delaying the easing of the production cuts, The Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing senior oil advisers from the Kingdom.

In its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) out on Tuesday, OPEC warned that global economic recovery would likely stall in the latter part of this year and early next year, and cut its 2021 annual demand growth projection by 80,000 bpd to 6.5 million bpd.

“While the 3Q20 recovery in some economies was impressive, the near-term trend remains fragile, amid a variety of ongoing uncertainties, especially the near-term trajectory of COVID-19. As this uncertainty looms large, amid a globally strong rise in infections, it is not expected that the considerable recovery in 3Q20 will continue into 4Q20 and in 2021,” OPEC said today.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Iraq Proposes New Jointly Managed Oil Company For Kurdistan

Next Post

Iraq Discusses Gas Investment At Its Largest Oilfield With BP

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw

Oil Rises On Major Crude Draw
Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold

Venezuela Is Buying Iranian Oil With Planes Full Of Gold
Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Larger than Expected Crude Build
Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2

Germany Offered U.S. $1.2B To Save Nord Stream 2
Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock

Church Of England Dumps All ExxonMobil Stock


Most Commented

Alt text

Natural Gas Will Rule The US Energy Market For Decades

 Alt text

Renewable Energy Continues To Eat Away At Fossil Fuel Dominance

 Alt text

Why Is Nuclear Energy So Expensive?

 Alt text

Why The Elections Aren’t Moving Oil Prices
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com