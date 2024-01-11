Platts Survey: OPEC+ Raised Oil Output in December

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.41 +2.04 +2.86%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 78.72 +1.92 +2.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.09 +1.74 +2.25%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.198 +0.159 +5.23%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.061 +2.94%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%
Chart Mars US 69 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.128 +0.061 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 77.09 +1.34 +1.77%
Graph up Murban 1 day 78.32 +1.26 +1.64%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 75.34 -0.60 -0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 772 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 78.99 -0.27 -0.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 77.99 -0.47 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 1 day 78.65 -0.62 -0.78%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 78.28 +0.07 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 225 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 50.77 -0.87 -1.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 73.52 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 71.77 -0.87 -1.20%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 61.62 -0.87 -1.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 57.87 -0.87 -1.48%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 60.62 -0.87 -1.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 60.37 -0.87 -1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 58.12 -0.87 -1.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 74.83 +1.37 +1.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 62.47 +1.47 +2.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 76.73 -2.41 -3.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.02 +1.47 +2.24%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.75 +1.50 +2.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.72 +1.47 +2.19%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 63.00 +2.25 +3.70%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 80.52 +1.62 +2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 2 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Enbridge Shuns the U.S. Offshore Wind Sector

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Very Large Product Builds Push Oil Lower Despite Crude Draw

Crude oil prices moved lower…

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

South Korean Shipper Sparks Surge in Global Oil Tanker Rates

The cost to ship crude…

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China's PetroChina has officially taken…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Platts Survey: OPEC+ Raised Oil Output in December

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 11, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • OPEC saw its crude oil output rise by as much as 160,000 bpd last month compared to November.
  • A S&P Global Platts survey sees OPEC+ production rising by 130,000 bpd in December 2023.
  • December was the last month of the OPEC+ cuts for 2023, before new reductions of a total of around 900,000 bpd are coming into force in January for the first quarter of 2024.
Join Our Community
OPEC flag

Crude oil production from the OPEC+ countries increased by 130,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 42.73 million bpd in December 2023, as Iraq and African producers lifted their crude output, the Platts survey by S&P Global Commodity Insights showed on Thursday.

OPEC saw its crude oil output rise by as much as 160,000 bpd last month compared to November, for a total of 27.98 million bpd. The ten non-OPEC producers of the OPEC+ alliance, on the other hand, pumped 14.75 million bpd, down by 30,000 bpd from November, according to the survey. 

December was the last month of the OPEC+ cuts for 2023, before new reductions of a total of around 900,000 bpd are coming into force in January for the first quarter of 2024.

Last week, the monthly Reuters survey showed that OPEC increased its crude oil production in December, collectively pumping 27.88 million bpd.

OPEC’s production rose by an average of 70,000 bpd, the survey showed, with production increases seen in OPEC’s second-largest producer, Iraq, as well as Angola—accounting for 60,000 bpd of the average. Nigeria also saw a production increase.  

The group’s top crude oil producer and the world’s largest crude exporter, Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, saw its production decrease.

While OPEC’s crude oil production rose in December from November, it was still around 1 million bpd below the levels seen in December 2022.  

At their latest meeting, OPEC and its partners, led by Russia, agreed to reduce their combined production of crude oil to some 2.2 million barrels daily. Saudi Arabia again agreed to the largest cuts. But production wind-downs are rarely instantaneous and require a bit of a wind-down period. December’s increase could indicate that the group will be unable to comply with its own rates set for January.

To monitor compliance, OPEC+ will hold a Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) meeting in early February, media sources revealed earlier this month.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy

New Discovery Overcomes Major Hurdle in Hydrogen Energy Economy
China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field

China Replaces Western Energy Firms in Iraq’s Supergiant Oil Field
U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow

U.S. Drilling Continues to Slow
Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings

Retaliation Looms After Iran Bombings
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com