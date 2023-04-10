Russia Cuts More Oil Production Than Anticipated

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.69 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 85.00 -0.12 -0.14%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.83 -0.33 -0.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.149 +0.138 +6.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.796 -0.017 -0.60%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 4 days 79.30 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.796 -0.017 -0.60%

Graph down Marine 4 days 83.74 -0.42 -0.50%
Graph down Murban 4 days 85.94 -0.36 -0.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 82.29 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph down Basra Light 496 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 85.66 +0.89 +1.05%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 85.03 +0.46 +0.54%
Chart Girassol 4 days 86.96 +0.87 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.49 +0.00 +0.00%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 65.74 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.45 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.85 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.10 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.95 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.25 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.55 +0.09 +0.12%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 82.69 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 71.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 73.23 +0.09 +0.12%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 77.18 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 77.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 40 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Russian Crude Cargo Unloaded In Ghana After Waiting For Six Weeks

What Fast-Growing Oil Demand In Asia Means For The Rest Of The World

China has become a staple…

U.S. Jobs Data Provides Support For Oil After Volatile Week

Oil prices stabilized on Thursday…

OPEC+ Cuts Will Eliminate Oil Surplus

Commodity experts at Standard Chartered…

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Russia Cuts More Oil Production Than Anticipated

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 10, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Bloomberg: Russia has reduced its crude oil production by 700,000 bpd in March.
  • Russia warned in February that it would cut crude oil production by 500,000 bpd.
  • Russia said its crude oil and fuel exports had been completely redirected as of late March.
Russia has reduced its crude oil production by 700,000 bpd in March, a person familiar with Russian Energy Ministry figures told Bloomberg.

Russia warned in February that it would cut crude oil production in the sanctioned nation by 500,000 bpd. At the time, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said the decreased production was due to the EU import bans and price caps on the nation’s products. Initially, Novak said the cuts would be for March only. But 2/3rds of the way through March, Novak updated the timeline, saying the cut would be extended.

Russia said its crude oil and fuel exports had been completely redirected as of late March, with seaborne crude exports falling just 123,000 bpd, but remaining above 3 million bpd, according to Bloomberg tanker tracking data.

While exports remained strong, Russia is now saying its production cuts were significantly higher than promised.

The 500,000 bpd promised cuts were supposed to be taken off February as the baseline, making the total target production 10.1 million bpd. But according to Bloomberg sources, the Energy Ministry data shows Russia produced an average of 1.285 million tons of crude oil per day in March, or 9.4 million barrels without condensate, or 10.36 million bpd with condensate. Russia’s February production, including condensate, stood at 11.1 million bpd.

In 2021, Russia’s oil and condensate production reached 10.5 million bpd.

This means Russia cut between 700,000 bpd and 740,000 bpd—a significant increase over the stated 500,000 bpd. 

But with export figures holding steady, the integrity of the production data is called into question. Russia classified its oil production data last year following its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia relies heavily on revenues from oil and gas, getting more than 40% of its revenue from those sources.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com


Hedge Funds Are Still Bearish On Oil But Bulls Are Gaining Steam
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

