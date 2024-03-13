Oil Steady as EIA Confirms Crude, Gasoline Draws

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 mins 79.40 +1.84 +2.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 mins 83.71 +1.79 +2.19%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.99 +1.40 +1.70%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 mins 1.691 -0.023 -1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 17 mins 2.657 +0.071 +2.73%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%
Chart Mars US 131 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 17 mins 2.657 +0.071 +2.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 82.26 +0.89 +1.09%
Graph up Murban 1 day 83.41 +0.61 +0.74%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 79.28 -0.24 -0.30%
Graph down Basra Light 834 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.74 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.45 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.48 +0.16 +0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.61 +0.35 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 287 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 hours 62.36 -0.42 -0.67%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 79.71 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 77.96 -0.37 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 72.06 -0.87 -1.19%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 70.06 -0.37 -0.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 71.16 -0.37 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 78.01 -1.92 -2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 70.81 -0.37 -0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 81.31 -0.31 -0.38%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 67.79 -0.37 -0.54%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 81.58 -0.89 -1.08%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 72.89 -0.37 -0.51%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.04 -0.37 -0.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.00 -0.25 -0.34%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 67.75 -0.50 -0.73%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 81.18 -0.37 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 10 days Even Shell Agrees with Climate Change!
  • 7 hours The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 2 hours North Face Compares the Oil Industry to the Porn Industry
  • 12 days World could get rid of Putin and Russia but nobody is bold enough

Breaking News:

Oil Gains Nearly 2% on US Inventory Draw, Fear of Supply Disruptions

Oil Inches Higher on Fuel Inventory Draws

Oil Inches Higher on Fuel Inventory Draws

Crude prices inched higher on…

Kazakhstan Eyes Expanded Routes for Oil Exports in 2024

Kazakhstan Eyes Expanded Routes for Oil Exports in 2024

Kazakhstan is planning to increase…

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

WTI Soars Past $80 per Barrel as Oil Market Tightens

The price of a WTI…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Steady as EIA Confirms Crude, Gasoline Draws

By Irina Slav - Mar 13, 2024, 9:37 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Tanks

The Energy Information Administration reported an estimated inventory draw of 1.5 million barrels for the week to March 8. Gasoline stocks also declined while middle distillates inched up.

The figures compared with a crude oil inventory build of 1.4 million barrels for the previous week, with substantial declines in both gasoline and middle distillates for that week.

A day before the EIA released its report, the American Petroleum Institute reported inventory draws across both crude and fuels, pushing oil prices higher on Tuesday. Benchmarks continued higher on Wednesday.

In gasoline, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 5.7 million barrels for the week to March 8, which compared with a decline of some 4 million barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production last week averaged 9.9 million barrels daily, which compared with 9.6 million barrels daily for the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory increase of 900,000 barrels for the week to March 8, with production averaging 4.6 million bpd.

These changes compared with an inventory draw of 4.1 million barrels and production averaging 4.3 million barrels daily for the previous week.

A day before it released its weekly oil inventory report, the EIA revised its U.S. oil production outlook in its Short-Term Energy Outlook, now expecting stronger growth than earlier. The EIA now expects production to add 260,000 bpd this year, for a total of 13.19 million barrels daily. That’s up from a modest 170,000 bpd growth projection earlier.

This should have been bearish for prices, but the EIA also said in its STEO that it saw OPEC production remain constrained while demand strengthened, which would lead to a tighter market beginning as soon as the second quarter of the year.

Following this report—and the API’s inventory estimate—oil futures were around 2% higher on the day, boosted additionally by expectations of rate cuts by the Fed come summer. These expectations are not based on signals from Fed officials who remain cautious about any rate-cutting commitments especially as inflation ticked higher in February.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe

This Could Be A Gamechanger For Natural Gas In Europe
SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod

SpaceX-Backed Flying Car Startup Gets FAA Nod
Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market

Mined Diamond Industry Faces Turmoil as Lab-Grown Gems Capture Market
IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore

IEA, OPEC Divergence on Oil Demand Becomes Too Big To Ignore
$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

$8 Billion in Alberta Renewable Projects in Jeopardy

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com