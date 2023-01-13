Russia Forced To Use More Of Its Own Oil Tankers To Dodge Sanctions

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.70 +1.31 +1.67%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.09 +1.06 +1.26%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.87 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 3.418 -0.277 -7.50%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.89 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.530 +0.055 +2.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 78.82 +2.63 +3.45%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.69 +2.67 +3.38%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.77 +2.09 +2.69%
Graph down Basra Light 410 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.66 +2.74 +3.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.31 +2.04 +2.48%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.58 +2.16 +2.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.73 +2.50 +3.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.56 +1.19 +2.19%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 57.14 +0.98 +1.75%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 80.54 +0.98 +1.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 78.79 +0.98 +1.26%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 75.94 +0.98 +1.31%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 72.64 +0.98 +1.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 73.94 +0.98 +1.34%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 82.89 +0.98 +1.20%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 72.24 +0.98 +1.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 80.22 +0.96 +1.21%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 68.50 +0.75 +1.11%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 80.15 +2.82 +3.65%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.22 +0.98 +1.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.87 +0.98 +1.33%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 74.75 +0.75 +1.01%
Chart Kansas Common 10 days -66.250 -100.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.55 +0.98 +1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 5 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 16 hours US Oil Independence is a myth and will always be a myth
  • 15 days "(Another) Putin Critic 'Falls' Out Of Window, Dies"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days Natural gas price to spike when USA is out of the market
  • 7 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 15 hours *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report
  • 10 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 12 days "It's a wrap" by Irina Slav
  • 17 days "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

Big Oil Is Eyeing India For Big Investments

G7 Oil Price Cap About To Get More Complicated

G7 Oil Price Cap About To Get More Complicated

The G7 price cap on…

 A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

 A Myriad Of Uncertainties Are Set To Keep Oil Prices Volatile

The Chinese reopening and the…

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

Earlier this week, the Biden…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Forced To Use More Of Its Own Oil Tankers To Dodge Sanctions

By Julianne Geiger - Jan 13, 2023, 11:00 AM CST
  • Bloomberg: Russia is forced to use its own tankers to deliver crude to buyers.
  • While EU importers can no longer purchase seaborne Russian crude oil, G7 nations can.
  • EU sanctions have resulted in a steep drop in European tanker cargoes from key Russian oil ports.
Join Our Community

Russia is increasing the number of its own oil tankers that it is using to deliver its crude oil to buyers, Bloomberg said on Friday.

The EU levied strict sanctions banning all Russian crude oil imports to EU nations transported by sea on December 5. On top of that, G7 buyers of Russian seaborne crude oil can only do so at a price below $60 per barrel if they want to use European ships or insurers.

These sanctions have resulted in a drop in European tanker cargoes from key western oil ports in Russia, Bloomberg said. Since December 5, European tankers have carried about 30% of all cargoes shipped out of western oil ports in Russia—down from 50% before. Russian tanker activity, however, has increased, with 35% of the crude oil from those Russian ports shipping via Russian tankers—up from 22% before.

ADVERTISEMENT

While EU importers can no longer purchase seaborne Russian crude oil, G7 nations can, provided it is under the designated price cap set by the group.

But as of last Friday, Russia’s flagship crude oil grade, Urals, was trading well below the cap at $38 per barrel. The Kremlin said this week that it had yet to see any cases of price caps imposed on Russian crude oil over the last month.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russian President Vladimir Putin last month signed a decree banning the sale of crude oil and oil products to any nations that abide by the G7 price cap, beginning on February 1. This ban is in effect for five months.

Another ban—this time on oil products from Russia, is set to go into effect on February 5, and the G7 is set to impose two price caps on Russia’s crude oil product sales—one for products trading at a premium to crude oil, and another for products trading at a discount to crude.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

G7 Oil Price Cap About To Get More Complicated

Next Post

U.S. Oil, Gas Rig Count Sees Small Gains As Crude Inches Higher
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running

Largest U.S. Refinery Back Up and Running
Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw
Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?

Where Are Oil Prices Heading In 2023?
180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR

180 Million Barrels Of Crude May Never Be Returned To The SPR
Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

Unseasonably Warm Weather Could Help End The War In Ukraine

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com